Shania Twain will debut at #1 while Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus land at #2 and #3 respectively
Shania Twain is expected to debut at #1 with her first album in 15 years.
Early numbers show that Twain's album "Now" should move 121-132k units.
Shania Twain's last album "Up!" debuted at #1 with 874k in sales.
Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me" is expected to land at #2 with 68-78k units.
Lovato's last album "Confident" debuted at #2 with 98k units moved.
Miley Cyrus should debut at #3 with 40-55k units of her album "Younger Now."
Cyrus' last major label album "Bangerz" debuted at #1 with 270k units moved.
Source: HITS Daily Double
I saw her on some talk show and I was like "who is this nobody?"
Miley's album was an overall eh but I really liked I Miss You So Much and She's Not Him. I think she has potential, she needs to improve her songwriting & production tho.
Demi's album was good imo. Her voice annoys me a bit but the songs suit her a lot.
Miley's album is a fucking dud tho.
Now that'll just be your first born child. Please deliver to the address of the dark lord: 666 Lucifer Avenue
That's actually not bad for Demi. Good for her.
BWAHAHAHAHA at Miley. She totally deserves to flop. Racist trash.