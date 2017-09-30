Aussie Grand Final Football weekend pre-entertainment Part1 - The Killers edition
- Australia plays lots of different types of football, this is the AFL Grand Final (Australian Football League aka Aussie Rules), the NRL Grand Final (National Rugby League Grand RL final is tomorrow)
- They played in front of 100,000 AFL fans
- They played a Midnight oil song so Aussies are impressed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpDQ0UBfw4o
Rut, Life To Come and Some Kind Of Love are definitely the highlights for me.
Now give another Brandon solo album!
Are these the 2 guys replacing Mark and Dave on tour?
i just feel like it's a weird mormon centric record without anything remotely catchy about it, there were multiple points where the terribleness of the lyrics made me marvel that this is the same dude who wrote sam's town (and more recently the desired effect which is underrated af)
mte on all accounts. I also feel like I'm listening to Tana's therapy session notes someone violated HIPAA to get. It's hard to listen to the songs because they feel almost exploitative.
it's so weird
AFL bores the absolute hell out of me.
it was so bad omg