Amazon developing live action TV series based on "Snow Crash , Ringworld & Lazarus "

Yas Lazarus. I got so addicted to reading it, I need an update asap.

all gonna get cancelled like that Matt Bomer show.

i've had snow crash on my to-read shelf for awhile now, but the same person who recommended had my ass reading stranger in a strange land last winter so idk

I would've thought Snow Crash was way too weird and dense for a TV series, but I guess American Gods is weird & dense too and people are responding to that, so idk. Yes @ Joe Cornish being involved.

also why does this post change fonts halfway through



also why does this post change fonts halfway through Reply

I'm still pissed that American Gods was snubbed. Did they ever explain why

amazon is the adaptation network at this point

But are we getting a full season of Oasis or nah? Someone give Richard Madden a show goddamn

is that show any good? amazon keeps recommending it and i keep scrolling

I thought it was interesting and it's not usually a genre that I'm into. It's a just one hour episode available right now though and it leaves you with a lot of questions that I need answered with a full season lol

What the hell

not sure what I hit but apparently its gone. sorry!

Amazon TV is a mess

bigly into this, especially lazarus.



i wonder when we'll finally get news on the saga adaptation bkv and fiona staples were hinting at, and whether it'll be a TV or movie thing Reply

I read that as based on Crash the movie and I wasn't sure if they meant the one that gave us the greatest facial expression Jack Nicholson ever did, or the one about people getting orgasmic over car crashes

I'm here for Lazarus but will Amazon give it what it needs to be successful? Hmmmm doubt it.

Uh. I hope they just ignore the YT/Raven thing.

They're only making a pilot, but I still feel like we should be taking bets that vagina dentata shows up in it

The Asian in Ringworld, if portrayed as he was described in the book, would be incredibly offensive. The guy, iirc, didn't appear physically Asian at all and had to cosmetically alter his skin tone/features. So it would be a white dude in yellow face.



The (first, I didn't bother with the rest) book is also sexist as fuck. The only woman on their team of 4 basically served as Louis's sex toy. He legit said she was too young and naive to embark on such a mission, yet saw no issue in taking her as a lover before and during the trip. All they did was fuck. It was disgusting how she was portrayed.



ETA: the only other woman in the book was (spoiler) stranded on Ringworld and served as a prostitute for the males on her ship. Because women were thought to be inferior to men and our only viable contribution on a mission is to fuck and suck. That's actually in the book.



Edited at 2017-09-30 07:20 am (UTC) Reply

I gave up on the first book at the part where he told her her purpose was getting there so he wouldn't rape the other crew members

