Amazon developing live action TV series based on "Snow Crash , Ringworld & Lazarus "
Amazon developing Three live action TV series Based on Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson
Ringworld by Larry Niven , Lazarus by Greg Rucka .
Snow Crash will be produced by Joe Cornish the director of "Attack The block" with Producer Frank Marshall (amblin entertainment . Husband of Kathleen kennedy)
Ringworld's protagonist Louis Wu is asian american . Snow Crash's Hiro Protagonist has a mother who is Korean Japanese and Father is African american .
IMO Louis and Hiro , you are in danger ..
The (first, I didn't bother with the rest) book is also sexist as fuck. The only woman on their team of 4 basically served as Louis's sex toy. He legit said she was too young and naive to embark on such a mission, yet saw no issue in taking her as a lover before and during the trip. All they did was fuck. It was disgusting how she was portrayed.
ETA: the only other woman in the book was (spoiler) stranded on Ringworld and served as a prostitute for the males on her ship. Because women were thought to be inferior to men and our only viable contribution on a mission is to fuck and suck. That's actually in the book.
