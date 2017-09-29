Chicago PD 5x02, Chicago Fire 6x02 Promos
PD 5x02 Promise
Synopsis: When a young Latina woman is brutally murdered, Intelligence suspects she may have been working as a drug mule. With Antonio (Jon Seda) leading the case, the team's investigation takes them into the grim world of meat processing, and the discovery that there may be a different motive behind her death.
Fire 6x02 Ignite On Contact
Synopsis: After learning the school fire wasn't an accident, Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) turns up the pressure on Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey (Jesse Spenser) to investigate the cause of the fire that trapped his wife. Fueled by a competitive bet against Firehouse 87, Mouch (Christian Stolte) pushes all of the wrong buttons in his need to win the competitive challenge known as the firefighter muster. Meanwhile, as Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) settles into her new living arrangement, her unresolved feelings prompt her to question the intentions of newcomer Hope (guest star Eloise Mumford).
Source: PD | Fire
Thoughts on the premiers? Personally I found PD really underwhelming (as expected). I'm glad Antonio's back but wth @ that undercover scene?? Fire was ok though, so happy to see Donna back again. Also they weren't exactly subtle with Justice got cancelled lmao
As for FD you can already see how predictable the storylines are gonna be. Nothing truly traumatic happens to the anybof the cast so it gets boring after awhile.
lol @ chicago pd. the new girl, theyre not even trying to NOT hide the fact shes obviously here to be sophia/erin lindsay carbon copy, if they make her hook up with halstead i will laugh. i wanted atwater to punch ruzek for being a trigger happy bitch and double lol @ that undercover scene, antonio looked extra corny with those obviously fake tattoos lmfao.