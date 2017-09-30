This season on "Marvel's Inhumans"
“Divide and Conquer” – After fleeing their home, The Inhumans desperately search for each other in the wake of Maximus’ coup. Now they must learn who they can trust on Earth, on an all-new episode of “Marvel’s Inhumans,” airing on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6
source
what did you think of the premiere, ONTD? Was it as bad as you thought it would be?
Was it so bad it's good or just so bad it's bad.
you are gone but not forgotten
My favorite part is going to Reddit or AV Club and reading comments be like, "why are we supposed to be rooting for the leaders of this caste system that performs slavery??"
That's what the Inhumans are in the comics, children. They are lame, boring, shitty people with dumb powers and medieval ways of life. And now they have a TV show that's so terrible that they'll be untouchable for 10-15 years at least. lmao @ Ike Perlmutter.
Lockjaw was the best part and he, like me, was asleep for half the show.
Honestly, it reminded me of the first few episodes of Agents if Shield. They are building their characters and their world. It wasn’t bad. Most people trashing it haven’t seen it or had already had their opinion made before watching it. The season looks like it could end up being a lot of fun and I’m going to give it a chance.
I want this show to survive just so i can get more Lockjaw, or transfer him to AoS.
Edited at 2017-09-30 07:25 pm (UTC)