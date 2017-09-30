smoking

The Exorcist 2x02 Promo - "Safe as Houses"



Tomas and Marcus attempt to escape Cindy's enraged family, while simultaneously trying to finish her exorcism; Rose is concerned about Caleb's mental state; Andy's neighbors offer to teach the children farming skills, but there's something sinister behind their intentions; Verity may be hiding something from her foster family. (Air date: Friday, October 6)

source
Tagged: ,