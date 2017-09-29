ONTD Roundup

fuck the iphone 8, i need my pussy 8 🤧 — tyaa fan club 🐰 (@Daymjina) September 21, 2017

omg Reply

lmfao Reply

Me too, girl. Reply

lol Reply

Girrrrrrrrrrl lmao Reply

Me @ the thought of Pedro Pascal. Reply

happy my birthday weekend to all of you!!!



hi ontd! what are your weekend plans? my birthday is tomorrow so tonight i'm going to a jazz club with friends and i'm going to a giants game on sunday which i'm excited for even though this season has been depressing AFhappy my birthday weekend to all of you!!! Reply

i might get eyebrows done if i feel like leaving the house lol. Reply

happy early bday bb! Reply

omg these precious bbs <3 Reply

omg bbs ;-; Reply

Omg that gif ♥



I'm gonna finish some art this weekend, lol. Reply

OMG we're birthday twins :D



Happy early birthday!



And that gif is killing me <3 Reply

happy birthday!! I haven't been to a giants game in so long, super jealous! what club are you going to? yoshi's?



it's my dad's bday on sun so i'm celebrating w/ my fam, other than that just studying :| Reply

ugh...going to my dad's (3rd) wedding. And I really dont want to go. But my sister will be here and I get to meet my cat neice Reply

happy birthday! no plans tonight, tomorrow is a march for abortion rights in ireland so i'll be doing that all day. sunday i need to do work :(



have a great time! <3 Reply

Happy early bday hope you have so much fun tonight and this weekend! Also hope this new age is the best yet♡



Last night the orchestra, tonight dinner with old friends, sat baby shower and then corn maze, and sun the National museum of AA history! Reply

Happy early birthday!



I'm generally just going to chill and bake all the pumpkin things. Reply

HTGAWM's 'I'm going away' speech will haunt me every time I visit my grandmother in her nursing home. Just beautiful, beautiful acting. Reply

happy friday! this okcupid thing isn't so bad. men are boring bad texters tho. Reply

GOT LANA DEL REY TICKETS YYYASSSSSSSSSSS Reply

hella avoiding the pacific northwest. Y U DO DIS, LANA?! Reply

SO RUDE Reply

Who got a SNES classic say yeahhhhh!!! Reply

i'm lowkey resentful of these bc i have an SNES from the 90s and it's like the coolest thing about my apt but now all my friends are gonna have one lmao



i am happy for you tho bb! Reply

Same lol I just got an old SNES from my friend and didn't even know the tiny version was coming out. I still want it tho. Reply

oh fuck. I forgot that was today Reply

lol my coworker left work to go get his Reply

i want it for Mario Kart and Mario Kart only so I can't justify the $80 :( Reply

ugh i wish Reply

Not me >:( Reply

I got one! I had to wait at a Walmart at 9:30 for the midnight release. It was worth it though. My sister came along as my bodyguard. We were the only women in line for a while. I think one or two men were scalpers. Reply

I'm going to hang out with some friends tomorrow and need to bring some food, but also don't really feel like cooking, so I'm debating what to bring that's vegetarian and filling. I love chips and salsa, but that doesn't seem the most filling, but thinking about hitting up Trader Joes and seeing what I can find. Another friend already called dibs on cheese. Reply

veggie samosas!! Reply

hummus Reply

i like pouring salsa over a block of cream cheese. it's more filling and still super easy Reply

spring rolls? Reply

dumplings Reply

One of those layer dips that have beans, guac, cheese, salsa, etc. Reply

wine tbh



if you don't mind having to heat it up in your oven, I like TJ's spanakopita triangles. or you can still do the tortilla chips + salsa but also bring some guac to go with it. Reply

TJ's have a pumpkin kringle cake thing that looks very shareable. Reply

One of the most remarkable tendencies in American media is its capacity to whitewash the misdeeds of truly horrible people, whether it’s the New York Times talking about what Henry Kissinger wears to lunch at the Four Seasons, or the New Yorker raving about George W. Bush’s paintings without mentioning the fact that 500,000 Iraqis died in a war he launched. Multiple women have said that Hugh Hefner essentially imprisoned them in his house and demanded sex from them. Holly Madison says she nearly killed herself because of his treatment. Apparently, though, this just makes him the “embodiment of the Playboy lifestyle.”



Of course, the “controversies” about Hefner do get mentioned. Here’s the New York Times:



Mr. Hefner was reviled, first by guardians of the 1950s social order — J. Edgar Hoover among them — and later by feminists. But Playboy’s circulation reached one million by 1960 and peaked at about seven million in the 1970s.



Look at this remarkable passage. Feminist criticism of Playboy, which centers around its embrace of the very kind of disgusting treatment of women that Hefner himself practiced, is lumped in with the persecutions of J. Edgar Hoover. “Sure, buzzkills like the Feminazis and Hoover came after it, but the circulation was incredible.”



Edited at 2017-09-29 04:37 pm (UTC) best obit for hugh hefner i've seen! Good Riddance to an Abusive Creep Mr. Hefner was reviled, first by guardians of the 1950s social order — J. Edgar Hoover among them — and later by feminists. But Playboy’s circulation reached one million by 1960 and peaked at about seven million in the 1970s. Reply

lol the Times thinking it’s astounding that misogyny was somehow popular, and not at all to a rich dude’s impediment, is very NYT.



“Hey, he’s actively made the world worse for millions, but he also *made* millions, so who are we to judge?”



Edited at 2017-09-29 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Haha exactly. People astonish me. Reply

Not surprised at everyone coming out of the woodwork to sanitize his imagine in the wake of his death. Fuck him. Good riddance is right. Reply

this is a VERY GOOD article. like i couldnt' figure out which passage to share bc they were all so good Reply

I'm surprised the writer is a man.

I wish there were more articles denouncing him.

Also, a friend's sister (who's a woman) made a long FB post lamenting the loss of this creep and the future of the playboy brand smh. She's generally dumb, but I had to block her. nhf ppl worshipping this creep. Reply

Here's a dramatic dancing cat to brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/FmjF3Ltc4u — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) September 29, 2017

Lol awww ♥ Reply

♥♥♥

The best. Talented bb Reply

One Thomas the Tank episode features a character getting literally pulled apart. That's gore. This is train torture porn pic.twitter.com/skiif3qFsJ — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) September 28, 2017





There's a Thomas the Tank episode where a stubborn train is punished by being entombed alive forever and it's worse than any horror movie pic.twitter.com/Bn1Y0PTItL — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) September 28, 2017





Highly recommend this article for a deep dive on the depravity of Thomas the Tank Engine https://t.co/BvcgGgHcGH — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) September 28, 2017



"oooh I'm comin' apart" took me the fuck out lmao. This show really was so fucked but you didn't realize it growing up. Reply

Holy shit okay like don't judge me but i don't why but like a got knots in my stomach and teary eyed for that fucking TOY. Reply

The backstory on the first one is basically to murder your bullies????







And then the second is just sooooo sad and depressing. I legit felt awful. In the American version they make it so it's temporary but in the original it's for eternity 😭

Me too. Like I'm legitimately upset??? Reply

omg i watched the ep of the train being entombed a bit ago and i couldnt stop laughing at how crazy it was that they made it for kids. my nephew was crazy about thomas the train but he watched the newer eps/movies and i had just put him to sleep when that ep played Reply

that second one just really bummed me out. that shit is dark. Reply

that article fucked me up so bad omg Reply

Lol kids need programming like that though Reply

omg to the 2nd clip!? like i'm actually upset about this treatment Reply

early thomas episodes are dark AF. started rewatching from s1 with little dude bc s1-7 are on amazon prime. yea, sir topham hatt gave no fucks about henry being scared. and there are scenes where i think gordon ran into a train of jelly and it looked like he had blood all over himself.



edit: also most of the newer episodes (2010 onward when they made the switch to CGI) dont seem as dark.



Edited at 2017-09-29 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Today is so cold and rainy, I'm not feeling motivated at all. Also, Jeremy Scahill is coming to Toronto and recording a podcast live with Naomi Klein and Desmond Cole. I wanna see it. Reply

SO cold and rainy. i wanna go out and get lunch but there's a giant cloud pouring down rain. NO THANK YOU Reply

yeah! it's the worst. I hate that there was no transition from 30 degrees to this... I hope you can get lunch soon though! Reply

Parent

Cold and rainy here too and I hate it. I hate the cold I feel like I can never warm up. Reply

Saaame. I'm trying to motivate myself to get to work but I just want to sleep. Reply

oooooh when is that podcast happening???



the dramatic weather shift sucks balls Reply

yo i started using tinder and it rules, like how else could i meet so many tall men?? anyone please share their adventures here it's like such a wild experience Reply

OMG MY FIRST PRINT BYLINE IN PEOPLE MAGAZINE IS OUT TODAY Y'ALL. I'm so stoked, this has been my dream foreverrrr. Reply

!!!



That's awesome :) Reply

that's so exciting! yay! Reply

that's amazing!!! many congrats! :) Reply

omg congrats sis! Reply

yaaaassssssssss



is it online? post it here lol Reply

Haha it is not but the digital piece that spawned it is! I'll DM you, I'm not sure I want to make it public yet. Reply

congrats sis! Reply

slay👏 a👏 bit👏!! congratulations :) Reply

I woke up this morning with my right eyelid seriously swelled up and now I look like Quasimodo. And I have to work to 11 tonight. Why meee Reply

try an over the counter antihistamine (like non drowsy benedryl) to help the swelling go down. Reply

I have so much to do so I've just shut down and am doing nothing. lmao i'm so overwhelmed. Reply

times like these i like to write out a list. then you get that good feel of crossing things off. Reply

I do the same thing. Reply

