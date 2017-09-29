'Bromans' Star Brandon Myers Makes His Own Smut~ Videos

I'm clicking on so much shit to see this. It better be bending over while your mom's asleep in the next room, worth it. Reply

Thread

Link

Watching straight people have sex is such a turn-off. Reply

Thread

Link

Watching str8 ppl doing anything is a turn-off, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





str8 pron is where i learned i was prolly gonna be a gae. My eyes went straight to the straight man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u know ure gay when ure watching that busshole bounce while his balls deep in puss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This guy gets it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i made a colossal mistake by clicking on the link. of course he was a lousy fuck. he was just lying there while the poor girl was pulling all the weights. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's how I go to sleep at night tho. Right to bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time i try to figure out what this show is all about i get frustrated and give up Reply

Thread

Link

8 couples compete, living as if in ancient Roman times, to see who will be crowned America Britain's Next Broman Superstar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All i can see is Tommy from Power. A more boring version Reply

Thread

Link

Ok y'all doesn't that guy in the first pic to the right with a weird haircut remind you of a porn star, idk his name but I remember that ugly as haircut. Reply

Thread

Link

Francois Sagat? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not with actual hair he doesn't.



also sagat has the most perfect dick ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Where the dick at sis?! Reply

Thread

Link

Follow the links! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Follow the links! [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I expected more (of this post). Reply

Thread

Link

His dick is nice and big but it looks quite boring. I wish it was thicker. 6/10 Reply

Thread

Link







Now that is a great perfect dick. He's mighty super fione to me since I saw him on here and was like yep that dude is definitely smth. He's drop dead gorgeous. This confirmed me everything. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm dying this is my friend's ex, can't wait to send her this post lol Reply

Thread

Link

I used to fool around with my trans roommate (male taking hormones to be more fem), and they had a steady income off of their smut videos. Come to think of it, another one of my old roommates, who was a stripper (damn Good at it too) got this old fogy to pay her rent, buy her a new queen sized bed, and generally be her sugar daddy just by going to dinner with him once or twice a month. Never touched the guy.



What I am getting at it is, if you got it, flaunt it. As long as yr comfortable and no boundaries are trespassed, yr golden. Props to this guy who honestly looks great but I would have to gag him if he tried to speak. For my own sanity. Reply

Thread

Link

and others wondering where we are going as a society.



Yeah, this is only gonna get worse. Surprised OP didn't pickup on the Carter Jenkins one. Reply

Thread

Link