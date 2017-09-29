September 29th, 2017, 05:10 pm miahernandes Demi Lovato x VEVO - TMYLM and SNS Source: demilovatovevo Tagged: demi lovato, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3939 comments Add comment
#1 album on itunes, a top 10 platinum lead single, grammy nomination - this really is her year huh?
i love the title track.
Other than that
Sexy Dirty Love was 100% my favourite though. So good.
And I was really feeling the rest of the album. Only Daddy Issues that sounded misplaced to me.
Idk, it's just funny to think about lol
eta: well not disney, but the point remains.
Edited at 2017-09-29 09:35 pm (UTC)
I have never listened to her cds, well done.
Just ride it Dems don't mess it up.
How is she actually putting out quality music?? Pleasantly surprised is a goddamn understatement for me rn!
Edited at 2017-09-29 11:07 pm (UTC)