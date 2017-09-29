Lionel Richie boards American Idol as 3rd judge
'American Idol' Set to Announce Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as Judges https://t.co/g3TYumy9bw— TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2017
ABC has finally found their third judge for American Idol in Lionel Richie.
Lionel had originally passed over monetary issues (the offered him less money than he asked) but ABC went back to him after rapper Common passed on the offer to come aboard to judge the show.
Luke Bryan who signed on earlier this week came aboard with a deal worth $13 million. Lionel Richie agreed on $10 million.
Because of this, the show has gone way over budget. The intended budget for the talent was reported to be $50 million but has no gone over $60 million with Katy's $25 million and Ryan Seacrest's $15 million dollars deals.
Production is set to began next week.
source
katy scammed them good.
Edited at 2017-09-29 05:05 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-29 05:08 pm (UTC)
It's like it Idol and Bachelor in Paradise had an accidental pregnancy.
Bye Katy. Your career is over
This is a good lineup tho.
