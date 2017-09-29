Chicago PD 5x02, Chicago Fire 6x02 Promos

as ONTD's resident SVU stan, i just want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to chicago PD fans. i'm so sorry you're stuck with the shitty showrunner who practically wasted an entire season of SVU and almost ran the show to the ground. Reply

i didn't watch it because i don't like that they fired sophia because she wanted equal pay. how did they handle her absence? Reply

Halstead goes to her apt and its cleaned out. Voight is in a therapy office and talks about how he misses her but she had to be removed off the squad (which is so occ. he would fight for her to stay no matter what awful shit she did) Reply

Wow that really is out of character for him especially given her storyline in previous seasons etc. Ugh @ producers. I hope they fail just on general principle. Reply

i bet that will be the only time they mention her this whole season Reply

Wtf yeah he'd never let her go. I didn't finish last season, what did she do that was so bad? Reply

She purposely didn't lock up her gun before going into the interrogation room and pulled out the gun on a suspect to get him to talk. she got caught by a superior in the middle of it. Reply

wait they fired her?! i feel like she's kept quiet about why/how she left? smh if that's the case. she deserves so much better. Reply

she made a tweet some time back that seemed clear she was made that she asked for equal pay and they fired her instead, but she didn't say those exact words. there was an ontd post as well but i don't recall the tags. Reply

ugh damn, what assholes. i remember the stuff about how some guest star sexually harassed her, and one of the main guys got up in her face and told her not to suggest something for some scene. i hope she ends up on a better show and in a better working environment. Reply

I think it was the guy that plays Voight that got up in her face. Reply

i thought that too. i can't really see it being any of the other main guys, as she seemed fairly close to them. Reply

Yeah this show is dead to me now. Reply

after all that cliffhanger drama nobody died on chicago fire. lame tbqh Reply

Seriously. I really thought it was game over for Mouch. It would have made for a better impact. Reply

is chicago pd even worth watching this season? i was only really watching for sophia lol Reply

if you were only watching for sophia, no. Reply

I thought PD and the material they used was such a cop out.



As for FD you can already see how predictable the storylines are gonna be. Nothing truly traumatic happens to the anybof the cast so it gets boring after awhile. Reply

I used to like the whole chicago franchise but definitely not anymore. first, they kill shay off on chicago fire and then learning sophia bush might have gotten fired for asking for equal pay. fuck the series. I hope they all get cancelled asap /dramatic ik whatever. Reply

im still salty about shay, i was late in starting the serie, and was so excited when i learnt about her character, and then i accidentally spoilt myself, i was so mad. shay was iconic, they just wanted to inflict more manpain for severide Reply

Yeah I was pretty salty too. Once I watched the episode she died, I haven't watched another episode since then. Reply

I'm done with the lot of them after Sophia got fired. 🖕🏻 Reply

I only watched this show for the Linstead storyline so....bye Reply

.....chicago fire was lame af. what the fuck was the point of that cliffhanger, oh yeah ~~~ratings but it looks bad on them. the whole premiere was corny as fuck. they acting like nothing happened? bye amd fuck everybody, i was looking forward to mouch dying



lol @ chicago pd. the new girl, theyre not even trying to NOT hide the fact shes obviously here to be sophia/erin lindsay carbon copy, if they make her hook up with halstead i will laugh. i wanted atwater to punch ruzek for being a trigger happy bitch and double lol @ that undercover scene, antonio looked extra corny with those obviously fake tattoos lmfao. Reply

Severide is about to sleep with every attractive woman in Chicago. PD already is a mess. Bye @ the new girl on there. Give Atwater a storyline. Reply

I think now that Sophia isn't on PD, I won't watch anymore. I did watch the premiere but without her in it, it just irritates me to watch it. Reply

PD was a disgrace...that white saviour trope bullshit Reply

