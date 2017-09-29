FIRE

Christine Sydelko gets called out for white privilege after bragging about not getting arrested




Christine Sydelko, the Vine and YouTube star who feuded with Halsey earlier this year, is getting called out for white privilege after she bragged about not getting arrested when she was pulled over with weed, no license, and a dried bloody nose. Christine tweeted "I got pulled over with a dried bloody nose on my face, a lit joint, and no license and didn’t get arrested it’s amazing what crying will do" and fans immediately called her out. Christine's tweet hasn't been deleted.













