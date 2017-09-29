Does Demi Lovato Want To Smoke Nick Jonas' Cigar?

1. I think she is too good/hot for him, if true

2. THIS ALBUM IS AMAZING, her best and I really like Daddy Issues sure me



i never thought i'd say this, but i'm really looking forward to listening to this album on my commute tomorrow. here's hoping it's better than the lukewarm mess that is younger now Reply

it's REALLY good. easily her best. Reply

i've liked to loved the four songs she pre-released, so i hope i feel the same about the rest! she deserves to hit her stride Reply

honestly the best songs weren't pre-released Reply

yas i'm ready Reply

Or... she has a record to sell. Reply

OP I love you for the title of this post lmfao





I though the same when I heard this song tbhh Reply

she always seemed a lil possessive of him tbh Reply

she told him to dump olivia....HMM now i c why Reply

Literally who doesn't? Reply

💆 Ruin the friendship tho omg. This album is sooooo good and the internet will not take this away from me!!!! future Grammy winner Debbie tomato!! #wig Reply

ia I can't find my wig Reply

What categories on the Grammys u think she's gonna win ? Bc I feel like Ed has the pop cats on lock and if not It d be lorde Reply

Lmfao the title. Sounds like Nick but idk. It has to be a singer because he wrote a song for her too. Plus the cigar part 👀👀👀 Reply

wtf she released an album?? lmao flop fan but that song sounds good. Going to give it a listen Reply

Mess Reply

Wow. This sounds amazing. Reply

I actually really liked the sound of this song on my first listen. mb I'll go and listen to the rest of the album lol Reply

I usually like at least her singles but sorry not sorry is so awful and screechy I hate it Reply

Damnnnn Demi really coming through this year cementing her status as a main pop girl and outdoing her peers. Damnnnn Demi really coming through this year cementing her status as a main pop girl and outdoing her peers. Reply

YES!!! I need this to be huge. It is amazing! Reply

Wow. This album is amazing!!! She is serving bops and vocals! I am fucking in love with Daddy Issues. Lonely is fucking amazing. Games is a bop. This is one of the best full albums I've heard in a long time. It will be on repeat. Reply

I’m obsessed with cry baby right now. Reply

I love that song!!!! Reply

right? i'm shook beyond words. I can't stop replaying it. Reply

"Daddy Issues" is fucking atrocious. Reply

I'm more interested in the song he wrote for her tbh I wanna know both sides lol Reply

man, i wish i cared about her, but I really don't. even though she's the most talented of the disney gambit lol Reply

Concentration is really good



I was not looking forward to this album because of the single but I think the album might actually be hella good??? Reply

I still remember that gif of Nick checking her out back in their Disney says. I thought they would've been cute.



Found the video.





Wow I used to looooooove shy/awkward nick. Wtf happened to him. I can't stand his ugly cocky ass now Reply

ia. I find him to be rly obnoxious now. Reply

She said "Stripped" influenced this album? Stripped is a 10/10 masterpiece. Demi's album is a 6/10. Reply

2008 me is so scandalized. Reply

Hating heaux's can't stay Cool For The Summer nor stay Warm For The Winter.



Loving the new album.Hating heaux's can't stay Cool For The Summer nor stay Warm For The Winter. Reply

Not even half way through this album and already like Reply

All her previous albums have been very average so these comments have me intrigued Reply

honestly, i’m really impressed with her and the album she released. she’s doing the right things career-wise. Reply

I'd ship it and it would be não amusing if they got together for the long run.

Like something straight out a rom-com Reply

I have yet to find a download of this thing and it's making me a little annoyed. Reply

