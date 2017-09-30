Lin Manuel's #PuberMe throwback
Um, @StephenAtHome @nickkroll?— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 29, 2017
*Dumps jar full of #PuberMe on the counter*
How much does this get me for #PuertoRicoRelief?
Thanks! pic.twitter.com/mym13gDBvk
Some more:
Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017
Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb— nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017
I my defense, I knew looked horrible. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/7wo2m9PIhE— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 28, 2017
Does awkward teenage bubble hair count? #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome #PuberMe pic.twitter.com/4hhaoRqa57— Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) September 29, 2017
Okay @StephenAtHome-I hope I qualify as a celebrity-here I am as an awkward teenager almost 80 years ago #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/vTvyLvUdJg— Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) September 29, 2017
The hair .. the shoe sock combo @StephenAtHome #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/ctSRZz9G1Q— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) September 29, 2017
Yo ma mensches @nickkroll & @StephenAtHome here's some sweet awkward #Puberme for #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/y4JrPr7ekf— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017
Awkward phase @nickkroll come on meow who doesn't love braces?! Super fly 😎 #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/olULe4VS4T— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 28, 2017
.@nickkroll Hope pimple in the middle of my forehead doesn't distract too much from my (actual) hairless kitten #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/vLAPltuIlJ— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2017
If it’ll help #PuertoRicoRelief I’ll happily #PuberMe, but all my adolescent pics are 100% awesome: pic.twitter.com/VngrzRrlzu— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017
Dear @StephenAtHome: Here is my circa 1986 #PuberMe pic to help with #PuertoRicoRelief. At age 16, I'm not a clerk, not yet mallrat... pic.twitter.com/ZyxnQ3l2eC— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 29, 2017
My submission for #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief--I think this haircut & terrible 90’s shirt qualify…?! @StephenAtHome & @nickkroll pic.twitter.com/Pw6G66E45S— Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) September 30, 2017
you know what to do, ONTD. post your #PuberMe pics.
https://hispanicfederation.org/donate
When you donate, you can specify how you want your donation to be used an hurricane Maria relief is one of the options. 100% of your donation goes to hurricane relief.
Lin-Manuel recommended them
I also wanted to give to a local fund (Hispanic Federation is US based but they sent people and supplies over in planes) and I gave to this one:
https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/maria-puerto-rico-real-time-recovery-fund
I’ve seen a lot of websites recommend it
Also https://www.500level.com/collections/puerto-rico-se-levanta if you purchase something it all goes to PR
And as PR begs to help and for their lives he headed off to Bedminster.
The mayor of San Juan has resorted to making a fucking t-shirt to get the government to listen.
I heard David Krumholtz is a creeper? idk if it true
