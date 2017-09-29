Kim Cattrall & SJP comment on the Mail's rumors about 'Sex and the City 3'
Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017
Sarah Jessica Parker also confirmed there are no plans for a third movie:
'We're Not Doing It:' Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms There Will Be No Sex and the City 3 https://t.co/L8l5V7tOQ5— People (@people) September 29, 2017
Sarah Jessica Parker: “It’s over... we’re not doing it.”
“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”
I sound like a broken record in these posts but the second movie was so bad they can only go up from it
The 1st movie should have been the end to the entire series but now that we have that shitty second movie I wish they would do a great 3rd movie to end it on a good note
unless it's community
But maybe!
