Aussie Grand Final Football weekend pre-entertainment Part1 - The Killers edition

At first I didn't enjoy the new album that much but now I'm diggin' it.

Rut, Life To Come and Some Kind Of Love are definitely the highlights for me.



Now give another Brandon solo album!

A Killers post not by Stewie_E??? Their popularity is spreading!



Are these the 2 guys replacing Mark and Dave on tour?

i really hate the album excluding like three songs and i'm a hardcore stan so i'm really bummed about it

i just feel like it's a weird mormon centric record without anything remotely catchy about it, there were multiple points where the terribleness of the lyrics made me marvel that this is the same dude who wrote sam's town (and more recently the desired effect which is underrated af)

mte on all accounts. I also feel like I'm listening to Tana's therapy session notes someone violated HIPAA to get. It's hard to listen to the songs because they feel almost exploitative.

ia. on top of the exploitation it's like allllll roads lead back to joseph smith so it's extra fucking weird.

I always forget about Brandon being mormon



it's so weird

Oh I just saw on IG that my friend was here for free. Not fair!

Yesterday by friend/housemate had a GF watching party and I spent the entire time in my room with two friends. The party wasn't cleared with me first (I would have said yes anyway) but whatever I just don't wanna face backlash now cos I didn't watch it.



AFL bores the absolute hell out of me.

that's so rude of your housemate

does anyone else remember the meatloaf incident during the AFL GF 2011?



it was so bad omg

