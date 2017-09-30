Jim Parsons is TV's highest paid actor for 3rd year in a row
#BigBangTheory stars top #Forbes list of Highest-Paid TV Actors https://t.co/IHKum0EOPx— ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 30, 2017
Thanks to their a million dollar an episode salary for the previous season of The Big Bang Theory, the actors of the show were the top 4 on the list. The adult cast of Modern Family also had 4 spots on the list. Mark Harmon (NCIS) and Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) finished off the list.
1. Jim Parsons - $27.5 million
2. Johnny Galecki - $26.5 million
3. Simon Helberg - $26 million
4. Kunal Nayyar - $25 million
5. Mark Harmon - $19 million
rest of the figures at source
White ass list but glad a moc is #4
Edited at 2017-09-30 04:57 pm (UTC)
It’s unnecessary share the wealth. There’s so much suffering
Edited at 2017-09-30 06:07 pm (UTC)
And I laughed about it in that post? Was that what you were talking about?
Edited at 2017-09-30 05:09 pm (UTC)
I just started Superstore from ONTD's gushing about how great it is. I like it but it bothers me so fucking much that nearly every POC woman in this first season are dating/married to only white men, ugh. I kind of want to drop it.
it's truly remarkable how many home truths the essay author manages to tell through the prism of that garbage show though lol
Edited at 2017-09-30 05:06 pm (UTC)
/bitter and living on $750 a month 😫
Edited at 2017-09-30 05:08 pm (UTC)
How??
my sister thinks that the only reason i hate it is because it's so popular. no, i hate it because it's a shitty show.