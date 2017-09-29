First Teaser Released for Peaky Blinders Series 4
"Today, we end this war between us."— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) 29 September 2017
The new series of #PeakyBlinders.
Coming soon to @BBCTwo. pic.twitter.com/n98kP4EpDW
Source: Twitter
Edited at 2017-09-29 01:48 pm (UTC)
YASSS
YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
GIMME A DATE
Edited at 2017-09-29 01:50 pm (UTC)
Also sidenote, maybe because I watch so much BBC and overall UK based shows the accents aren’t hard for me, but i try and tell my friend to watch the show and they say the accents are too thick and can’t understand them so they can’t watch it? Does anyone else run into this problem? I thought it’s easy to understand?
I binged the first three seasons this summer so it's good to finally be able to talk about it lol. I know most people disliked s3 but it gave me crazy Tatiana, who I thought was played perfectly by a fewllow Dutchie. That brings me to the fact that I think Tatiana has been the only one thus far to always be one step ahead of Tommy and truly grasp his character. Mainly because she's a crazy motherfucker herself and does what she has to do to survive. Also, she has zero romantic feelings for him, which was a nice change.
Which brings me to that one shot in the trailer of Tommy and who I presume is Charlie Murphy (Iseult in The Last Kingdom, fucking loved her in that) because the nose kind of gives it away. Kinda disappointing to see another woman going to jump on Tommy's dick, just like Grace and May (not gonna include Tatiana in that 'cause she was never interested in more than his services and his dick). Like, Tommy is not a catch. Love yourself a little goddamn. He doesn't need a new woman each new season.
a) As beautiful and wonderful and amazing and UGHHHH as Cillian is, I wouldn’t have minded THAT much if Tommy died and this season was the family recovering from that. Since that ain’t happening (which of course in reality I’m happy about), Arthur needs to die. His number was up a long time ago.
b) Undo the complete disaster of how Polly was written last season. Of how everyone was written last season.
c) Speaking of women who deserve better, please for the love of God let May have found someone else. Like, I really need for this to be the case since they ruined Polly, ruined Grace even more and then stuck us with a new woman who is the stereotypical embodiment of a shrew. I
d) On that topic, bye,
FeliciaLinda
e) The Peaky’s have to fall. They just do.
f) Turns out Papa Peaky isn’t dead and he’s actually in all of the episodes and and and and and and and and and and and and and come back to me!!!!!!
I hope S4 is the last and I hope it’s brilliant. Does Cillian always get super skinny for this show or is that kinda how he rolls now?
g) Tom Hardy talks in a clear and concise voice we can actually understand. If you can do it in Dunkirk, you can do it anywhere, Tom!!! We believe in you!!!
h) And I bet Polly’s kid dies, too.
Edited at 2017-09-29 02:25 pm (UTC)
It's not as bad as the revenant but still 😂
About c, Tatiana never cared for Tommy that way which hurray finally a female character who doesn't fall madly in love with his asshole ways. May deserves so much better than his dick and I don't think they'll go with May and Tommy again, considering it's Charlie Murphy in that one shot of Tommy and a woman
I wouldn't be surprised if this is the season the Peaky's are gonna get hit hardest. Each season has them having to try harder to come out on top as the organisations they encouter are becoming more dangerous and big
Edited at 2017-09-29 02:33 pm (UTC)
Does Cillian always get super skinny for this show
what sis he doesn't look that skinny to me lol. I've actually read that he bulks up/works out for the role of Tommy xD
I agree so much w/ this, but only bc I hate Arthur so much. I've been waiting for him to die since S1 (but especially during S3!)
Speaking of women who deserve better, please for the love of God let May have found someone else.
When I read Charlotte Riley was coming back for this season I actually rolled my eyes bc.. what for? Just so she could be Tommy's gf like last time? I seriously never understood the purpose of May's character. Hopefully she'll have an important role this time around. Hopefully all women will.
Cillian is looking like handsome Squidward, though. Yikes.
so this and one more
I'm not sure if I'm going to watch this season. Series 3 ruined a lot of things for me. I hope Polly becomes the HBIC again.
but the trailer looks promising and i will probably tune in -.-