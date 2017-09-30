September 30th, 2017, 04:34 pm hellicoptajuuce PRETTYMUCH - Teacher (Audio) SourceSounds like an EXO b-side tbh. Dead @ the guy on the left not having a solo part Tagged: music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
even though im not into boy bands anymore (i grew up with westlife/backstreet boys/nsync), this racially diverse boy band is making me happy :')
black, hispanic, asian, and white boys in ONE group? and their songs aren't bad? i'm crying.
LISTEN... they are slowly growing on me. :/
This song isn't half bad and their dance covers are nice. I CAN FEEL MY RESOLVE WEAKENING.
Lol.
any receipts on brandon, he was my next bae
i wish they were cuter, the only one who's legit cute is the asian(?) one with glasses. the blonde one is just killing their whole vibe.
and ICU simon, taking notes from k-pop, doing those line distribution vids. i do wish they blow up, they seem talented enough. y'know, just to get that whole singing-dancing boyband wave started again.
OOOH ANYWHERE YOU WANT