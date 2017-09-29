Chance the Rapper Boggled at Film Critics for Hating Ferrell/Poehler Comedy, "The House"

What's a lauded film that you absolutely hate?





Always and forever, The Nice Guys.



Absolutely underrated. Reply

i do not get why people i consider pretty woke praising that movie. i like problematic shit like anyone else but im not gonna go out of my way to praise or recommend it...i thought it was pretty virulently misogynistic Reply

Also what are his thoughts on Girls Trip then? Reply

i love kenneth branagh's frankenstein lmao. Reply

I watched that movie with some friends for my birthday a few years back and it was sooo fun. Just don't take it too seriously. Reply

ita lol. it's certainly an acquired taste, but if you go in with an open mind you can definitely enjoy it. Reply

What's a lauded film that you absolutely hate?

anything emma stone as of late. Reply

I bought it b4 watching... I regret it. I found absolutely none of it enjoyable? Reply

I was genuinely disgusted with how terrible it was because I was expecting to have my life changed. I've always loved Michael Keaton and will watch him in almost anything but damn, Birdman was terrible and he just came off like a tool hustling for that Oscar. I mean, everyone comes off as a tool hustling for an Oscar, to be fair. Ed Norton was fantastic and the cinematography was fantastic but everything else? AWFUL. How it won Best Picture and how AGI beat out Linklater will always baffle me. (To be clear - Boyhood was mediocre AF but Linklater did something truly innovative and new in an stagnate industry.) Reply

I HATE this movie so much Reply

i can't even bring myself to get past 15 min of the revenant and i've tried a few times. can't believe they awarded innaritu twice. Reply

this gutter trash of a film Reply

I’m in the minority but I love this movie. The film plot is satire on how obsessed everyone is about celebrity culture and comeback stories. Reply

This was awful, I can't believe it won best picture Reply

i will take any moment to express my hatred for the movie boyhood and how i am still bitter that i saw that trash movie 3 years ago and wasted 3 hours of my life sitting there, bored to tears. it was such a fucking gimmick. Reply

That year was the year of gimmicks - Boyhood and Birdman. Oy vey. Reply

Rotten Tomatoes themselves don't rate the movies, Chance... Reply

universally lauded film that i didn't like la la land. Reply

I saw it with my mum and we didnt hate it but were both gobsmacked by the number of ppl who were falling over themselves declaring their love for the movie. Technically, it wasn't even that super amazing either Reply

i walked out of the theater hating the first "Avengers" movie and all the critical acclaim for it made me feel like i was taking crazy pills





also "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" was a great movie tbh fight me about it Reply

The only person I liked was Hawkeye because he shut the fuck up. Reply

The Lost World is my favorite Jurassic Park movie bar far. I think mostly bc Jeff goldblum is the lead.



In college I was at lunch with some people and a guy I didn't know too well, and who barely talked, yelled, "YOURE WRONG" at me when I said the Lost World was one of my favorite movies. That was a trip of a lunch. Reply

i like all three jp movies. the third one is a fun monster flick. man, that spinosaurus! Reply

lol i have a soft spot for Lost World, I can't hate it. Reply

I loved Lost World when I was a kid because Dr Malcolm was my fave character from jurassic park.



Also, it gave me a fun way to call after my friends named Sarah. Reply

The Lost World was the first movie I ever saw in the theaters so I'll always have a soft spot for it.



It was mildly sus. of my parents to take me to it considering I was 5, but I was in the middle of my dinosaur phase I guess lmao Reply

I didn't like The Avengers because if you closed your eyes, it was basically a Buffy episode when it came to dialogue. I also thought they half-assed the alien designs - I saw them during the NY fight scene was like 'that's fucking it...?'. Reply

lost world is a masterpiece for the trailer scene alone Reply

Even though I know the outcome that scene still makes me SO NERVOUS. Reply

...can he find some fcking chill



Was Moonrise Kingdom given good reviews? Bc if it was then thats the movie I can't fcking stand that everyone loves



Edited at 2017-09-29 09:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Do you like Wes Anderson's other stuff? Reply

Yeah Reply

i also hate moonrise kingdom and i'm not here for some dude exploring a young girl's puberty. Reply

Hated Moonrise Kingdom too. Reply

yeah it has over 90%, critics LOVE wes anderson Reply

this is the only anderson film i can tolerate Reply

Agreed. It's visually rich, and I loved the New England-ness of it all, but the story was pretty meh. Reply

Was he sponsored to tweet this? Reply

Mte. I love literally everyone involved in it but i had to stop watching 30 minutes in because it was so bad and unwatchable Reply

My favorite critically panned movie in general is Showgirls (RT 17%) though I don't think it's actually a good movie, just entertaining af. So far as stuff that critics hated that I legitimately think was at least "decent," I liked the Baz Luhrman Great Gatsby (48%) a lot. And it's TV, but I think that Netflix's Marco Polo (24%) wasn't given a fair shake either.



For lauded stuff I absolutely hate - I think almost everything Terrence Malick has ever done is boring dreck that thinks it's way smarter than it actually is. I liked The New World and Days of Heaven, but I've hated everything else I've seen from him (ESPECIALLY Tree of Life, jfc the bit at the beginning with classical music playing over random shots of the galaxy was insufferable.) Reply

i think showgirls is a good movie (just rewatched it two days ago too). i don't think it's a joke. elizabeth berkley was so brave and the director/writer spent a couple of years researching it. i wish we got that sequel of nomi taking on hollywood. Reply

I'll grant Showgirls that it's super watchable compared to most so-bad-it's-good movies - it's got a decent, easy-to-follow plot, and Verhoeven is a legitimately talented director. It's not an MST3k or The Room-level amateurish mess that you basically need to watch with the help of booze or funny friends (though those both do enhance the experience), it's entertaining in its own right. I've seen it probably dozens of times and I'd definitely watch a sequel.



That said… personally I would stop short of calling it a good movie that's just misunderstood, at least half the dialogue is a hot mess and that's not even getting into the sex scenes lmaooo Reply

Parent

My problem with Great Gatsby was that it literally seemed unfinished. I don't know if Baz went over time with when it had to be released or what, but I swear there were things in there that just should have been edited out, or scenes where the audio didn't match the mouth movement, etc. If you gave him like 2 more months I feel like he could have fixed it up. Reply

Showgirls is a damn masterpiece except for the assault scene but I did love the revenge part Reply

Omg Tree of Life, watched it in movie theater and couldn't believe what I saw. My cousin walked out in the middle and I regretted not following him. Reply

lmao i watched tree of life for a film class i was in and while it was visually gorgeous, it was also the most pretentious shit i've ever seen in my entire life Reply

Have you seen Badlands or The Thin Red Line? I've never been able to get through tree of life and i have triiiiied, but Badlands is gorgeous and reminds me of True Romance, and the thin red line is one of the most beautiful anti-war films ever. Reply

A lauded movie I hate?



Wolf of Wall Street

Django Unchained

Titanic Reply

There's a theme here... Reply

Ooh shit lol that wasn't my intention but I definitely he's been phoning it in to get that Oscar Reply

Parent

wolf of wall st was fucking awful I didn't finish watching it lol Reply

I really like the movie Constantine with Keanu Reeves, but critics and literally everyone I know think it's trash. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

i love the movie and keanu's acting in it (and others too tbh.) used to have it as an icon.<3 Reply

I like Constantine. I rewatch it at least once a year. It's only because of the movie that I bothered to give the show a chance. Reply

i love constantine! Reply

I shipped Constantine and Balthazar lmfao Reply

I like that movie too, didn't understand why it was so critically panned. I rewatched it years after and still really liked it. Reply

Oooh I love that movie!

I used to re-watch it all the time. Reply

I hated almost all Tarentino movies. Critics love them. I don’t. Reply

