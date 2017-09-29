ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, September 28, 2017:
- It's Britney, Bitch: Celebrating the Ten Year Anniversary of "Blackout"
- D.W. Moffett will play HTGAWM's Connor father
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg thanked 'Playboy' for its support of the ACLU
- Kim Cattrall's demands cause studio To shelve Sex and the city 3
- ONTD Original: Has Hugh Hefner been dead longer than he's been dead?
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces breast cancer diagnosis
- Lynda Carter would like James Cameron to STOP
- The Wolfening X: Another of Cody Christian's Personal Videos Leaks
happy friday everyone!
One of the most remarkable tendencies in American media is its capacity to whitewash the misdeeds of truly horrible people, whether it’s the New York Times talking about what Henry Kissinger wears to lunch at the Four Seasons, or the New Yorker raving about George W. Bush’s paintings without mentioning the fact that 500,000 Iraqis died in a war he launched. Multiple women have said that Hugh Hefner essentially imprisoned them in his house and demanded sex from them. Holly Madison says she nearly killed herself because of his treatment. Apparently, though, this just makes him the “embodiment of the Playboy lifestyle.”
Of course, the “controversies” about Hefner do get mentioned. Here’s the New York Times:
Mr. Hefner was reviled, first by guardians of the 1950s social order — J. Edgar Hoover among them — and later by feminists. But Playboy’s circulation reached one million by 1960 and peaked at about seven million in the 1970s.
Look at this remarkable passage. Feminist criticism of Playboy, which centers around its embrace of the very kind of disgusting treatment of women that Hefner himself practiced, is lumped in with the persecutions of J. Edgar Hoover. “Sure, buzzkills like the Feminazis and Hoover came after it, but the circulation was incredible.”
“Hey, he’s actively made the world worse for millions, but he also *made* millions, so who are we to judge?”
Haha exactly. People astonish me.
I wish there were more articles denouncing him.
Also, a friend's sister (who's a woman) made a long FB post lamenting the loss of this creep and the future of the playboy brand smh. She's generally dumb, but I had to block her. nhf ppl worshipping this creep.
