Jim Carrey's Ex-Girlfriend Claimed He Introduced Her to 'Cocaine, Prostitutes, Mental Abuse and Std'
According to a letter written by Cat White in 2013, Jim Carrey introduced her to “cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease,”
The actor is being sued for her wrongful death by White’s estranged husband, and her mother.
They are claiming that Carrey used a false name to obtain the drugs that White used to kill herself in 2015.
They’re also alleging that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”
Carrey says she actually got those bumps on her vagina from a wax job.
He says White had herpes before they even met.
White and her lawyer, falsely tried to shake Jim down for several million dollars, claiming he gave her an STD.
He is mentally unfit and has a string of bad relationships. It wouldn’t shock me if this is true
I don't get anything about this. Jim Carrey is certainly not the pictoure of mental health, but why do people form her family sue him, using intimate details without the dead woman's consent?
Carrey looks rough in that pic, like he's lost some teeth.
Random but I remember reading that January Jones cheated on Ashton Kutcher with him. 🤷🏽♀️
At least his children are safely unvaccinated, though.
i only know this b/c i remember her from american idol lol
And possibly give her superpowers??
He's saying she had bumps on her skin from a wax. But she was pretending the bumps were because she contracted herpes from him.
