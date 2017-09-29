Idris Elba Auditioned for Gaston in Disney's Live Action Beauty and the Beast
Idris Elba was somehow passed over for the role of Gaston in #BeautyandtheBeast https://t.co/wlkwLGVibS— Vulture (@vulture) September 29, 2017
"I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston. I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.”
He lost out to Luke Evans
source
I want to hear that tape
Luke Evans was too old as it is
I didn't think about it til now. Evans is in his 40s right
Where's that Psych "You mean black people hadn't been invented yet?" gif when you need it?
Come on, Disney peeps. Leak it
Not that it would be shocking. It almost seems to be a prerequisite for Hollywood love stories.
But lol, just imagine the promo for this if Idris Elba was Gaston. A gay AND interracial love interest? So progressive, double pat on the back!
You wouldn't even have had to change a lot about either, just a line where Gaston says something like 'you said you understood why I need to do this' to Le Fou and him replying something akin to 'that doesn't mean I have to like it' and maybe a lingering glance or two from Stanley and a second or two longer of the dance at the end so it all comes together better.
That and having Belle's actress be
Emmy Rossuma woman in her 30s, who is feeling more pressure to settle before it's 'too late' could've improved the movie leaps and bounds.