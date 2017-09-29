'Will & Grace' draws big numbers for NBC! + W&G Aftershow

i loved it. idc. it was very political, but i really don't mind.



i'm just happy i have W&G back in my tv. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! It had the same feel as the old episodes which is exactly what I wanted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS! I was just so happy to watch them again. And I feel like they went WAY POLITICAL in the pilot just to get it out of the way lol. I also loved the way they dealt with the retcon. "No one wants to watch us raise children. That's not funny." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im sure it will be more hilarious in the next few episodes. i just miss them. their dynamic is just amazing Reply

Thread

Link

Lol why'd you cover the uncut skin? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still shocked at how good it was! it was amazing and so damn funny Reply

Thread

Link

i actually watched it on nbc and forgot how tedious primetime television is lmao. i'll still watch you, will & grace. the laugh tracks though, that took some getting used to again, ugh Reply

Thread

Link

the laugh track didn't bother me as much as I thought, because I was laughing at the same moments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I didn't really pay attention to the laugh track, mainly because I'm used to it from the old series and also this audience felt real and not like some electronic audience like most modern sitcoms. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved it. I genuinely laughed out loud at a few moments. I have missed Jack and Karen. Reply

Thread

Link

It may have felt a tiiiiiny bit off in some parts, but honestly I had so much fun watching <3 Reply

Thread

Link

The beginning sequence was rough but midway it hit it’s stride. This season will be amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I loved it. I hated the finale so having them lampshade and retcon it was hilarious. Turns out I am totally ready for some classic Will & Grace & Karen & Jack action.



I do love that they always go for the obvious dirty joke. *insert 'gay culture is' meme*



Edited at 2017-09-29 05:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I was so excited for this but it felt so try hard, idk. I hope future episodes are better. Reply

Thread

Link

ah i missed it, i'm gonna watch tonight Reply

Thread

Link

Oop I forgot about this. How did they retcon Vince and Leo? Reply

Thread

Link

It was Karen's bad dream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grace got divorced. The rest was played off as a Karen drunk going didn't his happen and then being like you imagined it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

grace is divorced and i guess vince/will just broke up? they said that happened, but credited the babies to a dream karen had Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit those are amazing numbers!



ngl the premiere was a tiiiiny bit awkward/stilted (not in a bad way, just in a "we haven't done this in a while" way) but i'm 100% sure the rest of the episodes will be firing on all cylinders. even so, i laughed out loud so many times. part of it was nostalgia, but part of it was watching these amazing actors, just nailing it. and my biggest laugh was "did you get serviced?" because i'm twelve.



also, they all looked great, but eric mccormack looks shockingly good. damn.





Reply

Thread

Link

Eric seriously looks like he hasn't aged at all, whereas Sean Hayes aged normally so he now looks way older where he used to look younger than Will. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia! their looks no longer match their dynamic. i mean, they've all aged since, like, season 1, but eric srsly looks just like he did in the finale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched and I wasn't impressed. They tried to cram in too many current references. Also the trump jokes were stale and all of it has been done. Was happy that the ending implied there wouldn't be much more political humor.



Also what was with Grace's office assistant and the CGI feathers? Reply

Thread

Link

The episode felt super duper rushed I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia on the excessive references. It is a show that relies on pop culture and politics, but it felt forced and overdone this time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I felt the same way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is how I felt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those were my main gripes about it (lol yep I ended up tuning in). I even told my sister afterwards "Damn, did they really have to use THAT many references in the first episode?". And lmao I thought the same thing about the feathers! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never watched the original so i didn't like it very much. the overly loud laugh track every 30 seconds was really annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

Political and fucking awesome. I’m so glad they are back and will fix this show. Reply

Thread

Link

It felt cozy you know. Like an old sweater



I'm assuming Karen is sleeping with the young office assistant yes Reply

Thread

Link