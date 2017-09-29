hand

Oprah 2020?


-- For the last two decades, Oprah’s laughed at the idea of running for president
-- Back in March, she commented on how she used to not consider it a possibility, but Trump changed her mind: "I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh … oh?’ I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’ ”
-- Last night, Oprah took to twitter to respond to an article calling her Democrats' best option for 2020:


Source 1 2
Would you vote for Oprah?
