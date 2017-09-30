IT'S DARKSIDED! Horror book recs for a spooky October
The October reading task in the ONTD Reading Challenge is to read something scary! Gargoyles, psychics, everything’s ungodly! The collection below is ranked by scaredy cats, with 3 being the most frightful.
The Suicide Motor Club
They roam America, littering the highways with smashed cars and bled-out bodies, a gruesome reflection of the unsettled sixties. But to anyone unlucky enough to meet them in the lonely hours of the night, they’re just a blurry memory. That is — to all but one... Two years ago, they left a witness in the mangled wreck of her family car, her husband dead, her son taken. She remembers their awful faces, despite their tricks and glamours. And she’s coming for them—her thirst for vengeance even more powerful than their hunger for blood. On the deserted highways of America, the hunters are about to become the hunted...
My Soul To Keep
When Jessica marries David, he is everything she wants in a family man: brilliant, attentive, ever youthful. Yet she still feels something about him is just out of reach. Soon, as people close to Jessica begin to meet violent, mysterious deaths, David makes an unimaginable confession: More than 400 years ago, he and other members of an Ethiopian sect traded their humanity so they would never die, a secret he must protect at any cost. Now, his immortal brethren have decided David must return and leave his family in Miami. Instead, David vows to invoke a forbidden ritual to keep Jessica and his daughter with him forever.
Anna Dressed in Blood
Searching for a ghost the locals call Anna Dressed in Blood, Cas expects the usual: track, hunt, kill. What he finds instead is a girl entangled in curses and rage, a ghost like he's never faced before. She still wears the dress she wore on the day of her brutal murder in 1958: once white, now stained red and dripping with blood. Since her death, Anna has killed any and every person who has dared to step into the deserted Victorian she used to call home. Yet she spares Cas's life.
Hell House
Can any soul survive? Regarded as the Mount Everest of haunted houses, Belasco House has witnessed scenes of almost unimaginable horror and depravity. Two previous expeditions to investigate its secrets met with disaster, the participants destroyed by murder, suicide or insanity. Now a new investigation has been mounted - four strangers, each with his or her own reason for daring the unknown torments and temptations of the mansion...
Ghost Story
For four aging men in the terror-stricken town of Milburn, New York, an act inadvertently carried out in their youth has come back to haunt them. Now they are about to learn what happens to those who believe they can bury the past -- and get away with murder.
The Church of Dead Girls
One by One, Three Young Girls vanish in a small town in upstate New York. With the first disappearance, the townspeople begin to mistrust outsiders. When the second girl goes missing, neighbors and childhood friends start to eye each other warily. And with the third disappearance, the sleepy little town awakens to a full-blown nightmare. In The Church of Dead Girls, Stephen Dobyns probes the ruinous effects of suspicion. As panic mounts and citizens take the law into their own hands, no one is immune as old rumors, old angers, and old hungers come to the surface to reveal the secret history of this seemingly genteel town and the dark impulses of its inhabitants.
The Devil in Silver
Pepper is a rambunctious big man, minor-league troublemaker, working-class hero (in his own mind), and, suddenly, the surprised inmate of a budget-strapped mental institution in Queens, New York. He’s not mentally ill, but that doesn’t seem to matter. He is accused of a crime he can’t quite square with his memory. In the darkness of his room on his first night, he’s visited by a terrifying creature with the body of an old man and the head of a bison who nearly kills him before being hustled away by the hospital staff. It’s no delusion: The other patients confirm that a hungry devil roams the hallways when the sun goes down. Pepper rallies three other inmates in a plot to fight back. Battling the pill-pushing staff, one another, and their own minds, they try to kill the monster that’s stalking them. But can the Devil die?
Flesh
No one in town has ever seen anything like it; a slimy, mobile tube of glistening yellow flesh with dull, staring eyes and an obscene, probing mouth. But the real horror is not what it looks like, or what it does when it invades your flesh - but what it makes you do to others.
The Hatching
Deep in the jungle of Peru, where so much remains unknown, a black, skittering mass devours an American tourist whole. Thousands of miles away, an FBI agent investigates a fatal plane crash in Minneapolis and makes a gruesome discovery. Unusual seismic patterns register in a Kanpur, India earthquake lab, confounding the scientists there. During the same week, the Chinese government “accidentally” drops a nuclear bomb in an isolated region of its own country. As these incidents begin to sweep the globe, a mysterious package from South America arrives at a Washington, D.C. laboratory. Something wants out. The world is on the brink of an apocalyptic disaster. An ancient species, long dormant, is now very much awake.
The Terror
Their captain's insane vision of a Northwest Passage has kept the crewmen of The Terror trapped in Arctic ice for two years without a thaw. But the real threat to their survival isn't the ever-shifting landscape of white, the provisions that have turned to poison before they open them, or the ship slowly buckling in the grip of the frozen ocean. The real threat is whatever is out in the frigid darkness, stalking their ship, snatching one seaman at a time or whole crews, leaving bodies mangled horribly or missing forever. Captain Crozier takes over the expedition after the creature kills its original leader, Sir John Franklin. Drawing equally on his own strengths as a seaman and the mystical beliefs of the Eskimo woman he's rescued, Crozier sets a course on foot out of the Arctic and away from the insatiable beast. But every day the dwindling crew becomes more deranged and mutinous, until Crozier begins to fear there is no escape from an ever-more-inconceivable nightmare.
Afterlife with Archie, Vol. 1: Escape from Riverdale
When Jughead's beloved pet Hot Dog is killed in a hit and run, Jughead turns to the only person he knows who can help bring back his canine companion—Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Using dark, forbidden magic, Sabrina is successful and Hot Dog returns to the land of the living. But he's not the same... and soon, the darkness he brings back with him from beyond the grave begins to spread, forcing Archie and the gang to try to escape Riverdale!
The Secret Life of Souls
Eleven year old actress Delia Cross is beautiful, talented, charismatic. A true a star in the making. Her days are a blur of hard work on set, auditions and tutors. Her family—driven, pill-popping stage mother Pat, wastrel dad Bart, and introverted twin brother Robbie—depends on her for their upscale lifestyle. Delia in turn depends on Caity, her beloved ginger Queensland Heeler—and loyal friend—for the calming private space they share. Delia is on the verge of a professional break through. But just as the contracts are about to be signed, there is a freak accident that puts Delia in the danger zone with only Caity to protect her.
Sisters of the Revolution is an anthology of speculative short fiction from the 1970s to the present. Although not strictly horror, there are a few notable stories to check out:
The Willows is a classic horror-weird fic short story that is sure to provide the creeps. It can count on its own for the challenge, and it's available for free here via Project Gutenberg.
BOOK POST!!! What scary book will you be reading this month, ONTD?
BOOK POST!!! What scary book will you be reading this month, ONTD?
I'm going to read There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins. And then something from this post.
I'm avoiding looking at the reviews and will read it no matter what. lol
Same. I used to read real-life ghost stories, but then it got too scary. The last one I read was about haunting in and around Savannah, GA.
https://media.giphy.com/media/WS91RYT47sA6I/giphy.gif
and it makes your whole body change, even your nose. Everything swells up
I'm reading some pulp horror this month to read along with Teen Creeps podcast. I also want to re-read The Haunting of Hill House and read some Stephen King. And also Karin Slaughter's new book, though I think that's more thriller than horror.
i read the first one long ago so i'm excited to re-read it.
i think i'll also re-read we have always lived in the castle. :P great post OP!
Did you read My Sweet Audrina for next week's ep? That book is fuuucked.
& I did start the Demonata but I never found enough of them in my area so I just kind of forgot about it.
Zom-B fucked me up for about a week after I finished.
my October list:
Ghost Road Blues by JOnathan Maberry
Halloween Man by Douglass Cleg
Vampire Mountain by Darren Shan
Dark Harvest by Norman Partridge
'Salem's Lot, Stephen King
The Child Thief by Brom
Pet Sematary by Stephen King
I put them in order of reading, I'm sure most of them will be carried over into November since those King books are long lol
Also, that you always have an icon for this post.
also ya'll should add me on goodreads i need to talk more books with people. i'm also trying to get better at reviews since i'm thinking of starting a book blog (maybe a booktube channel idk)
i just got a copy of TSIYH, i love the cover and the synopsis so i hope it's good
also... ICON LOVE <3 <3 <3
i love both of those so much