Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o are circling the Charlie's Angels reboot
Kristen Stewart Eyed for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/FCQTQ4kFgI pic.twitter.com/2cTP0UlWxF— Variety_Film (@Variety_Film) September 29, 2017
- Elizabeth Banks is directing
- Movie will have a 2019 release date
- Sony also wants Lupita Nyong'o to be an angel
The 2000s trio was perfect just let it be
No to kristen...it's just....no sorry. Not for this.
Kristen Stewart
They should've made a third one with drew, lucy and cameron years ago.
Get that work, Lupita though.
