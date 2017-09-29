Simon Cowell Doesn't Think Singers Should Judge Singing Talent Shows
Simon opened up about American Idol recently in a new interview and he had a few things to say...
- Doesn't think singers should judge cause they're not gonna be looking for the next star they want to stay the star themselves/dont want their replacement, 'Do you think Madonna wants to find the next Madonna? No she wants Madonna to be more successful."
- When asked what he thinks of katy perry doing idol he says "Good luck"
- Thinks they're wasting time and money on judges and not talent, "it doesn't matter about the judges, it is about the contestants and that is why everything has gone the wrong way right now. You know when we cast ‘Idol,’ it was done so quickly but the only thing that mattered was, 'Do you have the right people to help you find the stars?'”
Source
Do you think Katy's gonna try and sabotage the contestants to keep her career ONTD?
Source
Do you think Katy's gonna try and sabotage the contestants to keep her career ONTD?
now its just judges and sob stories
*call my name is a classic bop tho!
Okay, maybe not the BIGGEST shock. But mildly shocking.
Can't really argue with him on that one.
Like at least Idol actually produced way more stars than that in the same amount of seasons.