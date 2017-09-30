Celebs react to Trump's attacks on the mayor of San Juan
The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
As the crisis in Puerto Rico continues to mount the mayor of San Juan criticized the government for not getting enough aid to Puerto Ricans quickly enough. Trump took the time out of his busy GOLFING WEEKEND to attack the mayor for no longer being complimentary and accuse Puerto Ricans of wanting everything done for them. Meanwhile the first outbreaks of cholera have been reported in Puerto Rico.
Celebrity condemnation was swift:
You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
No long lines for you.
Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."
They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw
ICYMI People are literally DYING. This is happening to American citizens ravaged by a natural disaster & the "president" takes this stance. https://t.co/FN6LOTtKUL— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 30, 2017
What’s funny about this lie is imagining the call from, say, Schumer to the mayor where he’s like “We’ll send rice IF you’re mean to Trump.” https://t.co/M8wTmZXcgu— rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2017
The irony of Trump golfing and tweeting—saying the mayor of San Juan wants “everything to be done for them”—it’s is thick as his skull. pic.twitter.com/BIdMZpWQfB— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017
He would never talk this way about a predominantly white community. https://t.co/5voSwXEXLJ— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2017
You are a very sick man. This isn't about you. https://t.co/BUet0eLAix— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) September 30, 2017
A Trump Thread In A Time Of Crisis:— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2017
-Narcissistic ✔️
-Defensive✔️
-Insulting✔️
-Multiple references to himself in the third person. ✔️✔️ https://t.co/eR4V0FBhJe
He’s so sweet
People are fucking dying and this is what he’s concerned about?
I hate those trolls on twitter always hiding behind a fake avi
Go Delta!
sad that giant corporations are doing more than the president.
I hope those Facebook witches who cast hexes on him do so again
I shouldn't be shocked by anything he says at this point, and I'm typically not, but this is just a whole new level of disgusting.
There really are no words for this.
I cannot wait for that celebratory post on ontd the day he dies.
well not the cartwheel thing because i haven't done that since i was like 12 and would probably break my neck. but, same.
I suspect there'll be an even bigger party to wish this 45 creature good riddance off the planet, and this time hopefully no misguided idiots whining about how it's disrespectful to the dead, nm that they were awful alive.
I really don't give a shit if his kids and grandkids see people celebrating.
i read that PR didnt vote for trump they voted for hilary? so is that why he's taking to long to respond? he's bitter at them? or what his deal?
They’re an island surrounded by ocean water. Also racism.
i thought after hurricane katrina there'd be no way possible our gov't could fail disaster survivors to that degree again...clearly i was wrong.
Then there's the fact that people are going to be crammed in close quarters in the few shelters in existence...
compassionhumanity at this point.
Basically I read that as a slap to PR who he doesn't think is working hard.
