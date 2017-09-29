Christine Sydelko gets called out for white privilege after bragging about not getting arrested

Never heard of her, but damn, she's dumb as fuck. Reply

This was an ignorant tweet.

That Shahem guy's response though. Damn. Reply

Yeah...I dont think responding to ignorant white privilege by hurling looks based criticism is constructive. What she said would be dumb if she were thin too, so her looks aren't relevant.



Edited at 2017-09-29 06:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Right? It feels like it escalated very quickly. Reply

whatever Reply

Where's your icon from? Reply

"Peter Griffin understudy" has me like DAMN! Reply

felt misogynistic tbh Reply

then drag the police, like what do you want her to do about it?



and calling her a swine just bc she's fat and unattractive is rude Reply

Yeah, i'm sure she knows what she looks like. Reply

People are just vicious and plain cruel. Reply

its gross and you know that kind of person won't be able to see the irony of him as a man hurling misogyny at a woman when talking about privilege. Reply

It's so ugly, like calm down... Reply

People are calling him out in his mentions and his replies are doing the most. He’s being defensive af. He knows he was wrong for bringing her looks into it and is claiming he didn’t call her a swine b/c of her size and is then asking people if they think peter griffin is ugly because he’s fat. Suuuuuure. Reply

lol fuck him he deserves to be roasted Reply

Men calling women after animals is just never, ever a good look. It's totally a sexist trademark. Reply

Bitch that’s Alex and Marty from Madagascar you uncultured swine. https://t.co/gsaN18huHh — beachboy (@whatclout) September 28, 2017

Thats scrappy doo, scoobs nephew you uncultured swine. https://t.co/pE2sf1VozZ — кєи∂яιк (@BIacknmild) September 22, 2017 stop lol "swine" is a basically meme and twitter word at this point if you search it you'll find dozens of tweets similar. however "peter griffin understudy" is obviously a dig at her obesity Reply

It definitely has sexist and misogynistic undertones...or overtones. Either way, it took attention away from the main point in his tweet. Reply

I'm sure that they do call out the cops too.

But she's an idiot who is so proud to get away with this bullshit she feels the need to post it. She totally deserves to get called out. Reply

Oh great, a nobody said something awful on twitter. time for a wank post. *eye roll* Reply

lmao Reply

lol mte Reply

who Reply

WOW Shahem did not hold back Reply

I remember a friend talking about how her bf's friend (a huge drug dealer) got stopped by the cops for speeding and had a shit ton of money on him, gave cops attitude and even swore at them, no license, and was let go. I turned to her and said, "must be nice being white" and she got so offended lol. I mean, had it been a black man his ass would've been shot right there so I don't give a fuck. Reply

I hate when people get offended by facts. My former assistant manager got demoted for throwing a bottle at a staff member. If that was my black ass fuck being demoted I'd have been fire. Anyway at the company meeting I pointed it out, because yes it must be nice.

Not one mf said shit, because all I did was speak truth. Reply

My last line was "did I fucking lie tho?" She didn't say anything and moved to a new subject bc she knew I was right. Reply

i pointed out that a coworker was white to her face and she got SO offended because apparently when she was a kid, indigenous canadian kids would call her "whitey". it was amazing. Reply

Parent

Those responses are just way too fucking much. Reply

idg her appeal. She’s not funny Reply

damn shahem got her. most of these internet famous idiots get away with shit bc of their white privilege. Reply

They're "famous" in the first place bc of white privilege lbr. Reply

she and that elle mills girls always end up on my tl.... PAINFUL unfunny

I had a phase a few months ago where I watched all of her videos in a day or two and thought she was hilarious, but now I'm over it and exhausted lol Reply

lol I had the same experience. Her schtick gets old really fast. Reply

people kept hyping her up (with elijah?) so i looked at her twitter and idgi, she's just not funny. that buzzfeed "top christina tweets" list that i read was embarrassingly weak.



blah blah humor is subjective blah



blah blah humor is subjective blah

She's the "i am shooketh" person right? I tried watching her videos bc someone linked it here and it was so tryhard unfunny Reply

Oh yeah i saw same list. I was left thinking "these are the funniest??" Even the explanations that buzzfeed gave for the reasons why they were so funny were 🙄🙄 Reply

Same. She and Elijah have their funny moments, but at least 50% of their videos are just them getting high and being annoying. Reply

That happened to me too. The jokes all feel really repetitive. I feel like getting in with the YouTube crowd isn't helping her comedy at all. Reply

i feel like she was more tolerable on vine cos it was only 6 seconds. her videos with elijah just seem to be them yelling at each other, getting kicked out of places and just being obnoxious now. Reply

Isn't she a youtuber or an exviner or something? I'm ~shocked~ that a white youtuber is ignorant, SHOCKED! Reply

she did that bible study WE'RE ALL CHILDREN OF JESUS *cut to someone snorting coke* KUMBAYA MY LOOORD vine Reply

ew at that name calling



i don't understand attacking someone for not doing something wrong exactly but for not acknowledging in their actions their benefits. Reply

Yeah, this is INSANE. Because she didn't acknowledge her white privilege during her "crazy story" tweet, she deserves a shitload of hate and vitriol? The internet was a mistake. Reply

