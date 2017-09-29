Whiteface

Chance the Rapper Boggled at Film Critics for Hating Ferrell/Poehler Comedy, "The House"



He just really liked this movie, which came out this past June and only made 8.9 million at the box office, and couldn't understand why it got panned so much. In the end, he says not to take him too seriously but that he still liked "The House".











He does sound fired up though once he looked up the score for a film that he apprently hates, the 1998 film "Bulworth", written/directed/starring Warren Beatty





What's your favorite movie that was critically panned?
What's a lauded film that you absolutely hate?
