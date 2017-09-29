I haven't watched an episode since they revealed that Wes died and the showrunner gave that awful interview but if the show really turned back around in quality maybe I will take a look again for Viola.



They started out pretty slow, nothing really happened.

Connor looks so different with short hair and no facial ones as well... Reply

yeah, lol, he looks ugly Reply

I thought Connor was Frank at first and I was confused. Reply

seriously, I couldn't believe it was him for so long in the episode Reply

I didn't recognize Connor...I thought that Oliver had gotten new dick Reply

I said it before but his haircut and clean cut face makes his lack of an upper lip more apparent. Reply

It's back! Gonna watch this today! Reply

It was so boring. I wanted more murder and sex. I’m barely invested in the mystery plot and I don’t think they would harm the baby so it will probably have an obvious ending. Reply

Is that... Wil Wheaton? Reply

[ In case you haven't BoJack and don't want to be spoiled ] The dementia storyline, the other characters not connected to the main character (BoJack in BoJack, Annalise in HTGAWM)



What I'm hoping is that the season picks up. I'm also hoping that the K4 (RIP, Wes) stops blaming Annalise for all their problems. Annalise is not a saint and she has caused some of their problems, but they don't seem to take enough onus over their choices. I'm watching it. In some ways, it reminds me of the latest BoJack Horseman season.What I'm hoping is that the season picks up. I'm also hoping that the K4 (RIP, Wes) stops blaming Annalise for all their problems. Annalise is not a saint and she has caused some of their problems, but they don't seem to take enough onus over their choices. Reply

ia, the angst towards annalise "ruining their lives" was old in the third season. they're the ones who killed her husband lol annalise is the one who saved their asses. Reply

They killed her husband, they inadvertently caused Rebecca's death; the latter is really Bonnie's fault but I also blame them for tying up Rebecca. Shit, didn't Annalise sell out Asher's father (who was criminal anyway) because the DA was looking into Annalise and K5 for Rebecca/Sam?



The only persons who should be angry at Annalise, IMO, are Nate and maybe Asher. But Asher even fucked up and killed. Reply

I think I'm just going to start catching every episode on the weekend. I realize now by 10pm I just wanna go to sleep lol. I felt like that last season too and then I'd not pay attention and be confused. The 2 hours of Grey's didn't help either. Reply

Lol yeah I do my really hard kickboxing class on Thursdays so I'm ready for bed by like 9:30. I tried but last season didn't wow me enough to make me stay up. Reply

The old Laurel, the one who used to be the only latina representation I have ever resonated with... she's dead! Reply

Conor should have kept his hair



I don't care about laurels baby at all I was happy when she said she aborted it but now...



The dementia storyline is too sad, I don't like it



Overall very boring episode Reply

I'm still watching. Mind, I watch mostly for Annalise and not the lessers. I'm mad she gave Bonnie an envelope though. But if Bonnie turns on her.



Also, I don't understand these fools: all of them, ALL OF THEM, blame Annalise for everything, say she's the cause of all their problems. When she finally gives them an out, tells them they're free to live their lives, they're all mad. How Sway? Isn't that what they wanted all of last season? Now you get what you want and you don't want it? Annalise needs to find herself five new and better people to work with. Reply

ANYWAY



the episode wasn't 'slow' or 'boring' but very moving and heartbreaking. It's easy to keep things fast so nothing truly develops but slowing it down and making us sit in something very real? Powerful.



I feel excited for more business as usual tho because I don't want to cry like that every week LOL Reply

This!I

Have a feeling they are going to speeding things up later on tho.

when she handed Bonnie the envelope.... damn!! Reply

i give zero fucks about laurel's baby and her annoying angst. hopefully she's actually planning something to avenge wes since she knows it was her father who killed him and is not going to be super boring. disappointed the murder mystery is laurel's baby D: Reply

