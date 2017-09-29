Grey's Anatomy 14x03 Promo
"Go Big or Go Home" - Harper Avery arrives at Grey Sloan, putting Bailey on edge. A familiar face from Meredith’s past returns as a patient, and Amelia tries to manage a secret [Spoiler (click to open)](she has a brain tumor), on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, October 5th on ABC.
welcome back grey's fans! what did you think of the double-episode premiere?
also i still have to watch the second hour...this show is too much lmao (2)
GODDAMNIT AMELIA.
FUCK YOU OWEN.
I FEAR THAT MEGAN WILL DIE STILL.
Neurosurgeon with a giant brain tumour? Give it to me. Arizona unknowingly hooking up with her roommate's foreign sister? Grabby hands. Owen's sister not being dead and showing up ten years later? I love me some dumbass tropes.
and yeah, I just fell off the Grey's train due to lack of time when I was in school (I think the last season I watched was the one where there was a giant sinkhole??) but it's not a bad show at all, especially with your attitude about it
The only things I liked about last night's episodes were Teddy coming back and DeLuca's sister. I wish Teddy would get over Owen though, she deserves better than him.
I love Alex, but I don't care about him and Jo.
Lol @ Jo sleeping with that med student and then stealing his patient.
I missed Stephanie. I was hoping that they'd bring in another WOC.
I didn't like the recast of Megan. She didn't fit the role, and I hated her hair. I also didn't like how they had her to portray the character. It didn't even feel like she was a POW for 10 years.
I knew something was up with Amelia this ep, but I thought that she was going to be diagnosed with a personality disorder. When she decided to do the orgasm study, I knew it was a tumor. So cliché. She's a neurosurgeon who gave birth to a brainless baby, and now she has a brain tumor. 🙄
I still want April to die.
I don't care about Maggie and Jackson.
Meredith and Riggs are the worst thing about the show (besides April, Amelia, and Owen still being alive). I'm not looking forward to this love triangle or whatever.
Teddy being back was nice, I guess. 🙄 @ Owen cheating on another wife.
lol mte that was so bad. she was just like any other basic chipper white woman, like .....
ugh, after all the good people we lost, she's still here
amelia has always annoyed me, but damn a brain tumor??
megan is cool. way better than her awful brother. jo is still the worst, BUT i feel bad that everyone seems to be downplaying her fear of alex. i don't even have a history do DV but if i saw my boyfriend damn near beat someone to death (even if it was in defense) i'd still be shaken up. it showed her what he's physically capable of and as women, we always have to worry whether or not it'll turned onto us.
riggs is so dumb. meredith deserves better.
they're so obviously setting up ben's departure with his weird obsession with firefighters now "there was a RUSH" lmao okay
i've been over both alex and jo since alex convinced that guy she beat up (even though it was sort of a misunderstanding) to not press charges. the writers simply cannot handle DV storylines properly and they need to stop.
like i know he's leaving for that show but is2g
Kudos to April annoying me less in this ep. Either that or I've cooled towards Jackson because of Jesse Williams and the whole Minka Kelly situation.
I've always liked Teddy / Owen, so that was a highlight for me. And even though Amelia tends to get on my nerves, I have no desire to see him cheating on her.
here, have a scene of his fine ass speaking italian
I haven't watched in yeaaars.
i need more deluca speaking italian plz
What is it about Owen that these women are attracted to? I think he's the worst. Completely insufferable, but you have smart, accomplished women like Amelia and Christina marrying him and Teddy pinning after him her whole life. It's absurd.
I'd learn Italian for DeLuca.
Oh can we talk about how WHITE this show is getting?!! And how other than Cristina and Callie there hasn't been any Asian or Latino characters (and other than them there haven't been any others ever). Like last night Richard's little group had 3 Asian and two black characters in it but two white characters had most if not all the lines, the others just stood there. And I like that hijabis keep popping up in the background but it would be nice if they had a line(s) or if they introduced a Brown doctor seeing as there are 10s of millions of Brown/Muslim doctors/nurses in the real world. It needs diversity, not just a whole lot of white with a few black characters. Hope they introduce characters of colour this season. So don't wanna put Shonda in the same box as Mindy Kaling :(