Kim Cattrall & SJP comment on the Mail's rumors about 'Sex and the City 3'




Sarah Jessica Parker also confirmed there are no plans for a third movie:




Sarah Jessica Parker: “It’s over... we’re not doing it.”

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Source: https://twitter.com/KimCattrall/status/913712496237776897
https://twitter.com/people/status/913741982022950912
