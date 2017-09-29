Demi's new album is here!
Demi's album just came out and everyone is shook
"On Tell Me You Love Me, she channels the drama (mostly breakups and matters of the heart) that once consumed her life, making for the strongest, most enduring body of work the singer/songwriter has ever created. (...)There's a stark contrast between the past five albums Lovato has released and Tell Me You Love Me. It's more savory and soulful, and influenced by commanding voices like Aretha Franklin, Christina Aguilera and Kehlani. "I don't have much fun singing the pop songs," she reveals. But while the album leans towards more of a slick, modern R&B sound with the help of super producer DJ Mustard, among others, she hasn't abandoned the pop tendencies that brought her this far(...) On Tell Me You Love Me, it seems Lovato has finally found her voice: fresh, fierce, and unapologetic." - Grammy Academy
Tell Me You Love Me, aka Demi's Dangerous Woman, is out now on spotify and itunes. The target version contains two extra songs called Smoke & Mirrors and Ready For Ya.
ONTD, what are your favorite tracks so far?
2017 Demi could never make something brilliant as Catch Me, Don't Forget, Here We Go Again, Trainwreck and Every Time You Lie.
Ruin the Friendship
I
Can't
Keep
Denying
Every
Minute
I think of you
that picture is gorgeous
I LOVE IT.
ruin the friendship, tell me you love me, only forever and lonely are my current jams.
lonely, ruin the friendship, and games are my favorites. tbh there's always something about demi's music that sounds a little... cheap. idk if its the production or like something w her vocals, but she's never had that polished sound that ariana's tracks have