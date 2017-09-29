Mako

Stephen King's It scares off The Exorcist to become highest-grossing horror ever

Stephen King's It has passed 500 million worldiwde at the box office, making it the highest grossing horror film of all time. The previous record holder was 'The Exorcist' which made 441 million in comparison. (This is not counting inflation.)

“Crossing $500m is rarified air for any film, but for a horror film it is history-making, and we could not be prouder,” Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Warner Bros told Variety.

“The film-makers and cast did more than make a box-office hit,” she said. “They created a communal, must-see moviegoing event that has reverberated around the globe and is still going strong.”

