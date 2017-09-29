Keep it.



Sooooo... they're gonna announce their pregnancies on the season premiere, yes? I Reply

Thread

Link

i think they are gonna stagger them during the season



we got kim's already. then we'll get kylies in a few weeks, then khloes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't wait for her to reveal the 5 exclusive lip kits due in January! Konception, Koitus, Kopulation, Kondom Broke & Kash Grab Baby Reply

Thread

Link

OMG LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lost it at "Kondom Broke" lmfaoooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol "Kondom Broke"



imagine the color.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, I was super disappointed at the total lack of pregnancy "winks" in the names. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao ilu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHe looks like the female gremlin Reply

Thread

Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, she truly does... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't unsee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is jordyn on drugs or is she just dim? Reply

Thread

Link

She always looks like she about to take a nap or just woke from one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon 🤤🤤🤤🤤



Edited at 2017-09-29 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember when someone here said that Alicia Vikander always looks like she awoke from a life-changing nap and it applies here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's dead on the inside lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know nothing about her but she looks like she's about to float away, that's how high she looks. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's got that blissed out benzo look I had for 90% of high school lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jordan always looks sleepy af. Reply

Thread

Link

As a Libra, I'm offended by that atrocious corpse-like color. Reply

Thread

Link

libra as well and omg i agree, no!!! its awful. we would like to be excluded from this narrative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. what an ugly shade for our aesthetically focused sign! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg ur ICON Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well those are boring ass shades. Not that I expected differently but damn. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't buy tons of make up anymore mostly because I have so much but I just bought the bite liquefied lipstick in chutney and I love it tbh. it pulls kinda greyish/purple on me instead of a mauve-y pink but idk I like it a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

I just pressed play and wow they sound like they're drugged up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love bite beauty lip products. a friend of mine got some comp shades and gave me a few..the colours are so rich and comfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have her spice lip kit and that shit stains my lips so bad -_- Reply

Thread

Link

the last palette I bought was modern renaissance.. I kinda like make up, but I'm too lazy for it. I want to buy another one that has just as many online tutorials as that one... does anyone have any recs? Reply

Thread

Link

Jordyn looks and sounds like she took an Ambien and is trying to fight it



I like the purple lipstick, I haven't found one that suits me that I haven't had to mix from at least two shades Reply

Thread

Link

Ohkaay. I was like damn it reminds me of me when I'm driving home late at night and fighting not to fall asleep at the wheel and die. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anybody tried Fenty Beauty's beauty blender? How do you feel about it? Reply

Thread

Link

I bought the Burt's Bee's facial cleansing towelettes and I fucking hate it lmao. :/ It always takes forever to scrub off my eye makeup with it. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to love them till I used the Shea Moisture black soap cleansing wipes. They feel really gentle and it takes less effort for me to get all my makeup off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

scrub off my eye makeup



if u have to scrub your eyes for it to come off then i suggest u leave them by the toilet for ur ass instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldnt use any towelette product on my eyes, the skin is too delicate. i gently massage water moistened skin with coconut oil for like a minute then wash with any cleanser. works like a charm and less money/environmental waste! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.birchbox.com/shop/marcelle-gentle-eye-makeup-remover-for-sensitive-eyes-150ml I have super, super, super sensitive eyes that can't stand any product or pulling or tugging or rubbing without burning so I'mma recommend this shit right here. Holy grail makeup remover - takes off even waterproof mascara with literally zero effort and it doesn't cause me any stinging or burning or rawness like 99% of other makeup removers. I would use those wipes to take off your foundation and then pour a little of this on the wipe to remove eye makeup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think you're supposed to use them for your eye makeup? i remember buying them and reading that on the package after it would take forever to get my mascara off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tend to double cleanse, so I use mineral oil to remove make up and then will wash off with my facial cleanser. You can also use a microfiber towel in between oil and face wash, because I find it gentler than a washcloth and more effective tbh, but I'm usually lazy.



Also I've heard great things about micellar water! The garnier one with the pink cap is the one I hear people using the most. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll suggest The Face Shop Rice Water Bright cleanser, it easily takes off my waterproof makeup and lasts forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that stuff has SLS in it :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neutrogenia & Dermae makeup wipes are the best ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her lip fillers are so weird in motion Reply

Thread

Link

yeh, its almost like there is a time delay between her words and her lips. Its distracting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link