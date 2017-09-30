heisenballer

Lin Manuel's #PuberMe throwback

Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert are raising money for Puerto Rico relief through #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief, by donating money to the One America Appeal with every awkward teenage photo posted by a celebrity with those hashtags. Lin-Manuel Miranda unearthed this gem that should be nominated for Best Short at the Academy Awards or put in the MOMA:




Some more:

























source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13

you know what to do, ONTD. post your #PuberMe pics.
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,