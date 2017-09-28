anna

Nicki Minaj accused of stabbing a girl with a fork when she was 11

5 years ago, Nicki Minaj shared a personal anecdote on Twitter about beating up one of her childhood bullies:


A woman, allegedly the girl in question, recently came across this tweet and expanded with further detail, claiming that Nicki stabbed her in the leg with a fork.


Nicki claims this is not true.


