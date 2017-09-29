'Will & Grace' draws big numbers for NBC! + W&G Aftershow
Ratings: #WillAndGrace Return Tops All But Football@WillAndGrace https://t.co/F0twNphH6x pic.twitter.com/FehqIAkO0y— TheWrap (@TheWrap) September 29, 2017
- Will & Grace returned to big numbers! 10 million viewers and 3.0 in 18-49.
- It beat every single scripted show of the night, even Grey's and Scandal.
- Expect NBC to expand the 16 episodes to a full 22 season order any day now...
Source: 1, 2
ONTD, did you watch Will & Grace? Are you ready to make America Gay Again? do you want more scary orange balls?
i'm just happy i have W&G back in my tv.
Me too! It had the same feel as the old episodes which is exactly what I wanted
I do love that they always go for the obvious dirty joke. *insert 'gay culture is' meme*
ngl the premiere was a tiiiiny bit awkward/stilted (not in a bad way, just in a "we haven't done this in a while" way) but i'm 100% sure the rest of the episodes will be firing on all cylinders. even so, i laughed out loud so many times. part of it was nostalgia, but part of it was watching these amazing actors, just nailing it. and my biggest laugh was "did you get serviced?" because i'm twelve.
also, they all looked great, but eric mccormack looks shockingly good. damn.
Also what was with Grace's office assistant and the CGI feathers?
I'm assuming Karen is sleeping with the young office assistant yes