The Exorcist 2x02 Promo - "Safe as Houses"

Is that John Cho and Hernando from Sense8? What fine male specimens to grace this unworthy TV series. Is it any good? Reply

Yes! It's so underrated imo. Reply

agreed! It's too good to be so under-appreciated. Reply

The first episode was okay... But it doesn't feel like this is the same show, the tone is a little bit off. I was excited to see more about the satanic cult from S01 in this new season instead of a whole new story only with the same priests.



But thank you Fox for casting John Cho in this show too 'cause Difficult People just ended and all I want is John Cho on my TV every single week non-stop. Reply

Oh this started back last night?! I gotta watch! Reply

Oh shit I didn't know this came back already. Reply

I am not here for Marcus/Tomas having issues so early on.



How many episodes will there be this season? Reply

i was two episodes away from the finale yesterday since I just started watching on Netflix. Wanted to try to finish before the premiere but couldnt make it... excited to watch it. Any word on how many episodes this season?



Edited at 2017-09-30 08:04 pm (UTC) Reply

I liked the first episode and am excited for the next one! John Cho is such a good actor and I like the kids too. Less enthused about the romantic whatever between John's character and the social worker; IMO Father Tomas' romantic stuff were the least interesting parts of the first season. Reply

Plus, it was so annoying how that character only existed to develop his character and we never really learned more about her. Reply

mte. She was only there to be an obstacle/temptress so he could struggle with his vows, she wasn't a real character. Reply

i can't even remember what happened to her, which says a lot about how interesting/relevant that whole storyline was Reply

the social worker has a background and purpose for being there, plus whatever her agenda is, so hopefully things are different. Reply

I miss the Rances a lot but I'm loving season two so far! Reply

they really suck at promoting this. i didnt know it started last night😑 Reply

i was glad to see marcus again and all his scenes were gold 🙏🏻 tomas's mindspace thing should provide for some great thrills and scenarios this season. and of course, my heart is still longing for the distant possibility of tomas/marcus....... so much to read into with this episode.



"have you got someone father?" "i'm a priest darling, married to the man upstairs" "they took your collar from you, your last excuse for being alone" "find the thing your heart wants most... man of god? oh god abandoned you... you're nothing but an empty vessel"



i was glad to see marcus again and all his scenes were gold 🙏🏻 tomas's mindspace thing should provide for some great thrills and scenarios this season. and of course, my heart is still longing for the distant possibility of tomas/marcus....... so much to read into with this episode.

"have you got someone father?" "i'm a priest darling, married to the man upstairs" "they took your collar from you, your last excuse for being alone" "find the thing your heart wants most... man of god? oh god abandoned you... you're nothing but an empty vessel"

"you think your friend will discard you too" "he doesn't need you... you need him so your waste of life has purpose." 😭 the premiere was good, i'm interested in seeing how tomas/marcus get involved with the foster family and how the church conspiracy is going to tie in and build. i read here that slater says he has a six-season plan and as much i'd love the show to survive that long (fox or revived elsewhere) it isn't exactly likely. Reply

the set up for marcus' storyline was one of the best parts of the ep, curious what the demon meant by 'find the thing your heart wants most'. love? connection? he's by far the more interesting of the two mains (imo lol) so i'm gonna need them to deal with that and dial down the arguing between them cause that stuff gets tired fast.



also yeah, 6 seasons isn't happening lol. i was already shocked this got renewed at all Reply

marcus believes doing god's work (so strongly that he'll bend or break the rules if necessary) is ultimately how he will achieve purpose and thus being content. there's a line during the exorcism where he recites "we glory in our sufferings", which is pretty reflective of his abusive upbringing and how deeply ingrained his faith in in his life (it's also unhealthy). this can also be seen in episode 4 of last season where he learns love and forgiveness as part of the exorcism with the nuns vs. aggression and feeds into him being a gay man.



so he does the work while also closing himself off because he's afraid he's going to be abandoned, like his parents, like god, like tomas etc. the show also constantly conflates tomas with god (as seen above, and with "you believe this is a gift from god") while setting up a conflict between marcus and tomas that's explicitly tied into marcus's faith, loneliness, and search for purpose and happiness. i know it's coming but i also want more cooperation between them lmao.



with my shipper goggles on i'm pretty excited. but whatever direction it goes, marcus is going to have to find a healthy connection with another human being so he can stop losing himself in his work, romantic or not, or at least learn how to begin doing that (with the six season plan).



but yeah in my dreams it would move somewhere else after this season, since i was also surprised it got renewed. marcus is also my fave of the two ofc so i'm glad we at least have one more season with him. ✌🏻 Reply

this is such an interesting comment, ty! i hadn't considered tomas being conflated with god, and how that might play into marcus' storyline but wow, yeah, love that concept. great analysis.



agreed on your third paragraph, this ep really stressed how alone he was, before the show but even now, still Reply

i liked the first ep, loved john cho as the hot foster dad, and the kids are adorable. alfonso herrera is hot but his character is such a bore, i'm really nhf this whole ~chosen one exorcist~ thing they're trying to do. interested to see where they'll take marcus this season, and i missed bennett Reply

ia with all of this! surprised at how cute the kids are, I love the girl from deadpool. I foresee the little pillow case girl popping up in a creepy way lol. it's such a beautifully shot show and the cast is flawless, but rme at tomas already doing dumb shit. Reply

omg mte at the pillow case, that was scarier than any of the demonic possession stuff. and lol, well, that does seem to be what tomas does best. at least he's pretty Reply

i love this show so much and am so glad it’s back Reply

Wait it's back??? I literally had no clue wtf Reply

