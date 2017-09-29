Warner Bros. Will Begin Deemphasizing Its Cinematic Universe After JUSTICE LEAGUE

Wtf is wrong with niggas at warner bros? Reply

lol

Well, can't say I'm surprised

So basically they don't want to be Marvel which I doubt is something they really need to worry about. I assume they mean they want their future movies to be just like Wonder Woman where there is maybe a small but worthless connection to other DC movies and can pretty much act as a stand alone.

so there arent gonna spend an entire film on whats coming later instead of focusing on the now?



what a shame.

lmao well fuck me.



i don't blame them tho. they rushed into justice league and now it'll be too complicated to keep the solo films and the JL films in order. i think this is the best idea right now. just make random films and hope some of them stick.



but wait, what does this mean for justice league 2? and how about flashpoint? how will that not affect the rest of the DCEU? Reply

Wasn't JL2 scrapped a while ago? Because wasn't like... the Justice League movie that is coming out in November supposed to be a 2 part story or something?

omg it was? i may have missed that (or forgotten it, lord knows every day brings us more batshit DC news). yeah, the JL villain is the precursor for the ~real villain~ but i guess that won't be happening?

yeah, flashpoint doesn't mesh with this new direction at all. that's an event film featuring multiple heroes that will inevitably impact all their stories. like, make up your minds.

Flashpoint would have been cool if they had already established all their core characters so that when things change, we'll see the impact.



It's like what the MCU did with Civil War. They couldn't do the actual storyline because they still didn't have Spidey situated in their universe.

I am super curious about what they're gonna do in Flashpoint because they could erase huge chunks of things that happened in the universe so far if they wanted to. Like that plotline is literally a get of plot free card if they want to play it like that. If Affleck wants to leave (or isn't considered reliable anymore bc of personal issues), if they want to redo Superman, if they want to have a younger Batman, they can do nearly anything with it. Especially if they aren't too concerned with making it a universe where one movie plays into another and they can all exist kinda on their own but technically part of the same universe.

Just mentioned this (about them not tying stuff together any more & Flashpoint) to my brother & he says well if they ignore whatever happens in Fashpoint they don't have to worry about the other movies.

so this basically confirms that flashpoint w overhaul the universe

good choice tbh



good choice tbh Reply

this isn't confusing at all

lol at them thinking the interconnectivity is the issue.

mte lol

they are in such deep denial, even after the success of WW. it is just sad at this point.

right? lol. it didn't help with BvS but it isn't even among its chief problems.

It kills that they have the best superheroes and don't know what to do with them

the best superheroes, the best villains, like.... how did they fuck this up so bad

trying to emulate marvel. the only positive aspect of this news is that they seem to finally get that they never needed to.

MTE

Because they wanted to compete with Marvel so bad by mimicking their formula that they rushed everything without thinking of the consequences.

I know, this shit is crazy. Meanwhile marvel took a whole bunch of irrelevant characters and made them household names.

I know, it's absolutely painful to watch. The damn animated movies are leagues and leagues better.

yep.



There are some amazing characters in the DC universe. But they can't seem to actually make good movies. Reply

You'd think they could do THE LEAST and get the jackpot but hmmmmmm

ita. and they've done a mostly good job with casting, too. and yet...

Right? This shit should be so easy but they've always been so obsessed with upping the game that they've never actually focused on what they have at the moment

Because they want to get to a point without earning it.

It's one of the reasons WW worked, imo. We already had some connection with her and then they worked to deepen that connection. It was the one good point about having her in BvS.

There's nothing wrong with a shared universe, the thing is that we gotta know the players that are sharing it instead of just throwing them together and expecting us to care.

ia, I didn't even know any of the Marvel ones till the movies started coming out lol :x

Eh, I'm fine with that

The gif, the maker of the gif is gold hahahaha

I'm pressed that WW is such a bright spot, otherwise I'd just want a giant reboot.

that gif gets me every time

