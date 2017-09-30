IT'S DARKSIDED! Horror book recs for a spooky October

I'm right on time! YAY!



I'm going to read There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins. And then something from this post.

I have that book on my tbr shelf on Goodreads. I've seen mixed reviews for it.

I'm avoiding looking at the reviews and will read it no matter what. lol

i'm reading that book right now! idk how i feel about it yet tbh lol

I never really read spooky books or even thrillers. I just tried with "Final Girls" and wanted to throw it across the room when I finally finished. Maybe I'll finish "Helter Skelter" during October!

Helter Skelter is a pretty real life ooky spooky tale. its so well written too.

i read helter skelter in august and it was sf compelling, i legit couldn't put it down

helter skelter was so good

I never really read spooky books or even thrillers.



Same. I used to read real-life ghost stories, but then it got too scary. The last one I read was about haunting in and around Savannah, GA.

I'm reading both It and The Girls. I like them both a lot so far, but re: the latter I'm one of Those People™ who has read a lot about the Manson murders, so the parallels are keeping me interested.

unpopular opinion here on ontd, but i LOVED the girls. i think a lot of people were disappointed that it was a coming of age introspective novel a lot more than it was a mansonesque thriller (tbf it was marketed that way), but tbh that's what made the novel great to me. i loved how female characters and the relationship between them + explaining some of the reasons why someone would join a cult were the 2 big themes in the book. can't wait for the film adaptation, i just hope they don't fuck it up.

i completely agree w you, a co-worker was saying how much she hated it bc of it being a coming of age story but that's what made it so great to me. i'm looking forward to more from the author

The relationships between the girls was one of the weaker points for me personally because it's such a trope.

I was really disappointed in "The Girls". I think because I was SO excited for it. I just felt let down.

I thought Girls wasnt bad,I didnt like the ending. Cant say more now without spoiling it but some of the end left me disappointed.

I need to read It still! I didn't care for the girls because I thought the writing was off. Like she was trying to out-clever herself page to page, you know? I also felt that it should have just been about the Manson murders (from a fictional characters pov) because in the book it felt like someone recounting those exact events but getting a few minor details wrong.

oh yeah book post!! right on time!! I second Hell House, it was very ooky spooky! But I also offer up No One Gets Out Alive by Adam Neville. Right now i'm reading Neville's latest horror anthologies. I can't wait to get my new Kindle e-reader. i've had my old one for like 7 years!



Edited at 2017-09-30 04:40 pm (UTC)

I was surprised how sexual Hell House was! I didn't really know anything about the book and I was clutching my pearls lmao. I never saw the film adaptation but it needs a good one.

me too! i was like this book is more freaky than i expected. it has a film adaptation but is from the 70s so its pretty campy.

Seconding No One Gets Out Alive! I was seriously impressed by the multiple "types" of horror.

I started reading It today. I'm not very motivated though because my Dad says it's his least favourite and he's the biggest Stephen King fan I know.

It's really good, keep pushing. It's his best book imo.

i didn't care for It lol.

I love King but it's not one of my favorites either. It's good, but I don't really recommend it to people when I talk about King.

It would be better if it was 300 pages shorter, and some of the characters become really annoying after awhile lol but it has quite a few creepy scenes in it that make the read worth it I think

It is one of my fave King books but I love it more for the friendship/coming of age stuff than the horror.

I need to try it, but I've never finished a novel of his. I'd seen several oh the movies prior to ever trying to read one, and was put off by his writing and style and language. Like, it wasn't at all what I expected. I want to try Misery again, though!

I've been thinking about pregnancy and it's basically real life body horror

yeah if i really need to upset myself i start thinking about how unprepared i would be as a mother. like that shit kinda gives me an anxiety attack.

https://media.giphy.com/media/WS91RYT47sA6I/giphy.gif



and it makes your whole body change, even your nose. Everything swells up I just think about this gif of the fetus pushing organs around and feel sick

ur right. i have a major pregnancy phobia lol.

ngl, that's why i'm interested in being pregnant one day. growing a parasite.

yay, book posts!



I'm reading some pulp horror this month to read along with Teen Creeps podcast. I also want to re-read The Haunting of Hill House and read some Stephen King. And also Karin Slaughter's new book, though I think that's more thriller than horror.

What do you recommend by Karin Slaughter?

Pretty Girls. I'll warn that it has really graphic violence against women and it's really disturbing, but it's handled respectfully and you can tell it's written by a woman.

The Haunting of Hill House is so good. I read it for the first time this yr and was finally motivated to do it bc I read the opening paragraph somewhere and was like: DAAAAAMN.

The Good Daughter was excellent. Not quite as excellent as Pretty Girls but that may be because Pretty Girls is one of my favorite novels ever.

thinking of finally picking up helter skelter once i finish what i'm currently reading



Edited at 2017-09-30 04:43 pm (UTC)

It is so good! Absolutely excellent!

do it! it's really interesting and addictive and despite being a relatively long book it never gets boring. also, the writing is surprisingly good

i read the first one long ago so i'm excited to re-read it.



i'm gonna read these for the teen creeps podcast

i read the first one long ago so i'm excited to re-read it.

i think i'll also re-read we have always lived in the castle. :P great post OP!

I just ordered these off Amazon along with Kidnapped By the Cult lmao



Did you read My Sweet Audrina for next week's ep? That book is fuuucked. Reply

i haven't read my sweet audrina i just choose random ones that sound the most appealing to me (and i can get from the library). kidnapped by the cult sounds amazinggg! lol. my library doesn't have it so i might have to break down and buy it lol

My sweet audrina was fucking insane.

yaaaaas. mb i should see if i can find some copies. i've read every fear street book but my parents gave them all away when i moved out :'((

those look amazing I don't think i ever read them!

I read Halloween Party, idk if they are reading that one yet.

Time to whip out my completely legally obtained collection of Darren Shan books.

I am gonna read cirque du freak #4 this month! I haven't read the whole series yet, I love it tho. I also read Lord Loss recently and really liked it, it's more fucked up than Cirque du Freak lol. I wanna read more of that series too.

Once you're done with Cirque check out the manga adaptation, it's really good.

& I did start the Demonata but I never found enough of them in my area so I just kind of forgot about it.



& I did start the Demonata but I never found enough of them in my area so I just kind of forgot about it.

Zom-B fucked me up for about a week after I finished. Keep going! #5 is my favorite!

Where can I read those ~completely legally?

I've been rereading 'It', hadn't read it since I was like, the kid in the books age; but it...has not aged well. My other favourite Kings are his short stories, Tommyknockers, and Pet Semetary.

I'm trying to finish Forest Dark

Bone White by Ronald Malfi

Ghost Road Blues by JOnathan Maberry

Halloween Man by Douglass Cleg

Vampire Mountain by Darren Shan

Dark Harvest by Norman Partridge

'Salem's Lot, Stephen King

The Child Thief by Brom

Pet Sematary by Stephen King



I put them in order of reading, I'm sure most of them will be carried over into November since those King books are long lol



Edited at 2017-09-30 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

The Child Thief was good! Brom knows how to write plus he's a crazy good illustrator! Reply

i'm so excited to read it, it's been on my list forever Reply

I humbly suggest moving Ghost Road Blues to the end of your list lol Reply

Parent

I love how ambitious you are.



Also, that you always have an icon for this post. Reply

Good lord, you can read all those books in a month?? Thats probably how much I've read this year! Reply

omg I love that you already have a set list for the month. :)) I love it when people do that but I kinda go with the flow mostly. Reply

I re-read the Pine Deep trilogy ever Halloween. It's so damned good, seriously, one of my favorite series ever—if only of Valerie, Mike and Jonatha. Reply

I have Salems Lot on my list for audiobooks Reply

The child thief legit gave me nightmares lol 😳 Reply

How is There's Someone in Your House so far? i really wanna read it. I loved My Best Friend's Exorcism. Reply

Oh! I can read that this month too! Reply

my best friend's exorcism is so good! also this reminded me that i ordered there's someone in your house too lol. Reply

i loved my best friends exorcism.



i just got a copy of TSIYH, i love the cover and the synopsis so i hope it's good Reply

my best friend's exorcism is so good. i was gonna put it in this post but i had to limit myself somehow lol. Reply

Added you on GR :) Reply

I'm MLNO and book blog review most of what I've read, I'll find you later! Reply

So excited for this month's theme! Hopefully I'll finish It soon, i'm also planning on reading A Head Full of Ghosts and We Have Always Lived in the Castle. Maybe I'll give Pet Semetery a try too.



Edited at 2017-09-30 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

AHFoG and WHALitC are sooooooooo good omg.



also... ICON LOVE <3 <3 <3 Reply

yesssss more susipiria love <3 <3 Reply

Check out Disappearence at Devil's Rock, it's from the same author as HFoG and is really good. Reply

A Head Full of Ghosts is good. It made me more sad than scared but its still good! Reply

