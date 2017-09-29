Grey's Anatomy 14x03 Promo

amelia having a brain tumor...this show is too much lmao



also i still have to watch the second hour...this show is too much lmao (2)







Edited at 2017-09-29 04:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Like who hasn't had a brain tumor at this point? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad Teddy is back.

GODDAMNIT AMELIA.

FUCK YOU OWEN.

I FEAR THAT MEGAN WILL DIE STILL. Reply

Thread

Link

I think she's was only hear for the 2-hour premiere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Teddy and I love how much Teddy loves women. I really want her to stay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte teddy is one of my all time absolute favorites i adore her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Owen is the one that needs to die!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 hours felt more exhausting than running a marathon. I was so tired I went to bed and missed HTGAWM. Reply

Thread

Link

ngl, i loved it. I'm so far past pretending that Grey's isn't the soapiest that the more ridiculous the storyline, the more I love it.



Neurosurgeon with a giant brain tumour? Give it to me. Arizona unknowingly hooking up with her roommate's foreign sister? Grabby hands. Owen's sister not being dead and showing up ten years later? I love me some dumbass tropes.

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao "grabby hands" I've never heard that, and now I'm gonna use it irl



and yeah, I just fell off the Grey's train due to lack of time when I was in school (I think the last season I watched was the one where there was a giant sinkhole??) but it's not a bad show at all, especially with your attitude about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It's so gloriously ridiculous and I just fucking love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes!!!! I feel the exacr same way. I am ride or die with this show.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate this show. Of course they'd give Amelia a brain tumor. RME.



The only things I liked about last night's episodes were Teddy coming back and DeLuca's sister. I wish Teddy would get over Owen though, she deserves better than him. Reply

Thread

Link

I was hoping Teddy would have settled down with someone else in Germany. How long can she keep pining for Owen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I was hoping when he kissed her she'd say she was happily married or something instead of that dumb speech about him being her favorite person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she gonna start fucking ghost Izzie to bring it all full circle, and give Heigel her long awaited return? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I liked DeLuca and his sister speaking in Italian. They have a cute relationship.



I love Alex, but I don't care about him and Jo.



Lol @ Jo sleeping with that med student and then stealing his patient.



I missed Stephanie. I was hoping that they'd bring in another WOC.



I didn't like the recast of Megan. She didn't fit the role, and I hated her hair. I also didn't like how they had her to portray the character. It didn't even feel like she was a POW for 10 years.



I knew something was up with Amelia this ep, but I thought that she was going to be diagnosed with a personality disorder. When she decided to do the orgasm study, I knew it was a tumor. So cliché. She's a neurosurgeon who gave birth to a brainless baby, and now she has a brain tumor. 🙄



I still want April to die.



I don't care about Maggie and Jackson.



Meredith and Riggs are the worst thing about the show (besides April, Amelia, and Owen still being alive). I'm not looking forward to this love triangle or whatever.



Teddy being back was nice, I guess. 🙄 @ Owen cheating on another wife.



Reply

Thread

Link

"It didn't even feel like she was a POW for 10 years."



lol mte that was so bad. she was just like any other basic chipper white woman, like ..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sure they tortured me for a couple years....but then we were friends! we played cards! my abdomen is literally in shreds but i can talk and laugh like it's no problem! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still want April to die.



ugh, after all the good people we lost, she's still here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad deluca is getting more story. he's one of my current faves. him and his sister arguing in italian was a highlight.



amelia has always annoyed me, but damn a brain tumor??



megan is cool. way better than her awful brother. jo is still the worst, BUT i feel bad that everyone seems to be downplaying her fear of alex. i don't even have a history do DV but if i saw my boyfriend damn near beat someone to death (even if it was in defense) i'd still be shaken up. it showed her what he's physically capable of and as women, we always have to worry whether or not it'll turned onto us.



riggs is so dumb. meredith deserves better.



they're so obviously setting up ben's departure with his weird obsession with firefighters now "there was a RUSH" lmao okay Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it's annoying how everyone just expects Jo to get over the fact that she watched her boyfriend beat her friend to a pulp. He almost lost his eye and she's supposed to be ok with taking this man back in her life? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the whole situation was handled so badly by the writers. if he'd landed a couple of punches, fine. but he could've easily killed andrew.



i've been over both alex and jo since alex convinced that guy she beat up (even though it was sort of a misunderstanding) to not press charges. the writers simply cannot handle DV storylines properly and they need to stop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte about your last point...i cant lmao. his leaving ANESTHESIOLOGY to start his internship/residency all over to be a surgeon was already ridiculous enough, but i hope to god...they cant possibly be implying he's gonna give up being a doctor to be a firefighter, can they? i will fucking die



like i know he's leaving for that show but is2g Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grey's is teasing me by having Deluca's sister mention to Maggie that he told her about Maggie. I want Maggie and Deluca together again. I adored them together.



Kudos to April annoying me less in this ep. Either that or I've cooled towards Jackson because of Jesse Williams and the whole Minka Kelly situation.



I've always liked Teddy / Owen, so that was a highlight for me. And even though Amelia tends to get on my nerves, I have no desire to see him cheating on her. Reply

Thread

Link

maggie and deluca were so cute together and i'm still mad it didn't go anywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who's that on the video still? He's hot. Reply

Thread

Link

Second this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

giacomo gianniotti. he plays andrew deluca.



here, have a scene of his fine ass speaking italian



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One, he's hot, two, what the hell Arizona, where's Callie?!



I haven't watched in yeaaars. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

giacomo gianniotti he plays one of the residents (deluca) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think a lot of people hate them but I AM SO HAPPY JOLEX IS BACK TOGETHER(hopefully???).



i need more deluca speaking italian plz Reply

Thread

Link

ik yall hate japril but they have the best chemistry on the show like maggie who? the writers are so dumb for putting nathan with flop ass mer. it should've been maggie/nathan! Reply

Thread

Link

maggie and jackson are technically step-siblings. the idea of them hooking up is so gross to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr!? i tried to point that out in the season finale post but everyone was saying that it didn't count because they weren't raised together. which is fair...but it still squicks me out Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

chemistry .,, ...where? where are they? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the first time in a long ass time that I have ever agreed with April. I'm kinda annoyed by it lol. but you can't expect to hook up with your ex-wife on occasion, live together, co-parent and not have to have that conversation about "what is this?"



What is it about Owen that these women are attracted to? I think he's the worst. Completely insufferable, but you have smart, accomplished women like Amelia and Christina marrying him and Teddy pinning after him her whole life. It's absurd.



I'd learn Italian for DeLuca. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE about Owen. The weird thing is that he keeps marrying women at their lowest. Cristina right after the shooting or was it the plane crush? A lot happened to Cristina. And I remember something dark/messed up happened to Amelia that made her want to get married. It was so obvious that they weren't in their right minds but he still went along with it. Another guy would've said lets wait until this tragedy passes but he bounced at the chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know he only likes them when they're super damaged and he feels important Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only way he can get a woman to agree to marry him is under duress. Amelia married Owen not long after Derek died. I'm sure Christina and Owen got married after one of her near death's. This dude is like a reverse black widow. People die and then he takes a mate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Arizona WTF....just stop. Reply

Thread

Link

what u got against her? let the girl have some fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's my fav lol...she just picks the worst people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hate or lost interest in every single character and omg the storylines are beyond soapy now! Was hoping Owen would die not have him and his boring family be the main bloody story! Odd but the sister didn't seem like someone who was held for 10yrs, wasn't expecting her to be so bubbly and light. Loved the miss-it-if-you-blink picture/update on my bb Cristina, hope this means there's a chance she'll come back even for an episode.



Oh can we talk about how WHITE this show is getting?!! And how other than Cristina and Callie there hasn't been any Asian or Latino characters (and other than them there haven't been any others ever). Like last night Richard's little group had 3 Asian and two black characters in it but two white characters had most if not all the lines, the others just stood there. And I like that hijabis keep popping up in the background but it would be nice if they had a line(s) or if they introduced a Brown doctor seeing as there are 10s of millions of Brown/Muslim doctors/nurses in the real world. It needs diversity, not just a whole lot of white with a few black characters. Hope they introduce characters of colour this season. So don't wanna put Shonda in the same box as Mindy Kaling :( Reply

Thread

Link

yeah also its set in seattle- the number of east asian and south asian doctors has to be higher lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?? They make it seem like there are more white doctors than any other race which is so not true. They always introduce a few characters every season so I hope we get at least one of them is Asian or Latina :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link