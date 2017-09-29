Stephen King's It scares off The Exorcist to become highest-grossing horror ever
Stephen King's It has passed 500 million worldiwde at the box office, making it the highest grossing horror film of all time. The previous record holder was 'The Exorcist' which made 441 million in comparison. (This is not counting inflation.)
“Crossing $500m is rarified air for any film, but for a horror film it is history-making, and we could not be prouder,” Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Warner Bros told Variety.
“The film-makers and cast did more than make a box-office hit,” she said. “They created a communal, must-see moviegoing event that has reverberated around the globe and is still going strong.”
I.E. one of the biggest Dark Tower tie-ins is mostly about an old guy who can't sleep and sees little bald men in the homes of dying people with the Dark Tower connection coming in at the very end.
Exactly.
IA, it wasn't super scary but I enjoyed it.
I thought that parts of It were creepy and gross in the way that older versions of fairy tales can be creepy and gross, but then because of that the overall vibe was so "dark fairy tale" that the movie wasn't very scary. And I'm not a desensitized horror fanatic in the slightest, I can't handle shit like Saw or w/e at all
Also, as noted above, not adjusting for inflation doesn't seem to make sense.
I loved IT but i think The Exorcist is a better film. Oh well🎈
It wasn't scary at all more it was good, but not groundbreaking. I saw The Exorcist when I got older so it was more gross than scary to me, but this shit shouldn't even be a topic. With inflation The Exorcist blows it out the water.