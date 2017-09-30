Amazon developing live action TV series based on "Snow Crash , Ringworld & Lazarus "



Amazon developing Three live action TV series Based on Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson
Ringworld by Larry Niven , Lazarus by Greg Rucka .

Snow Crash will be produced by Joe Cornish the director of "Attack The block" with Producer Frank Marshall (amblin entertainment . Husband of Kathleen kennedy)

Ringworld's protagonist Louis Wu is asian american . Snow Crash's Hiro Protagonist has a mother who is Korean Japanese  and Father is African american .

    IMO  Louis and Hiro  , you are in danger ..

