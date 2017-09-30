Jim Parsons is TV's highest paid actor for 3rd year in a row



Thanks to their a million dollar an episode salary for the previous season of The Big Bang Theory, the actors of the show were the top 4 on the list. The adult cast of Modern Family also had 4 spots on the list. Mark Harmon (NCIS) and Kevin Spacey (House of Cards) finished off the list.

1. Jim Parsons - $27.5 million
2. Johnny Galecki - $26.5 million
3. Simon Helberg - $26 million
4. Kunal Nayyar - $25 million
5. Mark Harmon - $19 million
