Demi's new album is here!

i am bald, i never expected such a good album from her and i gotta cop the deluxe tracks. i hope people shut up about hwga now. instant faves are "lonely," "games," "only forever," and the title track. Reply

Thread

Link

I like this photo of Demi because it reminds me of how BEAUTIFUL Joan C (J-CRAW, haha) was with her gorgeous freckles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! i love seeing pics of joan with her freckles exposed, so stunning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that Demi never released a good album after Here We Go Again is kind of sad. Her music has been tragic ever since.



2017 Demi could never make something brilliant as Catch Me, Don't Forget, Here We Go Again, Trainwreck and Every Time You Lie. Reply

Thread

Link

every time you lie is a fucking masterpiece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here We Go Again is perfect - her few albums after that have basically sucked. So far, I'm digging this album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still play that album, I love it so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will you say this in every Demi post or every other? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No lies detected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lonely is so good. This is her best album but she s not winning any Grammys Reply

Thread

Link

perhaps if she takes it to capital hill? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not even if Jesus himself makes his supposed comeback will she win one in the year of Sheeran.the only reason her fans think she has a shot is bc they think pop vocal album category is about vocals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No,

I

Can't

Keep



Denying

Every

Minute

I think of you Reply

Thread

Link

I ship it kinda. (more because I love the song tbh) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

might be her best song tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm shipping it after the last post negl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so obviously about him and I usually hate shipper theories Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG DEAD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the black border of the cover bothers me, i'd rather a good text overlay



that picture is gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

I would be more into it if the picture wan't cropped in so much or if the boarder was a bit thicka. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah something about this looks microsoft word levels of cheap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the comments on that other post seemed very positive, so y'all convinced me and i downloaded it, despite the fact i've never in my life listened to a demi lovato album (i'm too old for that whole disney era).



I LOVE IT.



ruin the friendship, tell me you love me, only forever and lonely are my current jams. Reply

Thread

Link

srsly i'm listening to it as we speak! and i'm also adding cry baby to my list of faves! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this doesn't hold a candle to dangerous woman, but it's still alright



lonely, ruin the friendship, and games are my favorites. tbh there's always something about demi's music that sounds a little... cheap. idk if its the production or like something w her vocals, but she's never had that polished sound that ariana's tracks have Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, that album cover is gorgeous. Demi's so pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

lonely is so fucking good Reply

Thread

Link

lonely is a bop, daddy issues is tragic Reply

Thread

Link

I should probably spend more time with it since nothing really hit me hard on first listen, with the exception of Ruin the Friendship. I really like that one a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it deserves a second listen but it's not on the level of Stripped as some people are insinuating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it could never!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is a a very solid album, i just wish her voice wasn't so "yelly" if that makes sense, like she doesn't need to belt everything. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree lol she can definitely sing I just don't like her tone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can appreciate that. I feel the same about Ariana. She can definitely sing, but I don't like her tone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow @ her copying Taylors black and white album cover aesthetic. Reply

Thread

Link

that's a reach. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link