Thursday night TV ratings: Will & Grace returns big, HTGAWM and Gotham hit lows
Final Adjusted TV Ratings for Thursday 28th September 2017 https://t.co/tjYnpMJ7KJ pic.twitter.com/7z2W2O4l0m— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) September 29, 2017
As previously discussed, Will & Grace's return to television drew a big crowd with a 3.0 ratings point. Great News, its lead-out lost more than half of that with a 1.3, which although was a series high for the show, but was a disappointing start. The Good Place was a up a tenth from last week with a 1.4 and Superstore also did OK at 1.3. Chicago Fire hit a 1.5, an increase from previous timeslot occupant The Blacklist.
The two-hour premiere of Grey's Anatomy returned with a 2.3 rating point, barely down from last season's premiere. 14 years and the show is still kicking. HTGAWM, on the other hand, returned with a series low of 1.0. Does anyone really care about [Spoiler (click to open)]where Laurel's baby is?
Gotham tied it's previous series low of 0.9 with it's 2nd episode in a new timeslot. The Orville was surprisingly steady at 1.1, despite more competition.
source
Is the Orville good? I didn't care for the first episode.
i loved will & grace. :D
esp janet's "i have hamilton tickets!"
This show is so great.
I hope the internation netflix distribution does it good tbh
I wish Gotham wasn't moved to Thursday, I don't think I'll be watching it live anymore.
Edited at 2017-09-29 10:05 pm (UTC)
I'm getting later season Ginsberg feels from Jonah's current situation. It's all in the facial hair I think.
I loled even more when I considered that NBC/Universal probably forced that "product integration" on them (like the shameless Howie Mandel cameo/AGT plug) but didn't give them rules about how to use the characters, so you ended up with Minions talking about having sex with each other lmao