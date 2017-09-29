A Pigeon Almost Flew Into Austin Mahone’s Mouth During Dolce & Gabbana Photo Shoot 🦅
A bird almost flew into Austin Mahone's mouth in Venice https://t.co/HQj2f3v8CP— Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) September 28, 2017
Up-n-coming megastar Austin Mahone had an unfortunate run in with a bird in Venice while on location for a new ad campaign with his friend Cameron Dallas. Dress from head to toe in the latest, expensive 'fits and fashions from D&G, the singer was strutting his stuff when a pigeon viciously assaulted him, trying to get into his mouth.
📸 | Austin shooting for @dolcegabbana via @justjaredjr. (2) pic.twitter.com/mX4NqDJolI— Austin Mahone Promo (@AMPromoting) September 28, 2017
Neither Austin or the pigeon could be reached for comment.
ONTD: What is your craziest run in with an animal?
When I was younger, there was an alligator in the creek behind our house. I would feed it every day, hoping it would get big and strong.
And I got attacked by a swan when I was a kid. Fuck them too.
Edited at 2017-09-29 09:40 pm (UTC)
Probably more info than u wanted but THE MORE U KNOW~
i think i saw a mountain lion while walking my dog yesterday morning (in the dark). i can't think of any other animal whose eyes would be at the height they were reflected at. i know it wasn't a bear cause i couldn't smell it. yes, i almost pissed my pants and promptly returned home and am now scared to walk my dog in the mornings.
Which, in retrospect, is fucking gross. Rats with wings are not something you serve guests, yeesh.
Tasted like chicken tho.
Where's the limit? When do we admit that an up and comer never up and came?
A seagull swooped down and bit me on the lip because it went for the French fry I was just about to eat (I can't remember if it got it or not though)
PROTECT HIM