Oscar Post: Cinematographer Roger Deakins may be the man of Awards Season '17

That's awesome, I hope he wins!



My sister was watching The Village for the first time the other day and texted me "There are *so* many people in this movie, like Jesse Eisenberg is in it but he hasn't even had a line yet" and since I hadn't seen it since college, I looked at IMDB and she was right - the cast was absolutely stacked.



And the cinematographer? Roger Deakins. Reply

I don't remember Jesse in that. Oh wait, was he the mentally challenged one? Damn Scary Movie...always make me think that Chris Elliot played that part lol Reply

That was Adrian Brody. I think Jesse played one of the village boys who got married or tried to stand at the edge of the forest or something Reply

They filmed that near me lol. Reply

The trailers have all looked amazing so that doesn't surprise me. He's overdue for that Oscar. I thought he should have won way back with Fargo. Reply

Roger Deakins is ammmmmmmmmmmmmmaazing, 100% the best cinematographer working tbh. He really should've got a Oscar for Skyfall & Jesse James and probs more tbh Reply

He and Chung-hoon Chung are two of my faves.



Along with Christopher Doyle for his work on Wong Kar-wai's films. Reply

oh snap.. he was the cinematographer for the good version of the secret garden! Reply

I still watch at least every couple of years. It's so gorgeous. Reply

2nd fave of his works, tbh.



Jesse james is number 1 for the train scene alone. Reply

YES GOD! its about fucking time, i still cant believe he's never won before. im literally buying imax tickets as i type im so stoked for next week YES GOD! its about fucking time, i still cant believe he's never won before. im literally buying imax tickets as i type im so stoked for next week Reply

Seriously, this may be the Oscar race about which I care the most this year. GIVE IT TO HIM ALREADYYYYYYYYYYYYY Seriously, this may be the Oscar race about which I care the most this year. GIVE IT TO HIM ALREADYYYYYYYYYYYYY Reply

mte Reply

I just looked up his IMDB and wow he's done a lot of Coen Brothers movies. Reply

Roger Deakins is my favorite cinematographer, it's a fucking shame he's never won an Oscar Reply

this looks so dope Reply

Get yo Oscar Deakins!! I really hope he finally wins one Reply

i've never like gone nuts for deakins but i'm ready to be taken away this time. give me this movie now! Reply

FINALLY! Everything he does is so amazing, by my fave will always be Assassination of Jesse James: Reply

ughh same I love this film Reply

Good for him!

(Although I still haven't seen the original and have no way to...) Reply

watch it online Reply

I would if I could find a decent version Reply

https://solarmoviez.to/movie/blade-runner-4202.html



it's in HD it's in HD Reply

So excited for this movie and for Deakins to finally win his Oscar. I might cry if it happens lol. Reply

If he doesn't win for this, I don't know what could come along for him ever to, tbh. Reply

his only competition is probably dunkirk and i expect WB is gonna push this more for this award specifically (dunkirk'll probably get all the sound and editing awards anyway) Reply

I really wish Beguiled and Atomic Blonde would get Oscar nominations but I don't really know what for except costuming lol Reply

FINALLY!!! The man has earned it so many times over, and I can't believe he's never won. Lol, I might tear up if he finally wins Reply

I'm so torn, I FINALLY got an email from MoviePass saying that my card should arrive within 5 business days and I wanna start using it to get my money's worth, but I also think that this would be a really cool movie to see in IMAX because of Deakins' beautiful cinematography. Maybe if I decide it's worth seeing a second time… Reply

deakins & villenueve are literal legends and not the stan twitter overrated talentless popstar definition of the word



Edited at 2017-09-29 08:51 pm (UTC) Reply

love both of them. denis is amazing Reply

This might be the first year that I actually care about the Oscars. I've watched them since 2009 but this year I'm interested in and invested in multiple films. I'm especially looking forward to Three Billboards, The Shape of Water, and Lady Bird. Reply

