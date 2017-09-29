I'm ready to stan. Reply

Same here, where do I sign up? Reply

if you find it out, let me know also! Reply

#1 album on itunes, a top 10 platinum lead single, grammy nomination - this really is her year huh? She sounds incredible.

this album is the first of hers i've ever listened to entirely and it's...really good? i was surprised. she's a great vocalist when she reigns it in.

i love the title track.



i love the title track. Reply

She needs to perform the best song of her career aka Daddy Issues asap!!!!! Reply

Daddy Issues reminds me of a Carly Slay Jepsen song! Reply

holy shit, the beat is very CRJ-esque! Reply

And the anthemic, multifaceted emotion subject matter Reply

I cannot believe I was meh on Daddy Issues when I first listened to it. Now I'm like WHAT THE FUCK WAS I THINKING?!?!? That song is INCREDIBLE. It's so amazing. Everything about it, the lyrics, the depth, the music, the vocals, the production... E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G! I ADORE IT! Reply

Love the songs where she really shows off her voice. Not a huge fan of the album overall but there are some great songs on it. Reply

Other than that

The only song I didn't really like was Daddy Issues.Other than that Reply

That's like the second best song next to Sexy Dirty Love imo! Reply

I thought the production on that one was kind of dated. IDk, maybe it'll grow on me.

Sexy Dirty Love was 100% my favourite though. So good.

And I was really feeling the rest of the album. Only Daddy Issues that sounded misplaced to me. Reply

SDL is sooooo damn good, i've played that one a million times since it came out last week Reply

Listen to it some more. I just responded to someone above, I was meh on that to begin with, but when I took a good listen to it, I was completely blown away. The depth, the lyrics, the production, her vocals... it's fucking amazing. Reply

It's so crazy how perfectly hers and Selena's career mirror Christina's and Britney's. From being childhood friends and Disney stars, to the one with less vocal talent being more commercially successful and being seen as America's Sweetheart, while the one with more vocal talent is being seen as the "darker" one with more personal issues and a worse personality. Then there's Christina touring with Britney's ex and Demi touring with Selena's.

Idk, it's just funny to think about lol



Idk, it's just funny to think about lol Reply

selena's goal in life was to "be britney" so she must be happy lmao Reply

Who is Miley in the Disney trifecta??? Reply

Miley might just be too extra for the 90's??? maybe she's dark keri russell had the good sis felicity gone into music instead of acting Reply

jessica simpson, popular on television with flop music and bad taste in men



eta: well not disney, but the point remains.



Edited at 2017-09-29 09:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Ryan Gosling Reply

This is so spot on!! I always wanted Demi is break out because she has the talent Reply

She put everything on this record like she was about to be dropped.

I have never listened to her cds, well done.

Just ride it Dems don't mess it up. Reply

I’m pleasantly surprised by her album. You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore is a damn jam tbh Reply

lol @ y'all previously hating!! I see u guys have seen the light 👀 Reply

Aww, I didn't realize you were a Demi fan. (I've been going around lately and putting "Demi fan" in the notes so I can recognize us, LOL!) Reply

This album has brought me to a new level of stannage. All of her other albums are good, but this album is FIRE. Great production, fun lyrics, sexy, amazing vocals, addictive pop choruses and hooks...it's like everything I want from a pop album. It reminds me a lot of JoJo's Mad Love album. Reply

YES!! It's giving me that vibe too and I loooveeeddd Mad Love sooo let me give this album a solid listen and be prepared to Stan. Reply

Listening to the album and I'm genuinely impressed. You go Demi for making good music! Reply

she always sounds much better when she’s not in front of a live crowd Reply

As a Demi stan since 2008, through ups and downs, this makes me so damn happy. Reply

this album is seriously so good and finally, shows growth and maturity. I hope it does get a nom at the least. Reply

Love the album but.....WHO IS THIS TALENTED PUTA!!!!????



How is she actually putting out quality music?? Pleasantly surprised is a goddamn understatement for me rn! Reply

She's been out here since 'world of chances' ;) Reply

She sounds so good! I've been playing the album all day long. I need an icon. Reply

i've been listening to the album allllll day, she did that. i've always gave her albums a chance, but most of them fell flat/i only liked a handful of songs. this is the first album she's done where i enjoy pretty much the entire thing!



Edited at 2017-09-29 11:07 pm (UTC) Reply

