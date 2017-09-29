Lionel Richie boards American Idol as 3rd judge

do people even give enough of a fuck about Katy Perry to warrant giving her that much? Reply

they shouldn't Reply

She signed this deal before her album came out. I think everyone thought she would be as famous as the Teenage Dream era with the new album. Reply

The singles were all bombing and she's a singles artist so I think they would've known. It feels like they don't know what they're doing at all. They're supposed to start taping next week and they're just now signing the last two judges for double what they were trying to pay their last two judges. Reply

are they forgetting Prism? Reply

Christina Aguilera get's paid like $15 million each time for her stints on The Voice, yet she's been over for a decade. I don't see a problem with that paycheck. Was Katy supposed to turn it down?



lmaoo, this is gonna flop so badly

katy scammed them good. Reply

Get money Katy!! I love that she got more than all of them. Reply

Katy getting 25 million, lmao. She fucking robbed them. Reply

Lol mte Reply

Part of it's ABC's fault, how in the fuck did they think they were going to hire three big name people on a $25 million budget? Reply

Who's in charge of negotiating contracts? They're all getting paid way more than they should. I don't understand why they didn't start with getting Ryan to sign the hosting contract (they probably could've picked him up for $10-$12 million if he didn't know they were paying Katy Perry $25 million) and announced that at upfronts and worked from there.



Edited at 2017-09-29 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

I agree. Ryan would have signed for less if Katy's fee wasn't announced. Then they could've signed Luke for like 6-8 million. Reply

And the deal Ryan got is clearly bigger than just this one show since they moved him to Live with Kelly! They could have thrown more opportunities to produce for ABC rather than just cash. Reply

Why am I not surprised that the black man, who is also the most acclaimed artist out of all the judges, is being paid the least?



Edited at 2017-09-29 05:08 pm (UTC) Reply

He hasn't been relevant for decades... Reply

the only thing people know him for nowadays is for being a shitty father Reply

because he hasn't released an album in half a decade. Reply

HE DESERVES MORE, FUCK THOSE COMMENTS Reply

right?! the Hello video alone is legend status, these ppl need to appreciate!! Reply

lol you tried it sis Reply

Fuck these comments I ageee. I recently saw him in concert again too and he's still great on stage. Reply

Nobody is asking for this. why are they doing it? Put it out of its misery, everyone in America who can sing already has a deal Reply

Fox is coming out with another singing show too, called The Four. Basically 5 people compete, four people move on to the next week, then a new person comes in to battle them and four move on to the next week and so on and so forth.



It's like it Idol and Bachelor in Paradise had an accidental pregnancy. Reply

She is going to be just as annoying as she was hosting the VMA's.

Bye Katy. Your career is over Reply

I think that this isn't gonna make it to air. If they are already over budget like this, hiring 3 judges should be the easiest part... Sounds like a shit show behind the scenes. And The Voice just premiered to their lowest ratings too, not a good sign. Reply

I think it has to make it to air considering the money they've poured into it. ABC has basically nothing for Sunday nights this fall because they're keeping the spot open for AI. If they pull this, they have literally nothing for the winter. Worst case scenario is that this is a one season endeavor but the cast is the most expensive part. Everything from here on out can be cheap, cheap, cheap. They can sell product placement, use a limited song catalog, have the stage look cheap etc if things are dire but they've got to air this. It's actually hilarious just how much they fucked this up and how screwed they are now. Reply

Nobody cares. Give up already. Reply

this won't end well Reply

Lionel should be making as much as Luke at least.



This is a good lineup tho. Reply

I'm glad Common passed because I would have felt compelled to watch if he was involved. Reply

He was considered? Huh. Reply

Lionel had originally passed over monetary issues (the offered him less money than he asked) but ABC went back to him after rapper Common passed on the offer to come aboard to judge the show. Reply

