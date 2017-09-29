Banks drops new single "Underdog"
On the heels of her April-released (and paid dust) single "Crowded Places," Banks returns with "Underdog". She is currently recording the follow-up to her (also paid dust) sophomore album, 2016's The Altar.
YouTube
Will you be Jillian's witness?
a lot of the same songs made it onto goddess weirdly. goddess was also a lot better than the altar tbh
but i don't really engage in her stuff
this song is boring af tho
Lovesick is probably one of the best songs in the last 10 years.
Edited at 2017-09-29 05:50 pm (UTC)
i wanna buy tickets to her show in london but i have no one to go with
this is cute