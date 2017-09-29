lotr

Wolf Alice's new album 'Visions of a Life' is out now!

Wolf Alice released their much anticipated second album 'Visions Of A Life' today:

The reviews have been pretty glowing so far (Metacritic score 82):
- The author calls he album "brave, bold and magnificent"
- Says that it's an improvment on an already great foundation
- Says it's the album of the year and gives it 5/5.
- Calls the album darker and bolder than their previous work. Says that the album "keeps Wolf Alice on the path to being Britain's best band".

- Says the album is a "phenomenal achievement"
- "It has captured on record the thrill, angst, sadness and uncertainty of being in your twenties and not really knowing what’s going to happen or should happen. All of it is never anything less than intoxicating, heartfelt and effortless."

There are also more of 4/5 and 9/10, 8/10 reviews, so that's the common opinion. There are also 2 mixed reviews, you can all reviews in Metacritic.
It's an amazing album imo. Definitely one of the best if not the best of the year for me.
