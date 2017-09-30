FIRE

Shania Twain will debut at #1 while Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus land at #2 and #3 respectively




Shania Twain is expected to debut at #1 with her first album in 15 years.

Early numbers show that Twain's album "Now" should move 121-132k units.

Shania Twain's last album "Up!" debuted at #1 with 874k in sales.


Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me" is expected to land at #2 with 68-78k units.

Lovato's last album "Confident" debuted at #2 with 98k units moved.


Miley Cyrus should debut at #3 with 40-55k units of her album "Younger Now."

Cyrus' last major label album "Bangerz" debuted at #1 with 270k units moved.


Source: HITS Daily Double
Tagged: , , , ,