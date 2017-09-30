who told this bridge troll she was allowed to butcher a phil collins masterpiece? Reply

I'm not enjoying this.



Who do I have to blow to get a Lana cover of



jsyk I do a great version of this in my car Reply

someday i hope lana will do a covers record, i need her to do "it was a very good year"



love this song btw Reply

No because then horrible youths and Tumblr tweens will know about this song and ruin it.



Edited at 2017-09-30 06:15 am (UTC) Reply

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KPMrrGOUpro I like this version Reply

i love this song Reply

lmao I always think that's Hugh Jackman Reply

she NEEDS to cover The Boss one day, but my pick would be The River Reply

I usually like Lorde's covers, but I'm not into this one for some reason Reply

this isn't great but it's also not the worst thing I've ever heard.



I know a lot of people on here on here don't like her but there's something about her I find really charming? Reply

Can't wait to see her in Minneapolis in March! Pray for the American dollar to drop/the Canadian dollar to rise/hotwire to have a good deal for me ONTD!! Reply

I love her but I don't know if anyone can do phil collins besides phil collins Reply

Beautiful. Comments above are from Russian bots. Reply

a bot would have more exciting comments than i do, tbh. Reply

Her accent filters into this too much. Pass. Reply

Lol what? Her accent is not in this at all. Reply

So? Hearing everyone sing in an American accent all the time is boring tbh, I wish more singers wouldn't fake it. Reply

well this cover has confirmed that she's definitely not a good vocalist Reply

I don't really mind this cover but at first I thought she was messing up saying "in the air the night" instead of "tonight", lol. I like how the percussion waited, too. Reply

Of course the original version is still superior, needless to say. Reply

i was expecting way worse after reading these comments. it wasn't bad, it's just not a great song choice for her voice Reply

Lol mte. I don't think it's bad but probably not the best song choice for her. Reply

Yeah the comments had me shook, but it's not bad. Her particular vocal style throws it off a bit. I want her to change the notes. Reply

The only person I want to hear singing this is Phil Collins. Reply

I love her but I'm not feeling the cover. :( Reply

Well this isn't as bad as the comments made me think it would be. She sounds good here, but of course it's not gonna touch the original. I don't care for the way she sings oh lord and she kinda goes off track near the end. She can't help herself sometimes, but I like it. Reply

Mike Tyson did it better Reply

I love this song and I love her but this isn't good. Reply

Will forever think of this when I hear "In the Air Tonight", iconic Reply

lool yes this fucking gorilla pops into my head every damn time Reply

Is NO ONE discussing Shania NOW? Am I alone? Reply

lmao thank you for posting this i didn't read the comments and it goes perfectly with my comment below, i loooove this version probably because i was obsessed with roswell Reply

yeahhh!!!! i <3 her voice sfm. i have both her albums and i am always wondering if she'll ever release a 3rd. this is one of my fav covers, def my favourite female one



<3 <3 Reply

her wiki now says 2018



i need it to happen Reply

omg. you've just made me so happy. forever my fav ontd person now <3 Reply

This is a hard song to sing - it seems like it'd be a lot easier than it is, but she does a good job with it - I like Majandra Delfino's out of all the female covers of this the best still I think tho Reply

