Chance the Rapper Boggled at Film Critics for Hating Ferrell/Poehler Comedy, "The House"
Yesterday I watched a movie that I never heard of. It had a 17% on @RottenTomatoes ... it was funny as fuck. Wtf @RottenTomatoes— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 29, 2017
He just really liked this movie, which came out this past June and only made 8.9 million at the box office, and couldn't understand why it got panned so much. In the end, he says not to take him too seriously but that he still liked "The House".
You knew what movie it was. That's why you didn't respond @RottenTomatoes... that's why you didn't respond. https://t.co/LfGLmDRu0o— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 29, 2017
17% ? Seventeen fucking percent??? I hope will and amy and nick never see the travesty that is these "critics" reception of this masterpiece https://t.co/gfdP10TeXs— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 29, 2017
If the film critics of today can't find why The House is a comedic delicacy then I don't wanna hear anymore reviews— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 29, 2017
Please accept these too hard facts— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 29, 2017
1. Most of what I just tweeted was in jest
2. If you don't like The House, you are poop
He does sound fired up though once he looked up the score for a film that he apprently hates, the 1998 film "Bulworth", written/directed/starring Warren Beatty
Nah but y'all gave this shitty racist unfunny fucked up ego trip of a movie a SEVENTY FIVE?!?! Ittfn https://t.co/LDmR8wtvbw— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 29, 2017
What's your favorite movie that was critically panned?
What's a lauded film that you absolutely hate?
Always and forever, The Nice Guys.
I watched that movie with some friends for my birthday a few years back and it was sooo fun. Just don't take it too seriously.
also "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" was a great movie tbh fight me about it
In college I was at lunch with some people and a guy I didn't know too well, and who barely talked, yelled, "YOURE WRONG" at me when I said the Lost World was one of my favorite movies. That was a trip of a lunch.
Also, it gave me a fun way to call after my friends named Sarah.
It was mildly sus. of my parents to take me to it considering I was 5, but I was in the middle of my dinosaur phase I guess lmao
Was Moonrise Kingdom given good reviews? Bc if it was then thats the movie I can't fcking stand that everyone loves
For lauded stuff I absolutely hate - I think almost everything Terrence Malick has ever done is boring dreck that thinks it's way smarter than it actually is. I liked The New World and Days of Heaven, but I've hated everything else I've seen from him (ESPECIALLY Tree of Life, jfc the bit at the beginning with classical music playing over random shots of the galaxy was insufferable.)
That said… personally I would stop short of calling it a good movie that's just misunderstood, at least half the dialogue is a hot mess and that's not even getting into the sex scenes lmaooo
Wolf of Wall Street
Django Unchained
Titanic
I used to re-watch it all the time.
Except Eragon and Cirque Du Freak.