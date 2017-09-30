harry styles and taylor swift performing at this year's vsfs?

I wonder if they'll have any Chinese models in the show. Kendall Jenner can't walk so make some space for actual talent tbh.



List of Models Confirmed for the 2017 VSFS

ANGELS:

1) Adriana Lima

2) Alessandra Ambrosio

3) Candice Swanepoel

4) Lily Aldridge

5) Elsa Hosk

6) Jasmine Tookes

7) Josephine Skriver

8) Lais Ribeiro

9) Romee Strijd

10) Martha Hunt

11) Sara Sampaio

12) Taylor Hill

13) Stella Maxwell



FORMER ANGELS:

14) Kate Grigorieva

15) Karlie Kloss



FITTING MODELS:

16) Barbara Fialho

17) Devon Windsor

18) Cindy Bruna

19) Dilone



PINK SPOKESMODELS:

20) Grace Elizabeth

21) Zuri Tibby



RETURNING MODELS:

22) Megan Williams

23) Sui He

24) Maria Borges

25) Kelly Gale

26) Daniela Braga

27) Georgia Fowler

28) Herieth Paul

29) Blanca Padilla

30) Alanna Arrington

31) Sanne Vloet

32) Bruna Lirio

33) Maggie Laine

34) Leomie Anderson

35) Leila Nda

36) Irina Sharipova

37) Lameka Fox

38) Jourdana Phillips

39) Liu Wen

40) Xiao Wen Ju

41) Ming Xi

42) Bella Hadid

43) Gigi Hadid



NEWCOMERS:

44) Roosmarijn De Kok

45) Samile Bermannelli

46) Estelle Chen

47) Amilna Estevao

48) Mayowa Nicholas

49) Dasha Khlystun

50) Alecia Morais

51) Julia Belyakova

52) Aiden Curtiss

53) Alexina Graham

54) Grace Bol

55) Gizele Oliveira

56) Nadine Leopold

57) Victoria Lee

58) Vanessa Moody

59) Frida Aasen

60) Xin Xie



I SUPERMODEL WINNER:

61) (unknown)





Oh damn at my bad research. Thanks for the list. Happy to see some faves on it!! Reply

lmao at harry's current victoria secret gf not being invited back Reply

I'm glad Sui He is walking again. She's honestly my favorite out of the recurring models, she's honestly so beautiful and has a lot of charm and charisma on camera. Reply

great. because the aryan pop queen is an amazing performer Reply

She's trying so hard here lol Reply

Damn, nephew, don't break something Reply

are harry and taylor the elizabeth taylor and richard burton of our time? Reply

yes, unfortunately Reply

ready for it literally has the lyric “he can be my jailor, burton to this taylor” 👀 Reply

Noooooo Reply

As a fan of both, do you think the song is about the new guy or Harry Styles? I know next to nothing about their relationship outside of the songs on 1989 but it seems so obvious to me that it has to be about Harreh? Reply

...didn't taylor or rather one of her assistents clarify that she was talking about her new man in this song via tumblr like? i think the line about ghosts was more so shade to hagrid, lol



LoL, this is literally what Taylor thinks. Reply

Yes Reply

i legit don't get this comparison Reply

Taylor? again?

yawn Reply

He's such a mess lmao Reply

ok i can see why kendall is not walking this year. how awkward lmao Reply

And I think she's la perla exclusive. Reply

Lmao nope Reply

From what I gather this is basically saying they applied for work visas and they were approved soo looks likely they'll be performers



They usually have at least 3-4 performers don't they? Wonder if they'll have a local Chinese act as the third or if someone is still getting approved Reply

It's usually 3 I think but if they're each doing four whole songs, there might not be anyone else. Reply

Harry doesn't strike me as the type to play at VSFS nor is his music the type that would hype up a VSFS (which I think he knows). Fake news tbh.



only angel exists tbh Reply

Exactly. How could this opportunity be missed? It's perfect. Reply

Literally any of the other former 1D members' music would be better for the show. He's totally the type to play there though. They even had Hozier one year which was a truly bizarre choice. Reply

Their ratings are tanking. They need young people to tune in and Taylor and Harry performing on the same show will do that lol Reply

Here for this mess Reply

Lmao hasnt he dated like a handful of them and now add her into the mix, im thinking this is John tucker must die shit, harry shld run



Taylor wld never, its one or the other Reply

he dated nadine leopold, and georgia fowler and sara sampaio are walking as well and he’s hooked up with them before apparently. it could always be worse, both kendall and his current gf walked in last year’s show as well lmao thank god they won’t be this year Reply

It's funny because nadine, sara, and Georgia all seem to be really good friends. Reply

Hate to break it you but this is real Reply

for the first time in my life i'm sad that kendall isn't attending an event



the faux concern for harry's image on my tumblr dash rn is exhausting lmao Reply

I know me too, throw kendall back in and the current vs model he is seeing for fun lol Reply

wait why r they upset surely this would be good for his image? its great publicity esp if he performs 2 ghosts w taylor there Reply

because vsfs objectifies women and sets false standards and they think it's everything harry is against lmao he don't care Reply

Only if she performs “Style” Reply

if she didn't already sing it last time, she 100% would have lmao Reply

I mean, I'm more offended that neither of them is capable of slaying a performance. Those poor models are gonna have to fake enthusiasm harder then some of them did in bed with Harry. Reply

Lmaooo, almost spit out my drink Reply

lol irl Reply

Omfg Reply

Now binch... I hear he has a big dick and likes to lick the clit real good. Reply

deets Reply

lol Reply

He better sing Only Angel or he's forever cancelled. I saw a clip that Harry said he suggested Kiwi as his next single. I hope so. Two Caspers was a waste.



I'm not feeling any of Taylor's new music so no thanks on that end.....unless she pulls out a likeable single by then. Reply

Did he really not do a video for that song??? I wanted to see if he coukd matxh Taylor's style video extra, thats also just bad business Reply

Nope. He doesn't give a fuck. He's on tour lol Reply

I thought he meant he suggested kiwi for a third single but if actually meant as a second single and shaded columbia records when they were in the audience then I will forgive him Reply

i dont believe it isn't he trying to be more srs~ musician plus his music is too emo for a fashion show tbh



bruno mars, taylor, JT, selena gomez and the weeknd all have upbeat music you can sing to and have chill vibes can you fucking imagine the angels strutting down the runway to sign of the times? lmaoooo its a no from me Reply

He does have a couple upbeat songs on his album. Only Angel would fit for the show. He's literally singing "She's an angel" so it works lol They don't always use upbeat songs on the runway either. Ed Sheeran sang slows songs as well as plenty other artists. It's nothing new and he won't be the only performer so their will be a balance. Reply

omg when did ed sheeran perform? how did i blank on that?



you're right i think lady gaga even performed a million reasons which was sf bizarre to me Reply

