Celebs react to Trump's attacks on the mayor of San Juan

When Lin goes off on you like that, you know you're the fucking worst.

Imagine the kind of abject garbage you have to be for Lin-Manuel Miranda to say something not nice about you. https://t.co/BUEdY8cZB7 — a shea (@HowVeryGauche) September 30, 2017

Yup. Reply

mte Reply

for real, i was surprised tbh Reply

Yeah for real, Lin must be super angry. Reply

ikr Reply

Yes! He's the king of eternal optimism. Reply

IFKR?! I gasped. Trump is a GD scourge on this world - get em, Lin! Reply

Mte

He’s so sweet Reply

i know right! not ONCE in so many years have I seen him go off like that. even when he was angry with Trump he kept it lowkey. he must be at the end of his rope with this asshole Reply

Well, he is Puerto Rican, so it probably more personal to him. Reply

Lin is a perpetual ray of sunshine. It speaks volumes about what a scumbag Dolt45 is that he got Lin angry. Reply

MTE Reply

IA Reply

MTE!! Like damn, he's such a sweet baby angel typically, but Mango Unchained really brings out people's ruthless sides. In a good/necessary way, of course. Chris Evans too. Reply

Disgusting POS



People are fucking dying and this is what he’s concerned about? Reply

HES GOLFING WHILE PEOPLE ARE DYING Reply

“BUT OBAMA WAS GOLFING DURING KATRINA!!11!” - according to a #MAGA troll in my mentions that blocked me when I told her to look up who was POTUS during Katrina. Reply

People blame Obama for fucking 9/11 so I have no hope for them. Reply

didnt they know that bush was president during that time?

wasn't even president, but he was still down there visiting victims as a senator. so they're doubly wrong. Reply

Wow

I hate those trolls on twitter always hiding behind a fake avi Reply

but why didn't obama stop 9/11???? Reply

I'm not shocked alas - what did we reasonably expect him to do at this point? Reply

I don't understand the level of horrible you have to be to attack someone who has lost her home in a shelter but is still trying to do the most for people while you fucking GOLF. Reply

It really is breathtaking to be that rotton to the core AND to be president. Reply

....and still have idiots support you every step of the way. It's like every day he shoots for a new low. Reply

Delta Air Lines flies relief flight to Puerto Rico containing 20,000 pounds of supplies, hundreds of relief workers. https://t.co/9XVxXCyAzn pic.twitter.com/XQ1XvzovRO — ABC News (@ABC) September 29, 2017





Go Delta! Go Delta! Reply

At least a lot of other people and companies have stepped up. Reply

So did Royal Carribean Cruise, right? Yet our president is too busy tweeting through the night to send any aid. Reply

Yep, they sent a ship with supplies. And the CEO did interviews to point out that it's a drop in the bucket and everyone needs to help. Reply

Norwegian Cruise Line did as well, and I believe that back after Irma it let victims who lost their homes stay on one of their ships.

sad that giant corporations are doing more than the president.



sad that giant corporations are doing more than the president. Reply

Royal Caribbean cancelled a cruise and instead sent the ship to be filled with supplies and rescue workers. Incredible. Reply

this is great. <3 Reply

Caribbean Airlines also sent a plane load of supplies to Dominica Reply

good for them Reply

I'm scrolling through Twitter just absolutely speechless. I will do a fucking cartwheel the day this man finally dies.



Edited at 2017-09-30 02:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Hopefully it’s soon 🙏🏽 Reply

I hope those Facebook witches who cast hexes on him do so again Reply

Parent

maybe it'll be more powerful if they do it on samhain Reply

before the next new moon. Reply

Honestly the people who did santeria in Miami to will away Irma need to come through Reply

Don't fail us now, Lana! Reply

Agreed Reply

I swear if some bitches go “have some respect for his family” i’d fling my cremated dog’s ashes at them. Stfu, that’s a dead monster not a human. We’re fucking celebrating Reply

Party in the USA will be on repeat in my home. Reply

I honestly will do cartwheels when he gets criminally prosecuted for all the crap he's done, and his victims get the justice they deserve. Reply

When I read it, I initially didn't believe he actually said this. It's absolutely vile.....



I shouldn't be shocked by anything he says at this point, and I'm typically not, but this is just a whole new level of disgusting.



There really are no words for this. Reply

Ding dong the wizard is dead Reply

same and I'm dreading the inevitable liberal hand wringing about not celebrating someone's death like when bin laden died smh Reply

I cannot wait for that celebratory post on ontd the day he dies.

He's 71, obese, a man and in an extremely stressful job. It's only a matter of time.I cannot wait for that celebratory post on ontd the day he dies. Reply

same



well not the cartwheel thing because i haven't done that since i was like 12 and would probably break my neck. but, same. Reply

I still remember UK ontders celebrating the day Maggie Thatcher died.



I suspect there'll be an even bigger party to wish this 45 creature good riddance off the planet, and this time hopefully no misguided idiots whining about how it's disrespectful to the dead, nm that they were awful alive. Reply

I want to throw a party outside of his funeral and wake.



I really don't give a shit if his kids and grandkids see people celebrating. Reply

this racist disgusting vile being needs to be thrown out of office or DIAF Reply

I was just about to make a post. Words have lost all meaning, there is nothing strong enough to describe this evil pos. Reply

Agreed. This has just gone beyond the nastiness that I expected from him. There's nothing else to say. Reply

Agreed Reply

he's a fucking piece of shit.



i read that PR didnt vote for trump they voted for hilary? so is that why he's taking to long to respond? he's bitter at them? or what his deal?

racism



Edited at 2017-09-30 03:07 pm (UTC) Reply

He’s a racist. That’s the only explanation you need. Reply

PR, ridiculously, cannot vote in a presidential election. And that's something that needs to change. This situation is proof that PR needs a voice and a vote in US politics. Reply

We need to give them statehood. Reply

Parent

It's ridiculous how they lack proper representation considering they're citizens. Reply

He’s racist. He’s a narcissist. He’s a loser. He can’t handle criticism. All around an awful person who deserves everything bad that happens to him Reply

PR doesn't have any electoral college votes for the general election, but Hillary and Marco Rubio won the primaries there Reply

PR can't vote in presidental elections. IDK where you heard that info from. Reply

Parent

They’re an island surrounded by ocean water. Also racism. Reply

As previously stated, Puerto Ricans can vote in the primaries. Despite the fact that they are U.S. citizens, as a common wealth, they cannot vote in the U.S. presidential election. Instead, they vote for their governor and non-voting reps of congress. However, as U.S. citizens, when Puerto Ricans move to the mainland, they have an option; either they can retain Puerto Rican voting rights and vote only for the island's gov't positions (governor, congress, etc) OR they can waive those rights and instead register to vote on the mainland and as citizens they will be eligible to vote in U.S elections. This is important because if there is a mass exodus of Puerto Ricans from the island to the mainland in the wake of this disaster and they register to vote here, that's a big number of people who are suddenly eligible to vote and that can change things. For example if you have thousands of Puerto Ricans who resettle in Florida, counties can flip blue and you'll have more democrats in play. That's just one thing that can happen in the wake of the hurricane as you have people leaving and resettling. Reply

Don't ever let this become normalized. Today our President will sit in his opulent golf resort attacking hurricane first responders. https://t.co/8hOVuk3cKM — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 30, 2017

it is already normalized. his reactions have been normalized by the media since the primaries. they were always trying to put him in the same level as the other nominees. Reply

mte Reply

Right? I'll never get over their false equivalencies and them giving "both sides" a platform. Ugh. Reply

Yup Reply

pretty much Reply

I'm still mind-boggled by how he was handled by the media and not just the right wing ones, even the liberal ones. That he basically declared to be an enemy of the state. Reply

cholera!? jfc.



i thought after hurricane katrina there'd be no way possible our gov't could fail disaster survivors to that degree again...clearly i was wrong. Reply

Not surprised about the cholera. After catastrophic floods, the water is fucking nasty as hell. There have already been cases of necrotizing fascitis (the "flesh-eating" disease) out of Houston due to the flood waters.



Then there's the fact that people are going to be crammed in close quarters in the few shelters in existence...



Edited at 2017-09-30 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah there's always an increased incidence of anything that can be spread in water + mosquito-transmitted diseases after flooding :( Reply

he's a fucking psychopath. how can anyone have the audacity to blame this poor mayor? i was listening to puerto rico's secretary of state, rivera marín, on msnbc today and this asshole was blew so much smoke tr*mp's ass, i swear he thought tr*mp was a damn chimney. he basically said cruz was exaggerating, that fema was helping oh so much, and that people's donations didn't compare to how much federal money was helping. Reply

idk if it's the same person or not but i read that someone from PR was purposely flattering and buttering up to Agent Orange because they had been given the psychobabble of how to get through to him to make sure PR got help, so even though it's fake - they sucked it up and followed (whoever's) advice Reply

Marín's a Republican so I kind of doubt that but anything is possible. Reply

Rivera Marin is from the pro-Statehood party and a Republicn. He is also a moron and totally incompetent in his job. Don't expect much from him tbh. Reply

We all can agree that Trump has no idea that Puerto Rico is part of the US, right? And the people there are US citizens and his ass is supposed to be helping them because it's his fucking job? Reply

I’m 100% sure someone had to tell him where PR was Reply

He had a gold resort there that flopped I’m sure he knows he just doesn’t give a shit about anything except himself. He has no compassion Reply

Ahhh, that would explain why he doesn't want to help them. Nobody there wanted to golf at his shitty resort and he's never gotten over it. Reply

he has no compassion humanity at this point.

he probably thinks puerto rico is in mexico Reply

Is he still going this week? Because that's probably not a very good idea. Reply

I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017



Basically I read that as a slap to PR who he doesn't think is working hard.









Apparently, but first he's gonna go to the Virgin Island because they are hard workers according to him:
Basically I read that as a slap to PR who he doesn't think is working hard.

It profoundly irritates me that rich a**wipe jocks act like fools while Americans in #PuertoRico & #USVirgins are without food and shelter. — Homer Hickam (@HomerHickam) September 26, 2017

This fool who has a vacation home in USVI (and wrote RocketBoys which was made into Octorber Sky) would agree with him. Reply

I'm not sure why I'm shocked by this tweet, but I am Reply

Parent

hopefully he gets cholera and dies Reply

Parent

He would never talk this way about a predominantly white community. https://t.co/5voSwXEXLJ — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2017

100% Reply

this honestly says it all. Reply

this is so true Reply

Exactly Reply

Yeah, pretty much. :( Reply

yuuuppp Reply

