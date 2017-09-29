I hate Debbie, is she gonna be written off now that the actress is on another show? Reply

Fuck I truly hope so... Reply

I'm just happy Carl's there. He's always been my favorite <3



I want to like Debbie because I loved her when she was a precocious and weird little girl but it's really hard nowadays that she's just a hot fucking disaster of a person. I'm rooting for her, I guess.I'm just happy Carl's there. He's always been my favorite <3

Is the actor really back from school, or is he just guest-starring? I want him back but not at the expense of whatever it is that he wanted to do away from the show.



I really shouldn't be surprised that I like US Carl, I liked UK Carl because he grew up to be kinda hot, but this guy turned out to be a better actor/character. Reply

she's not a very good actress either and looks to be trying to become ArielWinter-lite on Instagram Reply

Meh, Shameless is prob finished filming and it's most likely the last season so... Reply

I'm angry that I still care tbh Reply

They recast Liam again? Da fuq Reply

He's literally been played by 5 different actors (6 if this new one is a twin too but idts) Reply

the last one was the cutest ever i miss ha! Reply

I don't watch this show regularly, but I've seen the first episode & I'm hf Fiona's new lesbian neighbor Jessica Paré.



Edited at 2017-09-29 07:43 pm (UTC)

Pare' or Szohr? Reply

Oh, you're right, I mean Szohr. I also the first ep of that dumb SEAL Team and I mixed 'em up, lol. Reply

Ok here for Szohr lol Reply

this looks terrible but i just can't give up on this show Reply

Are they finally gonna go there and put Fiona with a woman this season. Reply

Emmy was asked that and said that she thought Fiona was "strictly dickly" (which is amazing), but who knows, maybe it was a misdirect~~~ Reply

Hf Kevin and Veronica and...maybe Carl and Ian? Reply

I haven't watched in years but I want Lip/Fiona scenes. That's my favorite dynamic on the whole show. Reply

i haven't watched this in ages, i liam really that old now? shit. i guess i shouldn't be surprised considering this is season 8 and all, but Reply

Fiona's such a fuck up. Like how hard is it to not cheat on everybody you date and not be an asshole?? How hard can it be. I just love Carl, Kev & V. Reply

I stopped watching this shit after what they did to Debbie's character. That was the final straw lol. Reply

I can't remember, is this the final season or is it one of those "it'll keep going as long as people are watching" kind of things? Reply

i think it was on it's last legs and then everyone and their cousin discovered it on netflix and now it's probably gonna keep going for a few more seasons. Reply

you're so right about the netflix thing. i know so many people who got into it after it was added again. Reply

this show ended with s4 idk why they keep making more episodes Reply

i hope fiona is done with her identity crisis. also, OP WE HAVE THE SAME BIRTHDAY. Reply

Nice! Scorpio power!!! We also share a birthday with this dancing queen! Reply

