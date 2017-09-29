A Pigeon Almost Flew Into Austin Mahone’s Mouth During Dolce & Gabbana Photo Shoot 🦅

this made me gag Reply

He’s going to be hot when he’s like 35. I’d still give that boi pucci a lick now tho. Reply

Just a lick? Why so shy sis? Reply

He seems like he would have a very clean bootyhole. Reply

Negl I thought it's all smooth too Reply

On campus, everyone always had to duck (hmmm) if they ate outside on the food court because the birds were low-fliers. A lot of heads were grazed.



When I was younger, there was an alligator in the creek behind our house. I would feed it every day, hoping it would get big and strong. Reply

Lol at you as a baby Steve Irwin. Reply

Lmao, thats so cute re: alligator Reply

awwww Reply

Gurl. You gone get eatin Reply

Pigeons are fucking stupid and useless and gross. Fuck them tbh.



And I got attacked by a swan when I was a kid. Fuck them too.



Edited at 2017-09-29 09:40 pm (UTC)

A swan kept chasing me in the park when I was little, and apparently I tried to hit it away but I got told off by my mum because it's illegal to do so smh. Reply

Pigeons are rats with wings. As I said on the next page, I always cackle when a badass peregrine falcon takes their ass OUT



My aunt had a flock of geese that took shelter under her house. They'd always come out and attack anyone who pulled up into her yard.i'd been chased around as a kid countless times by them damn birds lmaooo. Reply

lol the fucking swans live all around me because I'm on a bunch of lakes, they're seriously demonic and they're an invasive species. Reply

so wrong Reply

A Pigeon Almost Flew Into Austin Mahone’s Mouth During His Dolce & Gabbana Photo Shoot <--- The bird almost flying into his mouth is the most believable thing about this sentence. Reply

Lmao Reply

lol mte...I was like ...the kid from the H-E-B commercials? Really? Reply

I have been chased by a rat. Reply

omg T-swift chased you? Reply

Aw, i love pigeons. My family just rescued a racing pigeon, but it's so afraid of us. Gotta buy it pigeon diapers so she can walk around the house a bit. Reply

I love pigeons too, thank you for helping them! Reply

This comment is so cute to me, yet has things I don't understand: racing pigeon? pigeon diapers? Reply

Lol was about to say the same Reply

LMAO, people race pigeons! There's a bunch of associations for it and they get registered, she had a band on her which has her birthday and her ID number. We contacted her original owners but they didn't seem to care she was gone. And they make diapers for birdies! They're make em for tiny birds and even for macaws, and they're reusable you just put little daily women's pads in them.



Probably more info than u wanted but THE MORE U KNOW~ Reply

Pigeons are so cute to me... They always have that silly look on their face too lmao I just want to take care of them Reply

ONTD: What is your craziest run in with an animal?

i think i saw a mountain lion while walking my dog yesterday morning (in the dark). i can't think of any other animal whose eyes would be at the height they were reflected at. i know it wasn't a bear cause i couldn't smell it. yes, i almost pissed my pants and promptly returned home and am now scared to walk my dog in the mornings. Reply

That's so scary! I doubt a mountain lion would fuck with you if its you and your dog tbh they're pretty timid creatures and I feel like most animals don't fuck with people if there's a dog around, even if said animal could take you both. It's like they just know the lengths dogs would go through to protect us. Reply

i'm not scared for my own safety, but my dog is small and would definitely be looked at like prey. (and she's completely oblivious and was like trying to keep walking right past the eyes and i was like ummm ... no. we're going home. lol) i carry bear spray cause i live right next to the forest so i know there's predators around ... but mountain lions are so stealth. i'm so much more scared of them than a bear! Reply

Parent

I once ate pigeon in Saudi Arabia.

Which, in retrospect, is fucking gross. Rats with wings are not something you serve guests, yeesh.

Tasted like chicken tho. Reply

Damn that's terrifying. I'm curious tho... What do bears smell like? Reply

Parent

I feel like they've been saying Austin is an up and coming star for like 5 years.



Where's the limit? When do we admit that an up and comer never up and came? Reply

I read this in Carrie Bradshaw's voice. Reply

Lmfao Reply

if zoe kravitz can be up and coming for a decade, he can have 5 years. Reply

ONTD: What is your craziest run in with an animal?



A seagull swooped down and bit me on the lip because it went for the French fry I was just about to eat (I can't remember if it got it or not though) Reply

A deer bit me on the butt when I was in Japan. Some guy riding by on a bike actually pointed and laughed at me while he rode by. My ass cheek hurt for weeks. Reply

That drive by schadenfreude Reply

lmao Reply

holy shit omg I'm sorry but I laughed-cried Reply

Were you at the deer park in Nara? Reply

Poor bb. Hope he’s alright. Reply

shawn mendes ended him tbh Reply

