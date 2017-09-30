harry styles and taylor swift performing at this year's vsfs?
- a press release was put out saying taylor and harry were invited to apply for an administrative license in shanghai, where the show is being filmed
Taylor and Harry Styles are rumored to be performing at this year's Victoria Secret Fashion Show that will be held in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/aBVlBEok55— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) September 30, 2017
- the creative director of the fashion show was also at harry's concert in nyc on thursday
- it says they will be singing 4 songs
- harry has been linked to a number of models walking in the show, as well as taylor herself
source
bye
[Spoiler (click to open)]
List of Models Confirmed for the 2017 VSFS
ANGELS:
1) Adriana Lima
2) Alessandra Ambrosio
3) Candice Swanepoel
4) Lily Aldridge
5) Elsa Hosk
6) Jasmine Tookes
7) Josephine Skriver
8) Lais Ribeiro
9) Romee Strijd
10) Martha Hunt
11) Sara Sampaio
12) Taylor Hill
13) Stella Maxwell
FORMER ANGELS:
14) Kate Grigorieva
15) Karlie Kloss
FITTING MODELS:
16) Barbara Fialho
17) Devon Windsor
18) Cindy Bruna
19) Dilone
PINK SPOKESMODELS:
20) Grace Elizabeth
21) Zuri Tibby
RETURNING MODELS:
22) Megan Williams
23) Sui He
24) Maria Borges
25) Kelly Gale
26) Daniela Braga
27) Georgia Fowler
28) Herieth Paul
29) Blanca Padilla
30) Alanna Arrington
31) Sanne Vloet
32) Bruna Lirio
33) Maggie Laine
34) Leomie Anderson
35) Leila Nda
36) Irina Sharipova
37) Lameka Fox
38) Jourdana Phillips
39) Liu Wen
40) Xiao Wen Ju
41) Ming Xi
42) Bella Hadid
43) Gigi Hadid
NEWCOMERS:
44) Roosmarijn De Kok
45) Samile Bermannelli
46) Estelle Chen
47) Amilna Estevao
48) Mayowa Nicholas
49) Dasha Khlystun
50) Alecia Morais
51) Julia Belyakova
52) Aiden Curtiss
53) Alexina Graham
54) Grace Bol
55) Gizele Oliveira
56) Nadine Leopold
57) Victoria Lee
58) Vanessa Moody
59) Frida Aasen
60) Xin Xie
I SUPERMODEL WINNER:
61) (unknown)
yawn
They usually have at least 3-4 performers don't they? Wonder if they'll have a local Chinese act as the third or if someone is still getting approved
Taylor wld never, its one or the other
the faux concern for harry's image on my tumblr dash rn is exhausting lmao
I'm not feeling any of Taylor's new music so no thanks on that end.....unless she pulls out a likeable single by then.
bruno mars, taylor, JT, selena gomez and the weeknd all have upbeat music you can sing to and have chill vibes can you fucking imagine the angels strutting down the runway to sign of the times? lmaoooo its a no from me
you're right i think lady gaga even performed a million reasons which was sf bizarre to me