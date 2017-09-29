Oscar Post: Cinematographer Roger Deakins may be the man of Awards Season '17


Reviews for Blade Runner 2049 are now starting to pour in and one thing is clear: critics can't stop gushing over Roger Deakins. The iconic cinematographer has amassed 13 Oscar nominations throughout his career yet has never won (or had an award sweep). It's looking more and more likely that will finally change.

A roundup of what several critics had to say about his work behind the cut:

IndieWire: Calls Deakins work one of the most beautiful sci-fi achievements in recent memory

Variety: Outdoes himself. The best work he has done with Villenueve.

Entertainment Weekly: Impeccably composed.

Rolling Stone: A visual fest. Shouts out an Oscar win for Deakins.

Empire: Another Oscar shoutout. Hard not to gush over how visually impressive it is.

More publications gushing over Deakins can be found at the source.



Source
