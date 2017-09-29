September 29th, 2017, 07:32 am helyanwe89 How to Get Away With Murder 4x02 Promo SourceIs anyone watching the new season? Tagged: how to get away with murder (abc), television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
So thoughts?
Connor looks so different with short hair and no facial ones as well...
[In case you haven't BoJack and don't want to be spoiled]The dementia storyline, the other characters not connected to the main character (BoJack in BoJack, Annalise in HTGAWM)
What I'm hoping is that the season picks up. I'm also hoping that the K4 (RIP, Wes) stops blaming Annalise for all their problems. Annalise is not a saint and she has caused some of their problems, but they don't seem to take enough onus over their choices.
The only persons who should be angry at Annalise, IMO, are Nate and maybe Asher. But Asher even fucked up and killed.
I don't care about laurels baby at all I was happy when she said she aborted it but now...
The dementia storyline is too sad, I don't like it
Overall very boring episode
Also, I don't understand these fools: all of them, ALL OF THEM, blame Annalise for everything, say she's the cause of all their problems. When she finally gives them an out, tells them they're free to live their lives, they're all mad. How Sway? Isn't that what they wanted all of last season? Now you get what you want and you don't want it? Annalise needs to find herself five new and better people to work with.
the episode wasn't 'slow' or 'boring' but very moving and heartbreaking. It's easy to keep things fast so nothing truly develops but slowing it down and making us sit in something very real? Powerful.
I feel excited for more business as usual tho because I don't want to cry like that every week LOL
Have a feeling they are going to speeding things up later on tho.