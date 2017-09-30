cool

Aussie Grand Final Football weekend pre-entertainment Part1 - The Killers edition


- Australia plays lots of different types of football, this is the AFL Grand Final (Australian Football League aka Aussie Rules), the NRL Grand Final (National Rugby League Grand RL final is tomorrow)
- They played in front of 100,000 AFL fans
- They played a Midnight oil song so Aussies are impressed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpDQ0UBfw4o
