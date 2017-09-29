Oprah 2020?

i'd feel obligated to vote because she's OPRAH AND I LOVE HER AND BREAD but no. she's not the one to defeat Trump imo. Reply

NO. NO MORE OF THIS FUCKING CELEBRITIES-WITH-NO-EXPERIENCE.

WHAT KIND OF COCKY DRUGS ARE YOU ON TO THINK THAT YOU CAN BE PRESIDENT?

TRUMP IS A BLIP.

IF YOU WANT TO GET INTO POLITICS START AT THE BOTTOM AND ACTUALLY LEARN AND GET SOME FUCKING EXPERIENCE.



i can't fucking stand this. the united states is going to amuse itself to death.

forget the fucking flag, the only thing the USA worships is entertainment. Reply

I trust her a lot more than war criminals Clinton and Obama. Reply

Lol Reply

Whatever you’re smoking, put it down girl and pick up a book.





Truth. This is so ridiculous Reply

It started with Regan lol. But ia with you Reply

IA but unfortunately I think the intersection of celebrities and politics is here to stay, Trump has opened the flood gates Reply

EXACTLY Reply

mte, this shit needs to stop. Reply

I think she'd be better than Trump for sure but ia



let's go back to someone who knows how our government works plz? Reply

I don't even know how to feel about this. Run for Congress, Mayor, or Governor first sis.



Edited at 2017-09-29 10:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Agreed Reply

mte Reply

ita



Just because she's a celeb doesn't mean she's unqualified - she just needs to show ha stuff. Reply

ia. i have no problem with celebs getting into politics if they work their way up. apparently clay aiken ran for congress. Reply

That's what really needs to happen Reply

if she wants to prove she can competently manage a government and turn it around, running for office in Chicago/Illinois would be a good way tbh. if she manages to avoid prison time it'll be considered a win. Reply

I don't want any celebrity president but at least she'd behave like an adult. Reply

American politics is like High School class elections at this point. No wonder everyone thinks we're so dumb. Reply

We are so dumb :( Reply

yep, its sad AF Reply

This. I like and respect Oprah but come on. If our only chance is to run a celeb because America is so dumb they won't vote for a politician with a record then we are fucked. Reply

The accuracy is so sad.... Reply

i'd do a complete 180 and absolutely detest her if she ran. this isn't a fucking game. i hate that trump is making celebrities believe they're deserving of holding a political office based on no experience whatsoever Reply

She's responsible for Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and Joel Osteen having huge careers. Even if I weren't against celebrities in politics, I'd still be side-eyeing her hard for a total lack of judgement. Reply

Lol mte Reply

yup, her heart is in the right place but i don't trust her judgment. she was even saying we should give trump a chance earlier this year. Reply

i mean the woman gave away HDTV fridges and williams-sonoma croissants to the residents of macon fucking georgia. Reply

lmao seriously Reply

TBF, she's also partly responsible for Obama, which can be a good or bad thing - however you look at it. Reply

no



actual politicians need to start stepping up and doing their jobs for a change



no more celebrities please Reply

KEEP POLITICS AND ENTERTAINMENT SEPARATE Reply

No more celebs 😪 Reply

I don't like the idea of another celebrity for president, but she can't be any worse than Trump and I would support a black woman as president since Michelle Obama isn't interested which given how she was treated as first lady I completely understand.



I just wish the dems would start working on like right now on the next canidate Reply

Michelle Obama would be amazing 😭 Reply

Michelle Obama is too good for this country Reply

Kamala Harris 2020, sis! Reply

No fucking thanks. Stay away from the govt until you’ve served a position and have experience. Reply

