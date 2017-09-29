Christine Sydelko gets called out for white privilege after bragging about not getting arrested
Christine Sydelko is being called out for white privilege after a problematic tweet, but what do you think? 🤔https://t.co/KTIFsQff9I pic.twitter.com/9odKixM9pj— We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) September 29, 2017
Christine Sydelko, the Vine and YouTube star who feuded with Halsey earlier this year, is getting called out for white privilege after she bragged about not getting arrested when she was pulled over with weed, no license, and a dried bloody nose. Christine tweeted "I got pulled over with a dried bloody nose on my face, a lit joint, and no license and didn’t get arrested it’s amazing what crying will do" and fans immediately called her out. Christine's tweet hasn't been deleted.
I got pulled over with a dried bloody nose on my face, a lit joint, and no license and didn’t get arrested it’s amazing what crying will do— Christine Sydelko (@csydelko) September 28, 2017
It’s called White privilege you unfunny, poor decision making, Peter Griffin understudy looking, Caucasian swine. https://t.co/2VXR4CNugd— Shahem . (@pettyblackboy) September 28, 2017
ily christine but its white privilege— my deprussy (@trevorbelmxnt) September 28, 2017
ya had a very perfect opportunity to talk about white privilege there— mari (@marika_mulroy) September 28, 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
That Shahem guy's response though. Damn.
Edited at 2017-09-29 06:49 pm (UTC)
Re:
and calling her a swine just bc she's fat and unattractive is rude
But she's an idiot who is so proud to get away with this bullshit she feels the need to post it. She totally deserves to get called out.
I hate when people get offended by facts. My former assistant manager got demoted for throwing a bottle at a staff member. If that was my black ass fuck being demoted I'd have been fire. Anyway at the company meeting I pointed it out, because yes it must be nice.
Not one mf said shit, because all I did was speak truth.
she and that elle mills girls always end up on my tl.... PAINFUL unfunny
blah blah humor is subjective blah
Edited at 2017-09-29 06:58 pm (UTC)
i don't understand attacking someone for not doing something wrong exactly but for not acknowledging in their actions their benefits.