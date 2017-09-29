The View talks about #PuberMe, marrying at 23, and charted flights while being a cabinet member
The View talks about Stephen Colbert's #PuberMe campaign which encourages celebrities to post awkward puberty photos on Twitter with the hashtags #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief. He would donate $1,000 for each celebrity who posts from his Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream ice flavor to the One America Appeal (the hurricane relief effort that is being done by the five ex-presidents of the US).
They talk about Reese Witherspoon commenting about marrying at 23 and having two children by 27. Reese comments that she didn't even know herself. The panel talks about their own experiences.
The panel then talks about the four cabinet members who are in hot doo doo for using chartered flights. Sunny argues you could've taken a commercial flight or even gotten on Amtrak. Sara then finds contradicting quotes from Tom Price during his time in Congress. There is a timer on Tom Price's position in Trump's cabinet.
The days are numbered to the arrival of Meghan McCain on the View. This is my first time watching the show this week.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3
not everyone can be a young colbert
He gets by with looks and no talent....
Yes, I'm salty toward anyone who never had an awkward stage during their teen years. Not fair.
he looks like someone i'd swipe left on tinder.
Edited at 2017-09-29 10:36 pm (UTC)
then fuq me, pls!
because I thought the same thing.
lol thank god that didn't happen.
i doubt i'll ever have children but if i do i won't be able to give them that, but at least i'll have more money and stability i guess.
unfortunately she didn't get to enjoy her youth so she's living ha best life rn separate from my dad (:
I'm 29 now and I can't imagine having kids yet. My fiance is 30 and the fact that I remember my dad's 30th birthday party freaks him out lol.
One of my old friends is getting married for the third time at 26. I don't want to be judgemental but it's like sis..slow down a bit.
my high school classmates still career oriented and some are married with kids and some with no kids.
for me, i'm just enjoying life.
I'm like.....fuck that noise.
Edited at 2017-09-29 07:50 pm (UTC)
He looks like someone that ends up on Dateline
Edited at 2017-09-29 08:23 pm (UTC)
i legit laughed at work.