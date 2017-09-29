She should've stuck with these kinds of songs Reply

lmao is she reading the lyrics off a screen? i loved this song Reply

i always felt way too old for those shows and high school musical tbh. like the first one came out when i was a junior in hs and i couldnt believe people my age were so into it.



wow she's doing an amazing job of staying on pitch which is not something i expected to say about her. Reply

Tbh her live performances have really improved, I wonder if she got voice lessons since she released Bangerz. Reply

I think people just don't like her tone because it's kind of nasally, but she's been a technically good vocalist for a while. Her lower register is great and her mid belts are good enough for a mezzo soprano. It's impressive that her voice has stayed in tact despite her smoking and drug use because that usually makes your voice decline a lot. Reply

lol I was in middle school during that shit and even I hated it. Reply

I was just starting high school when the first one came out and I still agree tbh, that felt like the Disney wave that just missed me because I didn't get HSM or Hannah Montana lol Reply

lol @ her staying on pitch Reply

I was waaay out of High School when this came out, but I didn't like this one. My jam was/is party in the USA. I don't like Miley, but that's one song I enjoy. Reply

They tried to kill yo famous..yo favorite bitch!



What...was she going through Reply

This was when she restarted the tour after being hospitalized. Reply

Her era was when I started to give up on Disney Channel. I loved The Suite Life, liked Hannah Montana, was mildly interested in Wizards of Waverly Place and only occasionally watched Sonny with a Chance. Recess, Kim Possible, The Proud Family, That's So Raven were always my faves. Reply

Also I have to say, the first couple of times I heard her song Younger Now I thought the line "You know what goes up must come down" was actually "You know what goes up my skull now." Reply

*with the exception of "bad mood" *with the exception of "bad mood" Reply

Lollzzzzzz I could watch this shit all day. Is that sad?!??? Reply

Is she scary skinny rn or is it just the lighting/angle?





I'm glad I don't like any of her newer music bc she's total trash. It's hard out here for a former stan. Reply

I haven't listened to her new album and I don't plan to. I've only heard Malibu and it was pretty boring imo. I saw that she sung the Climb though and I was in a Disney nostalgia mood. Reply

I love the climb and love her voice on it Reply

Grammys snubbed this song from even a nomination Reply

Some of my favorite songs from that Disney era:



























'bet on it' is so melodramatic lol Reply

Bet On It is a classic. I have it on my phone and I'll listen to it in the car. It's the only DCOM song I like



Edited at 2017-09-30 04:41 am (UTC) Reply

my fave hsm song is "gotta go my own way". my sister and I always do the troy/gabriella reply part. Reply

I don't dance and bet on it are classics from that era. I love em! Reply

Jesus, this Disney era of pop-wannabe losers were such dark times, I hate all these songs. Reply

I don't dance aka Chad and Ryan flirting, bless Reply

And then they switched clothes, iconic Reply

Omg I loved Naturally. I was obsessed with Wizards of Waverly Place and wanted to be her so bad. Reply

my 25+ year old co-worker plays HSM songs at work... Reply

the other day I put on "still in love with you" by jonas brothers cause it randomly got stuck in my head... I was surprised I knew all the words and I was rockin out tbh. Reply

Y'all: Hannah Montana was the best Disney Channel show released in the last decade

Me, an intellectual:

pic.twitter.com/zFxBjbdgzF — Girl Code (@reIatabIe) April 12, 2017

Omg I've never seen this video before. But ia Wizards of Waverly Place >>> Hannah Montana in terms of both the show and movie. Wizards was better plot and acting wise imo. Hannah Montana really annoyed me because in the movie she revealed Miley was Hannah in that concert and every single person there didn't leak it and the world didn't find out years later until the last season??? Okay then lol. Reply

lol that ending was so stupid. I wonder if it was planned to end the show after that movie? Reply

Lmaoooo I love this video. But WOWP> HM. I loved HM s1 but after that it's mostly the guest star eps I liked Reply

YES THO Wizards of Waverly Place was my LIFE!!!! I've been meaning to rewatch it and cry cuz I miss it. 😭😭 Selena's comedic timing was so perfect. Everything about that show was great. Reply

Back when Miley was doing the whole country, T-Swift shtick. Reply

This song is, was and will always be life. It’s also shady that they paired Selena with Kevin and auto tuned the fuck out of them. Reply

lmao

I hate that I remember this...but I remember back when Miley was all about twitter, she hinted about singing with a guy in a purple/plum shirt and people found out it was Nick. Then Niley 2.0 happened after that(I think). Then she fell for Liam. Reply

Didn't Niley 2.0 happen with Before the Storm? And then Nelena 2.0 or 3.0 happened soon? And now Demi revealed in Ruin the Friendship and Only Forever that she has or had feelings for Nick lmao. That Disney circle was so incestuous. Reply

