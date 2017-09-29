Mahomo

A Pigeon Almost Flew Into Austin Mahone’s Mouth During Dolce & Gabbana Photo Shoot 🦅



Up-n-coming megastar Austin Mahone had an unfortunate run in with a bird in Venice while on location for a new ad campaign with his friend Cameron Dallas. Dress from head to toe in the latest, expensive 'fits and fashions from D&G, the singer was strutting his stuff when a pigeon viciously assaulted him, trying to get into his mouth.



Neither Austin or the pigeon could be reached for comment.

Sources JustJaredJR | A-Meezy



ONTD: What is your craziest run in with an animal?
Tagged: , , , , , ,