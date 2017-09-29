Warner Bros. Will Begin Deemphasizing Its Cinematic Universe After JUSTICE LEAGUE
Geoff Johns and Diane Nelson have revealed that after 'Justice League' the shared universe aspect of the DC films will be minimized.
"Our intention, certainly, moving forward is using the continuity to help make sure nothing is diverging in a way that doesn’t make sense, but there’s no insistence upon an overall story line or interconnectivity in that universe," Nelson confirms.
what a shame.
i don't blame them tho. they rushed into justice league and now it'll be too complicated to keep the solo films and the JL films in order. i think this is the best idea right now. just make random films and hope some of them stick.
but wait, what does this mean for justice league 2? and how about flashpoint? how will that not affect the rest of the DCEU?
It's like what the MCU did with Civil War. They couldn't do the actual storyline because they still didn't have Spidey situated in their universe.
good choice tbh
There are some amazing characters in the DC universe. But they can't seem to actually make good movies.
It's one of the reasons WW worked, imo. We already had some connection with her and then they worked to deepen that connection. It was the one good point about having her in BvS.
There's nothing wrong with a shared universe, the thing is that we gotta know the players that are sharing it instead of just throwing them together and expecting us to care.