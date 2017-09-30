Thursday night TV ratings: Will & Grace returns big, HTGAWM and Gotham hit lows




As previously discussed, Will & Grace's return to television drew a big crowd with a 3.0 ratings point. Great News, its lead-out lost more than half of that with a 1.3, which although was a series high for the show, but was a disappointing start. The Good Place was a up a tenth from last week with a 1.4 and Superstore also did OK at 1.3. Chicago Fire hit a 1.5, an increase from previous timeslot occupant The Blacklist.
The two-hour premiere of Grey's Anatomy returned with a 2.3 rating point, barely down from last season's premiere. 14 years and the show is still kicking. HTGAWM, on the other hand, returned with a series low of 1.0. Does anyone really care about [Spoiler (click to open)]where Laurel's baby is?
Gotham tied it's previous series low of 0.9 with it's 2nd episode in a new timeslot. The Orville was surprisingly steady at 1.1, despite more competition.

source
Tagged: , , , , , ,