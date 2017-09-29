Mako

Warner Bros. Will Begin Deemphasizing Its Cinematic Universe After JUSTICE LEAGUE



Geoff Johns and Diane Nelson have revealed that after 'Justice League' the shared universe aspect of the DC films will be minimized.

"Our intention, certainly, moving forward is using the continuity to help make sure nothing is diverging in a way that doesn’t make sense, but there’s no insistence upon an overall story line or interconnectivity in that universe," Nelson confirms.

