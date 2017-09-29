September 29th, 2017, 07:38 pm illyrias_pet Miley Cyrus sings the Climb on Instagram Live Miley Cyrus sang The Climb from the Hannah Montana movie on instagram live.Source: InstagramONTD, what were your favorite shows, movies, and songs from the Miley, JoBros, Selena, and Demi Disney era? Tagged: miley cyrus Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7474 comments Add comment
wow she's doing an amazing job of staying on pitch which is not something i expected to say about her.
I was waaay out of High School when this came out, but I didn't like this one. My jam was/is party in the USA. I don't like Miley, but that's one song I enjoy.
to the person who said this album had bops*
*with the exception of "bad mood"
Re: to the person who said this album had bops*
Re: to the person who said this album had bops*
Re: to the person who said this album had bops*
I'm glad I don't like any of her newer music bc she's total trash. It's hard out here for a former stan.
Edited at 2017-09-30 04:41 am (UTC)
This song is, was and will always be life. It’s also shady that they paired Selena with Kevin and auto tuned the fuck out of them.
I hate that I remember this...but I remember back when Miley was all about twitter, she hinted about singing with a guy in a purple/plum shirt and people found out it was Nick. Then Niley 2.0 happened after that(I think). Then she fell for Liam.