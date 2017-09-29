Idris Elba Auditioned for Gaston in Disney's Live Action Beauty and the Beast

luke evans was the best/only good part of that film Reply

@Disney release that tape

ok

There's something about how minimal this comment is that's cracking me up

I wanna see the damn tape.

yikes no



Luke Evans was too old as it is Reply

I didn't think about it til now. Evans is in his 40s right Reply

Early 50s Reply

He really thought Disney was going to let a black man star in a ~European~ fairytale...

don't you know - brown people were never in europe then or some shit LOLOL

Where's that Psych "You mean black people hadn't been invented yet?" gif when you need it?

mte. especially an old black man

they would let him, but as enchanted furniture

Luke Evans was my fave part of the money but I would love to see Idris' audition tape

+1



Come on, Disney peeps. Leak it Reply

He probably would've been fine I'm sure, but Luke was really great in that role.

Lol at the idea of him acting next to Emma Watson.

I don't know how old Luke is, but Idris is basically old enough to be Emma's dad.



Not that it would be shocking. It almost seems to be a prerequisite for Hollywood love stories. Reply

Luke is 38

and Emma is 27...altho she looks like a teenager, Luke looked like he was in his early 30's in the movie though so. I think Idris looks like a FINE aged wine tbh, he definitely looks his age if not older but he would have looked like Emma's dads age for sure :-/

He could be great for it onstage where you can fudge ages a bit more, but he's too old to play a pseudo-romantic interest against Emma Watson on film. He looks great for his age obvs but he's still old enough to be her dad.

Doesn't fit but I'd like to hear the singing. Luke Evans was clearly the best part of the movie but his voice wasn't deep enough. He worked with what he had though.



But lol, just imagine the promo for this if Idris Elba was Gaston. A gay AND interracial love interest? So progressive, double pat on the back! Reply

I have zero interest in seeing the remake but I would watch the shit out of his audition tape

I mentioned this in a Luke Evans posts but here seems appropriate too - if they really wanted to be 'revolutionary' in making Le Fou gay then they should've had him & Gaston be recently parted exes instead of just a crush.



You wouldn't even have had to change a lot about either, just a line where Gaston says something like 'you said you understood why I need to do this' to Le Fou and him replying something akin to 'that doesn't mean I have to like it' and maybe a lingering glance or two from Stanley and a second or two longer of the dance at the end so it all comes together better.



That and having Belle's actress be Emmy Rossum a woman in her 30s, who is feeling more pressure to settle before it's 'too late' could've improved the movie leaps and bounds. Reply

