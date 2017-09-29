Oprah 2020?
Oprah is no longer shying away from talk about her running for president. She’s leaning right in https://t.co/v8mlr6ks1B— New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 29, 2017
-- For the last two decades, Oprah’s laughed at the idea of running for president
-- Back in March, she commented on how she used to not consider it a possibility, but Trump changed her mind: "I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh … oh?’ I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’ ”
-- Last night, Oprah took to twitter to respond to an article calling her Democrats' best option for 2020:
@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017
Would you vote for Oprah?
WHAT KIND OF COCKY DRUGS ARE YOU ON TO THINK THAT YOU CAN BE PRESIDENT?
TRUMP IS A BLIP.
IF YOU WANT TO GET INTO POLITICS START AT THE BOTTOM AND ACTUALLY LEARN AND GET SOME FUCKING EXPERIENCE.
i can't fucking stand this. the united states is going to amuse itself to death.
forget the fucking flag, the only thing the USA worships is entertainment.
Truth. This is so ridiculous
It started with Regan lol. But ia with you
let's go back to someone who knows how our government works plz?
Just because she's a celeb doesn't mean she's unqualified - she just needs to show ha stuff.
actual politicians need to start stepping up and doing their jobs for a change
no more celebrities please
I just wish the dems would start working on like right now on the next canidate