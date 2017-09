She is so underrated. I saw her live years ago and she was so good. ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

I love this! Excited for her new album. Reply

Thread

Link

I like this Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't know she was a kiwi! Reply

Thread

Link

Looking forward to hearing the album when it comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

Love it! Her last album was so good, I can't wait to hear the sound of this one Reply

Thread

Link