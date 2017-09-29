



GIMME A DATE Reply

Don't you dare touch Polly. Reply

And pray for me that BBC2 will stick around long enough on my telly for me to watch this live because I'm sure Netflix will take forever to update. Reply

Bless you OP! I tried getting/finishing other shows on Netflix but ended up rewatching PB all over again. I still think s3 was the weakest and I hate what they did with Grace (Steven Knight does not know how to write women, that has to be repeated lol) but gdi I'm excited for new episodes!



I hated Grace so s3 was a highlight for me lol Reply

lol I'll never understand the Grace hate bc she was imo the best female character in s1. We saw her motivations and what she's capable of doing although she's always underestimated. I think the way she was written in s2 and s3 didn't make sense though (but I feel like that goes for all the women on the show). Reply

Me too. Couldn't stand her in season 2. Reply

I watched this show on a whim and I’m so glad I did. It has everything I love. Reply

I tried watching this show and just like, despite trying really hard episode 1 didn't really grip me.... now that it's on netflix here should I give it another go or is it just not for me? Reply

Pilot was a bit tough for me as well, but I can't even remember doubting episode 2, I was in with the soundtrack and the Shelby family. Reply

S1 is my favorite but takes a while to play out (a lot goes on lol). Reply

Try watching until atleast episode three. This show isn't just one of the best on tv for nothing Reply

it depends on what kind of shows you are into bc i tried getting into & just forced myself to watch it & i rly hated it & didn't get why it's so popular Reply

I AM READY. Such a good show. 😭



Also sidenote, maybe because I watch so much BBC and overall UK based shows the accents aren’t hard for me, but i try and tell my friend to watch the show and they say the accents are too thick and can’t understand them so they can’t watch it? Does anyone else run into this problem? I thought it’s easy to understand? Reply

maybe just lack of exposure to lower-class and/or regional uk accents (i say this as someone who comes from a crappy town near birmingham, lol). we just don't tend to export that kinda thing as much. especially something set in the ~gritty 20th century working classes, the diction isn't gonna be as clear as you'd hear in doctor who or downton for example Reply

I'm not from the UK but I agree with the other user who replied to you. I like hearing the accents on this show, but they can be difficult to understand at times. I don't watch British programs that much, but the popular ones here in the US tend to revolve around royals, aristocrats, posh/wealthy people, etc. so maybe audiences are more used to Queen's English (if that's the right term lol) Reply

I'm so ready for this



I binged the first three seasons this summer so it's good to finally be able to talk about it lol. I know most people disliked s3 but it gave me crazy Tatiana, who I thought was played perfectly by a fewllow Dutchie. That brings me to the fact that I think Tatiana has been the only one thus far to always be one step ahead of Tommy and truly grasp his character. Mainly because she's a crazy motherfucker herself and does what she has to do to survive. Also, she has zero romantic feelings for him, which was a nice change.



Which brings me to that one shot in the trailer of Tommy and who I presume is Charlie Murphy (Iseult in The Last Kingdom, fucking loved her in that) because the nose kind of gives it away. Kinda disappointing to see another woman going to jump on Tommy's dick, just like Grace and May (not gonna include Tatiana in that 'cause she was never interested in more than his services and his dick). Like, Tommy is not a catch. Love yourself a little goddamn. He doesn't need a new woman each new season. Reply

Yeah, agreed. In season 1 I was all aboard the “get it, Grace!!!” train (no pun intended) and then it was downhill from there. I loved May’s actress and May’s character and maybe they’ll give her some real growth this season? Hahahaha jk look at how terrible season 3 was, who am I kidding? I rewatched 1 and 2 and couldn’t watch beyond the first episode of 3. Tatiana did nothing for me.



Yeah I have no idea what they're going to do with May. But all I hope is that Tommy will have to beg for her help or something. Reply

Charlie Murphy is gonna be in this? Nice! Reply

I need so much from this season since the last one was such a mess.



a) As beautiful and wonderful and amazing and UGHHHH as Cillian is, I wouldn’t have minded THAT much if Tommy died and this season was the family recovering from that. Since that ain’t happening (which of course in reality I’m happy about), Arthur needs to die. His number was up a long time ago.



b) Undo the complete disaster of how Polly was written last season. Of how everyone was written last season.



c) Speaking of women who deserve better, please for the love of God let May have found someone else. Like, I really need for this to be the case since they ruined Polly, ruined Grace even more and then stuck us with a new woman who is the stereotypical embodiment of a shrew. I



d) On that topic, bye, Felicia Linda



e) The Peaky’s have to fall. They just do.



f) Turns out Papa Peaky isn’t dead and he’s actually in all of the episodes and and and and and and and and and and and and and come back to me!!!!!!



I hope S4 is the last and I hope it’s brilliant. Does Cillian always get super skinny for this show or is that kinda how he rolls now? Reply

Oh! And



g) Tom Hardy talks in a clear and concise voice we can actually understand. If you can do it in Dunkirk, you can do it anywhere, Tom!!! We believe in you!!!



h) And I bet Polly’s kid dies, too.



Tom and his weird voices just kill me. It's like he's incapable of not putting on a stupid voice. It comes thisclose to ruining the characters he plays. Reply

It's the bloody mumbling and slurring he does looool I wouldn't even mind the stupid voice if he could just enunciate properly



It's not as bad as the revenant but still 😂 Reply

I kinda agree with your point a. One of the brothers need to kick the bucket. They cannot remain untouched forever. Get shot, get beaten up and then walk out of it as if nothing happened



About c, Tatiana never cared for Tommy that way which hurray finally a female character who doesn't fall madly in love with his asshole ways. May deserves so much better than his dick and I don't think they'll go with May and Tommy again, considering it's Charlie Murphy in that one shot of Tommy and a woman



I wouldn't be surprised if this is the season the Peaky's are gonna get hit hardest. Each season has them having to try harder to come out on top as the organisations they encouter are becoming more dangerous and big Reply

Yeah all of the women on this show deserved better. I think Lizzie gets it the worst. But I also didn't understand the way May was written, does she not love herself?! (I hope they only have a business relationship tbh) Polly has been reduced to a sad and insecure shadow of herself in s1. Tatiana was such a dumb and pointless, almost comical character. I guess Ada is the only "ok" female character for now at least?



Link





Does Cillian always get super skinny for this show



what sis he doesn't look that skinny to me lol. I've actually read that he bulks up/works out for the role of Tommy xD







I wouldn't mind seeing Tommy Flanagan back on the show tbh!what sis he doesn't look that skinny to me lol. I've actually read that he bulks up/works out for the role of Tommy xD Reply

Arthur needs to die

I agree so much w/ this, but only bc I hate Arthur so much. I've been waiting for him to die since S1 (but especially during S3!)



Speaking of women who deserve better, please for the love of God let May have found someone else.



When I read Charlotte Riley was coming back for this season I actually rolled my eyes bc.. what for? Just so she could be Tommy's gf like last time? I seriously never understood the purpose of May's character. Hopefully she'll have an important role this time around. Hopefully all women will. Reply

Maybe I'll catch up on this, Idk.



Cillian is looking like handsome Squidward, though. Yikes. Reply

Link

ahh i am SO behind i stopped watching at the beginning of last season. is this the last one? Reply

I think they announced there's one more after this (so s5 will be the end iirc?) Reply

yep they said it will be 2 more seasons

so this and one more Reply

oooooh wow ok this teaser makes it seem like THIS is it omg Reply

May hellfire rain down upon the soul of Steven Knight for doing Grace (and Annabelle Wallis) dirty.



I'm not sure if I'm going to watch this season. Series 3 ruined a lot of things for me. I hope Polly becomes the HBIC again. Reply

lmao I agree with you about Grace/Annabelle. I'm guessing Tommy will have other relationships shown but probably not marry? Idk why but I'm guessing he'll probably die alone Reply

hmmm i thought about stopped watching because i am still salty af over grace

but the trailer looks promising and i will probably tune in -.- Reply

I love this show, cannot wait!! Reply

can they give us a date already pls? This got me worried for John and Polly D: D: but it looks really good. I'm super excited to see what they'll do with Michael this season. Reply

