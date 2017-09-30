This season on "Marvel's Inhumans"

Oh I forgot to watch this mess



Was it so bad it's good or just so bad it's bad. Reply

RIP tragic wig



you are gone but not forgotten Reply

so is this basically confirmed cancelled? Reply

It's so fucking bad. Poor Iwan, he's acting circles around these guys but for what? Lockjaw is the best tho Reply

I like Freddie Highmore but you know what I was thinking during "The Good Doctor" during the cafeteria scene with him and Antonia Thomas? How awesome would it be if he had been cast in that role? He so would have nailed it, and we know that he and Antonia have amazing chemistry. Reply

did they really shaved her hair because of the backlash? if you are going to cut off the superpowers on a mutant show, i mean... Reply

no, because they had already shot the episode when the first photo of her in the wig was released. Reply

i thought we got a glimpse of it when they were shooting the pilot, iirc Reply

It's hilarious to me how no one can use their powers on a show about superpowers. I mean, theoretically Crystal could be the Avatar, but they make her powers really weak. Reply

Like why didn't Crystal just escape from the window when she was locked in her room? can't she make ice stairs or something like elsa did in Frozen? Reply

no, their budget can't afford them having powers Reply

My husband, who has no idea about any of the Inhumans drama, finally saw a commercial for this and his first reaction was "why is her hair so bad?" Reply

Everybody's acting in this show is either really bad or hammy as fuck (Iwan in particular lmao...) Reply

Apparently Serinda was contractually obligated to wear a wig in public for 6 months after the shot the first episode so the show didn't get spoiled. Reply

Damn. idk know that actress, but she deserves better than this shit. Reply

OP, title should have been "Marvel's 'Inhumans' Sucks". 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, y'all!



My favorite part is going to Reddit or AV Club and reading comments be like, "why are we supposed to be rooting for the leaders of this caste system that performs slavery??"



That's what the Inhumans are in the comics, children. They are lame, boring, shitty people with dumb powers and medieval ways of life. And now they have a TV show that's so terrible that they'll be untouchable for 10-15 years at least. lmao @ Ike Perlmutter. Reply

had this on in the background and it was sooo bad Reply

It was pretty meh...I fell asleep in the middle of the first hour but woke up in time for the second hour.



Lockjaw was the best part and he, like me, was asleep for half the show. Reply

They...shaved...her...head...probably to cut the budget of having to CGI that ugly as swig...but like that's Medusa's whole power. MESS Reply

And lockjaw was only there for one episode. Reply

I read reviews that said lockjaw was the only good part Reply

I though she looked good with the shaved hair esp compared to with the wig which made her face look like a cube. Reply

That 'two brothers' after that kiss was for the GoT crowd? Was it even two men? IDK. Reply

Watched this this morning.

Honestly, it reminded me of the first few episodes of Agents if Shield. They are building their characters and their world. It wasn’t bad. Most people trashing it haven’t seen it or had already had their opinion made before watching it. The season looks like it could end up being a lot of fun and I’m going to give it a chance. Reply

Sure you will... Marvel plant. Reply

I wish I was a marvel plant. That’s be a great paycheck. Reply

Not under your overlord Ike the Spike's thumb! Reply

Love yourself Reply

Do I have to catch up on AoS to watch this? I'm a season and a half behind... Reply

nope, it's a completely separate show. Reply

good thank god Reply

You can actually see the places where a producer was like 'no, that's too expensive, it's not in the budget'. The lack of $$$ put into this show is dire lol. Reply

It has 4% on rotten tomatoes Reply

my so wanted to watch but i skipped out and he kept texting me asking when it was going to stop being so bad lmao Reply

The shit I've sat through for the Misfits cast... Reply

I hear a lot of backlash and i understand most of it. but c'mon. you CANNOT tell me you didn't love Lockjaw?? He's adorable!!!



I want this show to survive just so i can get more Lockjaw, or transfer him to AoS.

ill never watch a second of this shit but the scathing reviews from critics are so fucking funny, they are going in Reply

Holy shit this show is bad. Badly written, badly acted. On top of that there is some dissonance between the music and what is happening on screen. Based on the music you can tell the scene is supposed to be tense but it is so DULL, that it makes it seem as if someone just added music to the scenes without being told to do so. The scenes are so lifeless and devoid of any tension, so the attempts to bring that through music only serves to display just how lacking in tension it is. Reply

