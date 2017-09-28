A Sister Sister Reboot is Coming Y'all

Keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

E n o u g h Reply

Thread

Link

Keep it.

Reply

Thread

Link

i don't want these... on another note, tyreke played a crucial role in younger me's realization that he was gay af Reply

Thread

Link

Keep it. The original is classic. Reply

Thread

Link

so agree with you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaaas Reply

Thread

Link

Tia and Tamera are so interesting. I'm pretty sure they hate each other in real life. They don't follow each other on insta and their reality show was intense. Reply

Thread

Link

Really? That makes me want learn about them lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to edit my comment now. I was too extreme when I said "hate." I think it's more that they're not friends or as close as people would like them to be. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No body like the one who has the white husband who is high key racist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't say they hate each other. But they seem to be very different and it probably effects their relationship. I think sometimes siblings try to force friendships that just aren't possible. Tamara seems really conservative. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i got the vibe from their show too - esp when one went to do the show without her sister and just ditched her with no discussion (that must be tamera!!!! based on the below comments)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're two completely different people but they do hang out and their kids seem to be good friends with each other. There's definitely a lot of tension with them though, I remember on their reality show Tia was making comments on how she actually has to work to support her family (while implying that Tamera married rich and can take all this time off whenever she wants). I think career wise they really try to separate themselves now, do their own thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They had SO many issues with their relationship in their show. I think a lot of it probably stems from jealousy and sibling rivalry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How about you just release the original episodes on Hulu and be done with it Reply

Thread

Link

Naw fam. A show about Jackee Harry tho. Reply

Thread

Link

go home roger Reply

Thread

Link

like i understand when the 'talkies' remade a bunch of silent films but goddamn it, stop Reply

Thread

Link

only if Tia plays both parts TBQH Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sigh. Tamera is such a disappointment... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was just about to comment the exact same thing tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What would even be the plot? Another pair of twins separated at birth?

At the very least, can it be about Tia's family and none for Tamera, bye? Reply

Thread

Link





ok but i'm going to need a Fall 2018 collection of Fashions by Lisa in this reboot. a full on runway show.



ok but i'm going to need a Fall 2018 collection of Fashions by Lisa in this reboot. a full on runway show. Reply

Thread

Link

lisa is such a queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't 4get Gemini!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JACKEE <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link