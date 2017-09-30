it does sound like some k-pop boyband b-sides, but that conversation is always cyclical.



even though im not into boy bands anymore (i grew up with westlife/backstreet boys/nsync), this racially diverse boy band is making me happy :')



black, hispanic, asian, and white boys in ONE group? and their songs aren't bad? i'm crying. Reply

I dont think there is an asian one. Also austin (the white one) claims to be part native american Reply

i like the way they formatted this video! i wish more official channels did it this way for groups because idk who's singing sometimes. Reply

LISTEN... they are slowly growing on me. :/

This song isn't half bad and their dance covers are nice. I CAN FEEL MY RESOLVE WEAKENING.



I think it's always awkward when a member in a girl/boy band doesn't get any lines for a song. It makes you wonder why they weren't able to get their own part like everyone else. Doesn't help that in this video the members singing are highlighted lol. Reply

And I'm not sure how the guy on the left doesn't have a part when the blond guy gets a part cuz homie's vocals are the definition of struggle. So unless the guy on the left is legit tone deaf I don't really get why he doesn't have a part. Reply

ia. it just reminds me of steps when claire/h would get all the solos and the others would be lucky if they got 1 line lol. Reply

A BOP! austin continues to truly have no purpose though Reply

ONTD is really trying to make them happen Reply

okkkkk i like this one, also zion is rly cute and he has a nice voice... dare i stan? Reply

We're so stupid for dividing ourselves back in the day... WHY CANT HUMANITY BE OUR RACE?!? We're all the same🤷🏽‍♂️ — zion kuwonu (@zion_kuwonu) September 24, 2017

dare you?! Reply

lmao ofc



any receipts on brandon, he was my next bae Reply

Brandon is 17 and that’s about all I know about him lol Reply

aw i just checked their ages and he’s the youngest, i honestly would have never guessed Reply

Yeah I think he looks a little older than 17 but I’m horrible at guessing ages lol Reply

i think brandon is so far so good! he's young so i'm bracing myself tbh Reply

lol i checked a bit and all i could find was a video he made as a campaign against bullying so for now he is dubbed woke king™ Reply

rme. he was the cutest one too Reply

Screaming at blondies struggle part. Reply

I like Would You Mind better but I dig this one too. Like someone else mentioned, I like that they highlight who sings which part. Reply

the other song was better Reply

should they be singing those lyrics? how old are they?



i wish they were cuter, the only one who's legit cute is the asian(?) one with glasses. the blonde one is just killing their whole vibe.



and ICU simon, taking notes from k-pop, doing those line distribution vids. i do wish they blow up, they seem talented enough. y'know, just to get that whole singing-dancing boyband wave started again.



Brandon is white + mexican Reply

As long as they keep dancing, I'm always here for choreo Reply

it doesn't grab me like their other song and it doesn't really say anything/go anywhere but their voices are still really nice so ok.

