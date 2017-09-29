Shay Mitchell to Star in New Show from PLL Creators on ABC

-The Heiresses is based on a book by the PLL author Sara Shepard, and PLL showrunner Marlene King will serve as executive producer and writer of the pilot episode-It'll be a family soap opera set in the diamond world. The Saybrooks are a household name, but all the shit surrounding a car crash that killed someone one year ago drove a wedge between two of the heiress cousins. But they end up coming together again when some other tragic shit happens ,and they bond all over again. They have to solve the mystery of who's trying to kill them!-ABC has given it a pilot commitment-It's not known what role Mitchell will be playing yet, but she is starring