September 29th, 2017, 11:58 am alienjive Shameless Season 8 Trailer Season 8 premieres Sunday, November 5th (2 days before OP's birthday!) on Showtime.Lmao how you gonna go and give us ANOTHER new Liam 8 seasons into this shit?
I'm just happy Carl's there. He's always been my favorite <3
I really shouldn't be surprised that I like US Carl, I liked UK Carl because he grew up to be kinda hot, but this guy turned out to be a better actor/character.
Edited at 2017-09-29 07:43 pm (UTC)