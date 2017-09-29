everything she does is so boring and generic Reply

this a goddamn boldfaced lie omg Reply

banks and generic in the same sentence... Reply

pray tell who are these musical mavericks you listen to tbh Reply

MFTE I've been thirsty as shit for good music and this bitch is quenching it Reply

Ita tbh Reply

I love her first 2 EPs, but I keep forgetting about her new stuff Reply

hasn't she only had two albums Reply

No, she released two EPs called Fall Over and London in 2013 before The Goddess Reply

oh right, you said EPs



a lot of the same songs made it onto goddess weirdly. goddess was also a lot better than the altar tbh Reply

the eps have the best things she's done tbh Reply

I saw her last week it was so much fun Reply

i feel like banks' stuff is really easy to listen to and then like.. do other stuff while you're listening



but i don't really engage in her stuff Reply

love her so much





this song is boring af tho Reply

ia but it's nice to be nice! Reply

I liked The Altar and it annoys me that the Zedd song with Alessia Cara was constantly on the radio, but not the superior version Poltergeist. Reply

that whole thing was so shady Reply

I kinda like Stay but ITA Poltergeist is the better song. Reply

I dig it. Reply

her career really went nowhere, it's kinda weird Reply

this is so GOOD.



Lovesick is probably one of the best songs in the last 10 years. Reply

also honey and loverboy Reply

ok u better STAN lovesick omg Reply

YES Reply

I got into her recently because I watched her Lolla set and thought she was really good. I'm ready to give affluent Banks from Tarzana my coin. I like it but I kind of wish she would do something different because I think her voice/aesthetic could pull off something a little more loud with the right production. I am by no means comparing her to my kween Siouxsie but when I say different I mean something that gives a The Sweetest Chill, Slowdive, Melt, vibe. In her interview she talked about a beast so give us some more noises, sis.



Edited at 2017-09-29 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

the altar had loud faster music with very theatrical and ott performances though (haunt and trainwreck) so its not like she does the same thing every time...even this sounds unique and not belonging to either album cohesively Reply

idk. Overall on both of her albums having listened to them both recently I find a lot of the production very similar. I'm not saying it's a bad thing bc I liked them both but for her third album I hope she expands it more. On this it sounds like she's trying to. Reply

Parent

production is similar because she works with the same people all the time, al shux made this track who she worked with on goddess and the altar. i get what you mean cause it seems like the same instruments are being used over and over again, it would be nice if LP3 used different sounds. i love her art and creativity for what it is, and i love the genres she is influenced by so i don't hate as hard about these things. i can understand though that for some its too boring, too slow, or too repetitive especially since her themes never usually change. Reply

I love her, she's so slept on. Reply

I like her music but at the same time think she's kinda forgettable. Reply

that is exactly how i feel lol Reply

pretty much Reply

I heard "fuck with myself" and loved it but I was terribly disappointed when I heard the rest of her music. Reply

i saw her live last wednesday, and she was amazing, really great performer. i'm more into goddess than the altar tho, and i wanted her to do 'brain', 'change', 'fall over', 'someone new', and 'goddess' but she didn't Reply

i LOVED the altar but i haven't been feeling these last two songs as much Reply

Haven't liked her last few singles as much but enjoy this one. Loved her first album Reply

WTF OP ilusm for bringing this into my life. I've never heard of her and I am drowning in all her good shit rn Reply

YAS, this made my night lol Reply

i love her sfm



i wanna buy tickets to her show in london but i have no one to go with Reply

Love her Reply

