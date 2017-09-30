Thursday night TV ratings: Will & Grace returns big, HTGAWM and Gotham hit lows

IDK about Will & Grace. I’d never been a big fan of the show before but last night’s episode was whatever. The entire political subplot and the Trump/Melania jokes felt forced af. I cringed at the cheeto gag. Reply

Thread

Link

i've never watched the original, but i've watched 3 episodes of the revival and didn't really like it. they loud laugh track every 30 seconds didn't help, either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where did you watch 3 new episodes!?!?!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's what they deserve for killing wes, imo. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah the show jumped the shark after they did that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is the Orville good? I didn't care for the first episode. Reply

Thread

Link

The Orville has gotten so good. The first episode was really shaky, and I didn't care for episode 2, but 3 and 4 are awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think this upcoming season of htgawm is going to be messy. i don't think the show will last beyond 5 seasons. i enjoyed the grey's more than htgawm this time around. i have a feeling that i might not like the scandal opening episode.



i loved will & grace. :D

Reply

Thread

Link

The Good Place is so forking clever and amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

too lazy to edit but the part where Jason figured it out instead of Eleanor killed me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed really hard at that part as well, and when Michael is like, "Jason? This one hurts..." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had to stop the episode to laugh at that one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jason was the MVP this episode. He was so funny in that scene and when Michael is talking to him and he still doesn't get that he's in the bad place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just got caught up and its so funny. the last ep was gold!

esp janet's "i have hamilton tickets!" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love it and I love the lady from the Medium Place who is obsessed with cocaine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's such a gem of a show. I love it, and it always makes me feel better when I watch it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg the many Janet deaths, Michael talking with Jason and actually learning a lesson, the part where Eleanor's soul mate was a dog.



This show is so great.

I hope the internation netflix distribution does it good tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a hint they were going there re:last night’s ending with Michael this season, but I really did think it would be like, the season finale. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm just starting the premiere and it really is amazing. It's like the character of Michael is one of the writers of the show.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NBC caught me with their comedy block, I feel like it's been a long time since I've watched an entire primetime night of comedy. I especially love the Good Place, it's everything.



I wish Gotham wasn't moved to Thursday, I don't think I'll be watching it live anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

I said this in another post but by 10pm I am ready for bed. I used to want to stay up for HTGAWM but now it's not pulling me in as much so I just watch it on the weekend. Reply

Thread

Link

HTGAWM was like a series worst last night Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the Cheeto scene. It was hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked Will and Grace yesterday. It started off a bit clunky but by the end i had a lot of laughs. It felt good to actually turn on my TV and get excited about a Comedy show. It felt really comforting to have the show back and see the characters again. I cant believe HTGAWM thought they could do the show without Wes Reply

Thread

Link

god, superstore was fantastic. It's a shame their ratings aren't killing it right now Reply

Thread

Link

Superstore is hilarious. I wish it got more love. Amy and Jonah's "talk" while wearing minions costumes killed me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The gifs on tumblr of them as minions make me laugh-- I love that they committed to the bit like that. I died at Jeff's wig too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its one of my fav comedies on air right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

superstore is one of those shows that i love but always forget about. like now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really loved W&G last night. the cast fell right back into their characters. and grace going "you are so woke" cracked me up. it was how debra delivered the line. i'm sad it's going to be up against TGIT though.



Edited at 2017-09-29 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah HTGAWM is too convoluted for me to continue caring. I struggled through last season and don't really care to watch anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

Jonah and Amy in Minion costumes having a super serious convo about where Amy and Adam's marriage stands was the funniest fucking thing!



I'm getting later season Ginsberg feels from Jonah's current situation. It's all in the facial hair I think. Reply

Thread

Link

The ginsberg of it all works for me because his life is such a mess in this episode. Definitely the facial hair and maybe general hair unkemptness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I died Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, so silly and hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why the gag works but it just does it's hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol i can't stop laughing even though i'm only seeing these gifs (I don't watch) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I need to catch up. I can't even remember whether I watched last season. I'm a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh, if they'd have had that conversation just normally, I would have been rolling my eyes a bit. But the fact that it happened in minion costumes softened me to it. I'm kinda over the focus on Amy-Jonah romance drama, but having it happen while they're wearing minion costumes saved it for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so into Jonah's shitty facial hair, shame on me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loled even more when I considered that NBC/Universal probably forced that "product integration" on them (like the shameless Howie Mandel cameo/AGT plug) but didn't give them rules about how to use the characters, so you ended up with Minions talking about having sex with each other lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link