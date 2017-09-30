Jim Carrey's Ex-Girlfriend Claimed He Introduced Her to 'Cocaine, Prostitutes, Mental Abuse and Std'

Hmmm



He is mentally unfit and has a string of bad relationships. It wouldn't shock me if this is true

same

Mte. He must be exhausting to be in a relationship with, t9 say the least

The woman is dead. Why is her vagina in the media?

I don't get anything about this. Jim Carrey is certainly not the pictoure of mental health, but why do people form her family sue him, using intimate details without the dead woman's consent?

Yes, but still! This seems excessive.

So many over 40 actors are disgusting.



Carrey looks rough in that pic, like he's lost some teeth.

Isn't Carrey in his 50's or 60's?

55

I believe it.

i can believe it sure but this whole scientology element makes me suspicious tbh

Jim's a scientologist?

https://jezebel.com/friends-say-jim-carreys-late-girlfriend-married-a-scien-1786861403 apparently they've been trying for years to convert him

mte

This. Apparently he has E-mails where she apologized for extorting him and saying that her lawyer (the same one who filed this lawsuit) forced her to do it.

yeah it can be true for sure, but the whole background to this story is sketchy af.

Ya, if it was anyone else I'd be on the other side, but with scientology involved I 100% this is a scam to either punish Jim for not joining, or blackmail him into joining.

This sounds right up the industrys alley lol a mess

What a fucking mess.



Random but I remember reading that January Jones cheated on Ashton Kutcher with him. 🤷🏽‍♀️



Edited at 2017-09-30 02:39 pm (UTC)

Ew...didnt she also supposedly hook up with Bobby Flay? Wtf is up with her taste.

For such a beautiful woman, she has the worst taste

She just seems messy AF. Idk what her deal is.

I read an article like a week ago calling him a smug-face leprechaun and it still makes me laugh.

I think there's a rumor that Bobby Flay is her baby's daddy. She's never said anything. 🤢

Isn't her baby daddy supposedly a married man as well. She needs some therapy.

Ashton probs had that coming, tbh.

i love how messy and mysterious she is

omg



At least his children are safely unvaccinated, though.

he's only got 1 kid and i assume she's vaccinated since she was born long b4 he got tangled up w/ loony mccarthy

i only know this b/c i remember her from american idol lol

He probably took her to some black market medical facility that had experimental, untested technology that they used to de-vaccinate her.



And possibly give her superpowers??

Doesn't he refuse to give his kid money, like wouldn't even pay for them to go to college? He is vile.

omg

This is a lot to take in.

o k a y .

You can get herpes from waxing?

i think u can if your salon double dips into wax they used w/ another client who maybe had herpes? idk

No



He's saying she had bumps on her skin from a wax. But she was pretending the bumps were because she contracted herpes from him.

MTE, like this wasn't even on my radar but now I'm going to be paranoid everytime I get a brazilian.

seriously! omg

I believe it. There have been a few BI's about him...

I'm sure Jim Carrey is messy, but saying "Oh yes, I believe this because of blind items" is dumb as fuck.

Where there's smoke...

He's always been messy. It's not to say that I believe it just because of blind items. His relationships have been shitty, and he's given his partners STD's. I wouldn't go too far and talk about mental illness, since it is stigmatized. I just hope that he's been receiving care for it.



Edited at 2017-09-30 05:07 pm (UTC)

of course this is believable, just look at the texts between them before this poor woman killed herself. carrey is an asshole of the highest form.

Wait, what texts?

just google jim carrey texts to ex gf and several articles come up...the daily mail one goes into the most detail. the texts themselves also come up in the image results.

Do spill 👀

??? i've read those and honestly she seemed mentally unwell and that he was trying to be kind but had enough/was trying to end things. she seemed very emotionally manipulate, which was obviously because she was severely depressed but he didn't come off like an asshole to me.

That first pic, I thought she was Alexis Bledel

