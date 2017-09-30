Macklemore is making conservative Australians mad

Macklemore is an angel. I’ll never understand the hate. He’s not perfect but he always tries to do the right thing and when he’s wrong he owns up to it and tries to better himself. And he makes bops. What’s he gotta do for ONTD to just back up a little? Reply

Thread

Link

some people won't just like certain people no matter what



sure doesn't take away the fact that he at least means well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. It confuses me when I see them give Cardi B, Kate Winslet or Guillermo DelToro passes but paint Macklemore as the Devil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait what did guillermo del toro did Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He definitely has gotten side eyes from me but I don’t dislike him. He does seem like a good person and this definitely is a positive thing so I don’t know how anyone can be hateful in this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's even an ugly white guy! Normally, ONTD is all over that.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t hate him anymore but I’m not running to listen to his music. Though I did give his new album a spin and I liked a lot of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. I don't care for his music, but he has good intentions. He can get it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr. I've heard a lot about him when I lived in Seattle for like a hot minute lol, that he's such a sweetheart. My old roommate bumped into him and she said the same about him too. I like him and dude knows how to stay in his lane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think he's a really good person too. i also think he's really annoying for some reason idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He seems to always have his heart in the right place. I cannot fault that. Nobody is perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. yet, somehow we still have Kardashian posts... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yess, I love when celebs get racist/homophobic bogans all riled up Reply

Thread

Link

'tantamount to seeping sewage into the debutante ball' wtf is that person living in the 18th century?

i hope tony abbot chokes on the next onion he gobbles down. Reply

Thread

Link

there's nothing about NRL that is "debutante" worthy.



that old cunt is just spewing out his weekly crossword solutions out to make himself sound smarter than he is. wasn't he also the one who pelted eggs at the beatles when they came to australia?



the only thing makes me happy about him is that his own brother is a flaming gay like me and theyre at constant odds. it's hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really know anything about Macklemore except a few of his songs but he seems like he has good intentions. Why does ONTD not like him? Reply

Thread

Link

He's pretty corny and his text to Kendrick Lamar was a bit much, but he genuinely seems like a decent person. His music is very hit or miss for me. He has a lot of songs I love but the ones I don't, I can't stand at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People feel that he crosses the line between 'ally' and 'opportunist'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahh okay that makes sense, I guess I can sorta see that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've literally heard only one song from him (i think it was downtown) and i don't get it either



and i do recall that same love performance from the grammys (i think it was the grammys) and while others could see it as opportunistic, i thought it was a huge gesture on his part Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idgi either, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He talked extensively about white privilege but when he won that best rap album Grammy over Kendrick (when Ken clearly should have won) tje criticism was he could have used the opportunity to reject the award/call the Grammys out on not giving the award for the more deserving "winner" (esp since the Grammy's have a nasty history of glossing over black artists in favor of white artists) but he didn't and instead even after admitting Kendricks album was better than his, went on defensive mode afterward and screenshot an OTT text he sent to Kendrick trying to absolve his own self of guilt for winning, it was super cringey



With that said I think his intentions are good, plus people were being so extra about his win, like when youre in the moment of winning a Grammy are you supposed to initially think about your competitors and how undeserving you are of your award? I thought people were being too extra about that here when it happened



He made it worse tho. He should have just said "I didn't deserve it over Kendrick but I wasn't really thinking that when i was up there accepting the Grammy sorry" idk he just made it worse with that screenshot



Edited at 2017-09-30 02:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*rugby league. different sport to rugby. /pet peeve



Also, when will Tony Abbott go away. His own party kicked him out of the job, surely we can be done with him?? Reply

Thread

Link

tony abbott once ate a raw onion on tv, the guy is not a normal human being.



also the time where he was silent for 28 seconds. (beware, this vid is so awkward omg)

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How is that second video real? omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this still cracks me tf up

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This comment is a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my fav abbott moment, bar none

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How... How did Australians make this buffoon prime minister...??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oop ty i'll change it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i honestly hope we get to a point where same-sex marriage is legalized absolutely worldwide. where it gets to the point that homophobes and bigots feel suffocated under all of it and try as they might with their prattle, it won't work. maybe they're not on the level of putrid sewage as tony abbott is, but so many of these people try to be low key with their bullshit and take on a more pacifist form of bigotry where they'll claim to love the person but detest who they choose to be on the side. and i hope people like them are riled up even more because there's no fucking excuse for homophobia in modern times Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not here for this raw onion shaming, OP!!!!



Good for him tho! Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO YESSS I love this



So fucken glad the grand final is over, it's been all everyone's been talking about for days. Reply

Thread

Link

Um... isn't the GF tomorrow?



Edited at 2017-09-30 02:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. afl was the saturday one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u are obviously not a tigers supporter :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] eating onion with the skin on is what goats do aka demonic Reply

Thread

Link

Please don't compare the majestic child of Baphomet to this anthropomorphic piece of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Macklemore a lot more after this so glad he could get under their skin.



Side note I usually mute him when he's on The Project but funniest thing this wk was Steve Price mistakenly calling him Michael Moore.



Edited at 2017-09-30 02:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg I just shriek-laughed.



Steve Price would. The man does not live in this reality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just don’t understand the Macklemore hate in here. I’m not a fan of his music but he seems to try to do good things. More than I can say for most celebs Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. He seems to own up to his mistakes better than other celebrities and I feel like he really cares about the causes he gets involved in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol str8s are always so salty Reply

Thread

Link

Abort Abbott. Reply

Thread

Link

what are these comments? do people here even hate him lol Reply

Thread

Link

Were you here around 2014? he was absolutely hated after he won best rap album over Kendrick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD during the whole Thrift Shop era through his Grammy Win was super anti-Macklemore. They weren’t wrong on certain aspects but I just think he’s super irrelevant now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link