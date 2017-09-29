Oscar Post: Cinematographer Roger Deakins may be the man of Awards Season '17
#BladeRunner2049 Reviews Make it Clear the Sequel is One of Roger Deakins’ Major Achievements: https://t.co/ATAhnmOwFP pic.twitter.com/j5PsiVUhsw— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 29, 2017
Reviews for Blade Runner 2049 are now starting to pour in and one thing is clear: critics can't stop gushing over Roger Deakins. The iconic cinematographer has amassed 13 Oscar nominations throughout his career yet has never won (or had an award sweep). It's looking more and more likely that will finally change.
A roundup of what several critics had to say about his work behind the cut:
IndieWire: Calls Deakins work one of the most beautiful sci-fi achievements in recent memory
Variety: Outdoes himself. The best work he has done with Villenueve.
Entertainment Weekly: Impeccably composed.
Rolling Stone: A visual fest. Shouts out an Oscar win for Deakins.
Empire: Another Oscar shoutout. Hard not to gush over how visually impressive it is.
More publications gushing over Deakins can be found at the source.
Jesse james is number 1 for the train scene alone.
YES GOD! its about fucking time, i still cant believe he's never won before. im literally buying imax tickets as i type im so stoked for next week
Seriously, this may be the Oscar race about which I care the most this year. GIVE IT TO HIM ALREADYYYYYYYYYYYYY
(Although I still haven't seen the original and have no way to...)
I really wish Beguiled and Atomic Blonde would get Oscar nominations but I don't really know what for except costuming lol
