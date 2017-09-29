Lionel Richie boards American Idol as 3rd judge




ABC has finally found their third judge for American Idol in Lionel Richie.
Lionel had originally passed over monetary issues (the offered him less money than he asked) but ABC went back to him after rapper Common passed on the offer to come aboard to judge the show.
Luke Bryan who signed on earlier this week came aboard with a deal worth $13 million. Lionel Richie agreed on $10 million.
Because of this, the show has gone way over budget. The intended budget for the talent was reported to be $50 million but has no gone over $60 million with Katy's $25 million and Ryan Seacrest's $15 million dollars deals.
Production is set to began next week.
