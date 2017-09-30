Macklemore is making conservative Australians mad
'Imma go harder, Imma love': Macklemore responds to NRL grand final controversy https://t.co/g8HQzzC67S— smh.com.au (@smh) September 27, 2017
- He's to perform at the NRL grand final (like the Super bowl of Aus rugby league)
- He's singing Same Love (amongst others) bc rn Australia is trying to get same-sex marriage legalised
- Ultra conservative ex-pm and[raw onion eater], Tony Abbott, was super salty about it and said the song should be banned etc
- Other conservative politicians/commentators/people joined in saying politics shouldn't be in sport (hmmm sounds familiar), with one (Bob Katter) saying it will 'besmirch' the game and is '...tantamount to seeping sewage into the debutante ball'
- Same Love and Macklemore got a boost in the charts
- Macklemore told Abbott he's just 'gonna go harder' and that all proceeds of the song in Aus will go to the Yes campaign
- It's been a big thing
Source
Do you like Macklemore now, ontd?
sure doesn't take away the fact that he at least means well
i hope tony abbot chokes on the next onion he gobbles down.
that old cunt is just spewing out his weekly crossword solutions out to make himself sound smarter than he is. wasn't he also the one who pelted eggs at the beatles when they came to australia?
the only thing makes me happy about him is that his own brother is a flaming gay like me and theyre at constant odds. it's hilarious.
and i do recall that same love performance from the grammys (i think it was the grammys) and while others could see it as opportunistic, i thought it was a huge gesture on his part
With that said I think his intentions are good, plus people were being so extra about his win, like when youre in the moment of winning a Grammy are you supposed to initially think about your competitors and how undeserving you are of your award? I thought people were being too extra about that here when it happened
He made it worse tho. He should have just said "I didn't deserve it over Kendrick but I wasn't really thinking that when i was up there accepting the Grammy sorry" idk he just made it worse with that screenshot
Edited at 2017-09-30 02:33 pm (UTC)
Also, when will Tony Abbott go away. His own party kicked him out of the job, surely we can be done with him??
also the time where he was silent for 28 seconds. (beware, this vid is so awkward omg)
How... How did Australians make this buffoon prime minister...???
Good for him tho!
So fucken glad the grand final is over, it's been all everyone's been talking about for days.
Edited at 2017-09-30 02:24 pm (UTC)
Side note I usually mute him when he's on The Project but funniest thing this wk was Steve Price mistakenly calling him Michael Moore.
Edited at 2017-09-30 02:14 pm (UTC)
Steve Price would. The man does not live in this reality.