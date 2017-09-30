hayley atwell

Macklemore is making conservative Australians mad



- He's to perform at the NRL grand final (like the Super bowl of Aus rugby league)
- He's singing Same Love (amongst others) bc rn Australia is trying to get same-sex marriage legalised
- Ultra conservative ex-pm and[raw onion eater], Tony Abbott, was super salty about it and said the song should be banned etc
- Other conservative politicians/commentators/people joined in saying politics shouldn't be in sport (hmmm sounds familiar), with one (Bob Katter) saying it will 'besmirch' the game and is '...tantamount to seeping sewage into the debutante ball'
- Same Love and Macklemore got a boost in the charts
- Macklemore told Abbott he's just 'gonna go harder' and that all proceeds of the song in Aus will go to the Yes campaign
- It's been a big thing

