Jim Carrey's Ex-Girlfriend Claimed He Introduced Her to 'Cocaine, Prostitutes, Mental Abuse and Std'



According to a letter written by Cat White in 2013, Jim Carrey introduced her to “cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease,”
The actor is being sued for her wrongful death by White’s estranged husband, and her mother.
They are claiming that Carrey used a false name to obtain the drugs that White used to kill herself in 2015.
They’re also alleging that Carrey gave White “three STDs without warning her.”




Carrey says she actually got those bumps on her vagina from a wax job.
He says White had herpes before they even met.
White and her lawyer, falsely tried to shake Jim down for several million dollars, claiming he gave her an STD.



source, source
