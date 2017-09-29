September 29th, 2017, 10:58 pm hellicoptajuuce PRETTYMUCH - Would You Mind (Behind The Scenes) Source Tagged: behind the scenes, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-09-29 02:24 pm (UTC)
What is that hair?
It was from 2016
I love them idc OP needs to add their new single to the post!
that said, i'll leave it because this was cool and made me miss MTV making the video.
ETa: They need to figure out their roles/archetypes still. Like Austin is desperately trying to be the self-deprecating and funny one by constantly mentioning his awkwardness. But all it does is mess up the flow of their interviews because he's not funny at all :/ He needs to leave being funny to Zion and Edwin.
Edited at 2017-09-29 06:51 pm (UTC)