The Exorcist 2x02 Promo - "Safe as Houses"
Tomas and Marcus attempt to escape Cindy's enraged family, while simultaneously trying to finish her exorcism; Rose is concerned about Caleb's mental state; Andy's neighbors offer to teach the children farming skills, but there's something sinister behind their intentions; Verity may be hiding something from her foster family. (Air date: Friday, October 6)
Yes! It's so underrated imo.
But thank you Fox for casting John Cho in this show too 'cause Difficult People just ended and all I want is John Cho on my TV every single week non-stop.
Oh shit I didn't know this came back already.
How many episodes will there be this season?
i was glad to see marcus again and all his scenes were gold 🙏🏻 tomas's mindspace thing should provide for some great thrills and scenarios this season. and of course, my heart is still longing for the distant possibility of tomas/marcus....... so much to read into with this episode.
"have you got someone father?" "i'm a priest darling, married to the man upstairs" "they took your collar from you, your last excuse for being alone" "find the thing your heart wants most... man of god? oh god abandoned you... you're nothing but an empty vessel"
"you think your friend will discard you too" "he doesn't need you... you need him so your waste of life has purpose." 😭
also yeah, 6 seasons isn't happening lol. i was already shocked this got renewed at all
so he does the work while also closing himself off because he's afraid he's going to be abandoned, like his parents, like god, like tomas etc. the show also constantly conflates tomas with god (as seen above, and with "you believe this is a gift from god") while setting up a conflict between marcus and tomas that's explicitly tied into marcus's faith, loneliness, and search for purpose and happiness. i know it's coming but i also want more cooperation between them lmao.
with my shipper goggles on i'm pretty excited. but whatever direction it goes, marcus is going to have to find a healthy connection with another human being so he can stop losing himself in his work, romantic or not, or at least learn how to begin doing that (with the six season plan).
but yeah in my dreams it would move somewhere else after this season, since i was also surprised it got renewed. marcus is also my fave of the two ofc so i'm glad we at least have one more season with him. ✌🏻
agreed on your third paragraph, this ep really stressed how alone he was, before the show but even now, still