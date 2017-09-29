Simon Cowell Doesn't Think Singers Should Judge Singing Talent Shows

what? talent shows are all about the judges, the contestants are the least important part, that's why they all flop when the show's over Reply

lol mte no one's tuning in to watch these flops primarily Reply

back in the early days it was about the contestants, when kelly won etc.

now its just judges and sob stories Reply

yes, it lasted only 1 year. Remember Ruben Studdard? nobody does Reply

It was always about the judges, people tuned in to watch Simon be an asshole, and Paula to be a xanaxed out mess. Reply

i played your message in speech, it was weird. Reply

Lol ikr Reply

Yeah has anyone from The Voice actually gone on to be successful? I can't name a single winner from that show whereas American Idol at least has Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Reply

ya rly. I've only kept up with my bae Blake Lewis 'cause i really love his music.



Edited at 2017-09-30 02:52 am (UTC)

that and the bad/funny auditions. nobody watches for the good ones. Reply

Fanstasia's long career says otherwise. Reply

then...why did you hire so many of them? Reply

That might be a problem if the contestants went on to do literally anything. Reply

excuse you, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert and Daughtry would beg to differ Reply

Only one of those was an actual winner tho Reply

And the most recent one of those was on the show in 2009. Singing competitions are pointless these days. Reply

JHud has her Oscar and Grammy, so she probably feels okay about things. And I mean Emma Stone won that Partridge Family show on VH1 and look where she is now!!!! Reply

Fantasia has done a lot. Reply

mte. most of the winners get dropped too quickly because its all about the money - they don't give them time to grow as an artist or even attempt to market them. Reply

He has a valid point. Case in point why I never could stand the voice: it's about the judges not the contestants. Reply

I think Idol did well in the beginning because it was about making contestants like Kelly or Carrie successful. The most successful singing show right now is the Voice and while it has an interesting format, it's all about promoting the judges and that's probably why none of their contestants are successful. People just watch to see the judges banter over getting artists on their team and that's it. Reply

I think that's definitely what made Idol so successful in the beginning. Like even though the Voice is popular, it'll never be as popular as Idol was during it's most popular seasons when almost everyone watched it. Like I didn't even watch it and I always knew about the contestants on it each season because so many people were talking about it. Reply

I think Simon is part of the problem, because he always signs the winners and after a minor flop, he dumps them Reply

the fact that people still feed into the adam/blake dynamic astounds me Reply

A Singing coach is better suited for that job. Reply

Nobody ever liked him, why is he still speaking at all? Reply

no one? He was the most popular judge Reply

he was the most hated one... Reply

he has a point. singers aren't the ones making stars anyway - they're the stars that were made by the people who DO know what they're doing Reply

Well, Simon, you only had one truly successful winner and a handful of contestants who went on the find fame. So it’s not like you were batting 1000, pal. Reply

....in the USA. To be fair, Xfactor in the UK is still a pretty huge platform and a lot of the winners and contestants have become some of the biggest acts in the UK and other parts of the world. Reply

eh i think thats a bit of a stretch. most of the recent winners (sam bailey, ben haenow, matt terry, louisa johnson) either got dropped quickly after their first album, or haven't released an album/much material yet. Reply

Xfactor UK is my guilty pleasure. It's so funny. Reply

X Factor UK recently got it's lowest viewing figures of all time and is doing awful compared to Strictly. Though there are some acts that have had some chart success recently (Little Mix, Olly Murs, Louisa Johnson, James Arthur) most of the winners are forgotten. Reply

is that why he keeps inviting cheryl to judge on his shows Reply

it all makes sense. cheryl can't sing. Reply

she is almost totally* untalented so yes, probably



*call my name is a classic bop tho! Reply

Cheryl is there because she is pretty and is a reality singing show success story. Reply

Chezza founding that reality show competition singer dynasty! X-Factor 2032 winner, Bear Payne! Reply

He didn't seem to mind when they were bringing on Britney and Demi for X-Factor. Reply

katy was the one who passed niall through to the next round on x factor, despite is bad audition, so maybe she has good instincts about who will be v popular? Reply

Sounds like sabotage tbh - fill up a slot with a shit singer so a good one can't be there! Reply

My biggest shock of the year was realizing that I like his post-1D music better than any of the others. (I like Zayn's voice better, though.)



Okay, maybe not the BIGGEST shock. But mildly shocking. Reply

"Do you think Madonna wants to find the next Madonna? No she wants Madonna to be more successful."



Can't really argue with him on that one. Reply

Ia Reply

lol mte Reply

ITA Reply

I remember when the UK X Factor started it was definitely about the contestants, since the format was about music managers finding talent to manage. Now it's just AI 2.0 Reply

I can't name a single winner of "The Voice." Reply

I can name Cassidy pope or w/e but only because I knew of her before the show Reply

I remembered her right after I posted the comment. She's about the only one who has achieved some level of success after the show, and that's for the reason you mentioned. Reply

I only knew about her because of pete wentz Reply

She shouldn't count cuz she was already famous from her shitty wannabe Paramore band, Hey Monday. I don't understand why they even let her on the Voice when she was already famous?? Reply

I can only name Cassadee Pope and that's because I've seen her posted about on here (and I just had to google to check if she won, tbh). The only other contestants I know from it are Melanie Martinez and Christina Grimmie.



Like at least Idol actually produced way more stars than that in the same amount of seasons. Reply

American Idol was able to produce a few stars but I don't think it's a coincidence that both The Voice and American Idol weren't able to produce any stars in recent years. Reply

