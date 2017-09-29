'Will & Grace' draws big numbers for NBC! + W&G Aftershow



- Will & Grace returned to big numbers! 10 million viewers and 3.0 in 18-49.
- It beat every single scripted show of the night, even Grey's and Scandal.
- Expect NBC to expand the 16 episodes to a full 22 season order any day now...



The insufferable Kristing Dos Santos is hosting W&G after shows. In this episode she had Eric McCormack.


Source: 1, 2

ONTD, did you watch Will & Grace? Are you ready to make America Gay Again? do you want more scary orange balls?
