Grey's Anatomy 14x03 Promo



"Go Big or Go Home" - Harper Avery arrives at Grey Sloan, putting Bailey on edge. A familiar face from Meredith’s past returns as a patient, and Amelia tries to manage a secret [Spoiler (click to open)](she has a brain tumor), on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, October 5th on ABC.

source

welcome back grey's fans! what did you think of the double-episode premiere?
Tagged: ,