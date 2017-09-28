A Sister Sister Reboot is Coming Y'all






Tia responds to long-awaited rumors: "We have found a writer, so we are really excited about that. There is one more step we have to do... which is not going to take too much time and you guys will have your Sister Sister reboot."




Tamera mentions beginning to work with Tia again (@ 2:57 min.): "I want to work with my sister, we haven't worked with each other in about 10 years on film. We are trying our best to do a Sister Sister reunion. It's more than halfway there. You will be seeing us on screen pretty soon."

A couple of days ago on The Real, she slyly invites RonReaco Lee aka Tyreke to come back for his role.







Sister Sister/nostalgia post!
It's also the time of the year to be watching Twitches.

Sources: 1 / 2 / 3
