Nicki Minaj accused of stabbing a girl with a fork when she was 11

Oh I believe she was capable of doing something like that. Reply

shes a great actress Reply

I'm not a Nicki fan but this gif always gives me liiiiife Reply

Ew that woman is a vile Trump supporter Reply

how interesting..I was just thinking that the way she speaks is like the personification of trump's twitter lol.. Reply

lol wtf is this creepy ass video? Reply

omg, when did she get verified?! Reply

lmao im done Reply

Should we stick a fork in you? Reply

lol yes Reply

this underrated bop! Reply

best pop song of 2016 Reply

She is a psychopath. I can’t with people supporting people like her. Reply

[stabbed a Britney fan in leg w/a fork]



that is wild... and also, strangely relateable Reply

surejan Reply

Link

Hi Dameka, did you forget I'm on livejournal? Reply

crying

where the hell is that thread

was it in one of the deleted posts Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/47932118.html?thread=8007861718 I found it! It was legendary Reply

It was all fake...



They were ARTpop trolls doing performance ART. Reply

thank you for bringin this back to life <3 Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

sounds like the slumber parties i went to

one girl got stabbed (at) with scissors, wound up cut beneath her eye

another one got her mouth crazy glued



i chased my brother around a parking lot with a knife once



ahhhhh childhood Reply

i'm here like "oops" bc these weren't the actual bad things omg Reply

Holy shit D:



The worst I ever had was playing Spoons with this girl who was hella competitive, and we both went for the last spoon and we wrestled around on the ground for it. I hit my head on the wall and she clawed the shit out of my hand. Like damn girl, it's not that serious!! Reply

Wut Reply

damn, that is crazy. one time a girl threw a shoe at another girl and you would have thought she'd stabbed her considering how much she milked it. Reply

wtf lmao Reply

Yikes lollll Reply

Erm wow. Reply

LMFAO.



I went to a slumber party in 6th grade, all boys, we were like a good 15 boys, it was our whole class almost.



Anyway at some point we found porn from the older brother, we all ended up jerking off in front of each other and measuring dicks etc, I had a huge crush on one of the guys who was a bit older than us, he was in 6th but should've been in 8th, he was hung af for my 11 year old mind and I wanted to suck him so bad. Ahhh memories.



I also had one around the same time, that was also similar, and at around 6 am my mom catches a bunch of us smoking cigarrattes in the balcony and kicked all of them out/called their parents at 6 am to come pick them up, I was mortified. Reply

Why is she dragging Britney into this? Lmao Reply

I think it’s because Britney has a song called Slumber Party Reply

i think cuz the person is/was a britney stan account Reply

Why is she shocked people would believe it? You're the one who sent out a tweet laughing about you beating somebody up. Reply

lol mte Reply

thats what i'm saying! she set herself up back in 2012. lol Reply

Mte Reply

Right? So clueless. Reply

lol right? Reply

right? she started the rumor her damn self Reply

she is the worst.



this reminds me of that story where a girl who was bullied went to her bully's sleepover bc the parents wanted them to make up and the bully poured boiling hot water on her and she got severe burns on her body. SMH. she is recovering well thankfully.



now i can see why my parents wouldnt let me go to sleepovers. Reply

my mom didnt let me go to random sleepovers either. i could only sleepover at my neighbor's house, except for one time i got to sleep over at a girl i'd known since preschool's house.

i think my mom was afraid of me being bullied + the threat of some older brother or dad or other male in the house doing something to me Reply

I'll never have kids but this is something I would seriously be worried about if I ever did. Reply

This is how my mom was, particularly the male relative thing. My whole life, I've only ever slept over at like four friends houses LOL. She always wanted me to have people sleep over at our house instead. Reply

Omggg poor girl Reply

