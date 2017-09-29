Stephen King's It scares off The Exorcist to become highest-grossing horror ever

the people demand horror film expanded universes, not comic book ones! Reply

I'd be hf the King/Hill-verse Reply

Honestly I don't think a King cinematic universe would work. There's very little in the way of actual crossovers the way Marvel has.



I.E. one of the biggest Dark Tower tie-ins is mostly about an old guy who can't sleep and sees little bald men in the homes of dying people with the Dark Tower connection coming in at the very end.

You got that right Reply

THE "IT" CINEMATIC UNIVERSE CORRECT VIEWING ORDER

It

It Follows

It Comes At Night

Bring It On

It's Complicated

Just Go With It

Bring It On 2 — Zach Dunn (@ZachBDunn) September 15, 2017

So if it doesn't account for inflation, then how is this accurate? Reply

how dare you read this article and apply reasonable questions and thinking skills to it! Reply

I forget to turn my brain off at times :) Reply

lmao Reply

It's not inaccurate to say that the Exorcist made 441 million and It 500 million while still conceding the issue of inflation. Reply

Lol ikr? Reply

Mte The Exorcist wins Reply

Wikipedia says adjusted for inflation the exorcist made 1.862 billion lol. >_> Reply

$500,000,000 in 1973 → $2,756,599,099.10 in 2017 Reply

tell it to my heart! Reply

TELL ME AHM THA ONLY WAN Reply

expunge HA Reply

Can we talk about how people hyped up how "scary" this was? Not saying it's not horror or that it wasn't amazing(it fucking was), but I had friends and coworkers saying it was the scariest shit. I think some people play up the clown phobia. Reply

All Hallows' Eve freaked me out a lot more. That clown was much scarier too. Reply

There are far scarier clown movies. To me, It is just tense and creepy and way too good to resort to cheap jump scares. Although, I think they had....one? Reply

All Hallows' Eve was so good. Definitely one of the creepiest horror film clowns I've seen. Reply

Also I have to add that I feel like they're one of the few movies I've seen ACCURATELY portray the 80s. Like most people assume everyone in the 80s, no matter what year, dressed like Flashdance. But damn they really nailed 1989. The clothes, the hair, the repeated Michael Jackson convos, the NKOTB love. I love when movies nail the time period. Reply

casual horror audiences tend to do that with every successful horror movie tho Reply

Yeah, it didn't scare me really at all, but it wasn't a typical horror movie. I think a lot of people who don't watch horror went to see it, and so their reaction isn't fucked by the genre. Reply

one of my friends plays up her "clown phobia" and it drives me nuts. she's the one who made me watch the original IT when we were kids but now she's scared of clowns hmmmm

IA, it wasn't super scary but I enjoyed it.



IA, it wasn't super scary but I enjoyed it. Reply

It definitely wasn't the scariest movie I've seen. More scenes made me feel uncomfortable and grossed out than scared. The lady in the painting definitely scared me though. Good effects there Reply

ikr. it wasn't. but it had a good creepy atmosphere and it was entertaining. sometimes i think the clown phobia thing is like ryan gosling or bradley cooper etc thing. Reply

I haven't seen the movie so I can't speak for that but I totally agree about some people playing up the clown phobia. I know a girl who is beyond OTT about it. Reply

I thought it had some good scary moments actually

I actually didnt hear anyone say it was scary. I saw more it was funny comments tbh. Reply

People definitely play up the clown phobia.



I thought that parts of It were creepy and gross in the way that older versions of fairy tales can be creepy and gross, but then because of that the overall vibe was so "dark fairy tale" that the movie wasn't very scary. And I'm not a desensitized horror fanatic in the slightest, I can't handle shit like Saw or w/e at all Reply

it wasn't even scary though Reply

I never understood the popularity of the Exorcist. I watched some of it when I was a kid and I turned it over, because it was boring me. I finally watched the whole thing years later and again, I thought it was boring. Reply

the book is better! Reply

Book is damn good Reply

100% agree Reply

because there has been so many movies like it in the past 40 years. you're desensitized to vomiting and head twisting. the movie is more than just being "scary." Reply

lol my mom was terrified by it. I watching it when I was 12 and it was on tv late at night, and I just laughed. Reply

it wasn't even good though. or scary Reply

sucks that the kids will see almost none of that Reply

you are all the biggest party poopers smh, FILM OF THE YEAR! Reply

I loved the movie but this was one of the least scary horror movies to me... honestly the reason I love the movie and the book isn't about the scary-ness but the losers club dynamic Reply

Is this movie really that good? Reply

There are better horror films out there but it's a solid film with strong performances. Reply

yeah, it's fun and very well done. the kids are great. Reply

It's fun and there is the nostalgia thing if you read the book or watched the miniseries back in the day Reply

it really is not. it's fun but nothing special Reply

It's a fun watch if you don't mind the horror elements and the kid actors are almost all surprisingly good, but I do think it's gotten overhyped a bit from being one of the only half-decent films in wide release rn. Reply

Nah Reply

I cant believe there are people who jerk off to Pennywise Reply

please stop reminding me. Reply

Don't kink shame 🎈 Reply

Kink shaming IS her kink Reply

lmaooooooo Reply

I don’t believe them. They have to be trolling. Reply

In this day and age, you can't? Reply

I bet Pazuzu can beat the crap out of Pennywise though.



Also, as noted above, not adjusting for inflation doesn't seem to make sense. Reply

don't inspire someone on Deviant Art to draw them fucking. :P Reply

Wow!



I loved IT but i think The Exorcist is a better film. Oh well🎈 Reply

mte pennywise Reply

