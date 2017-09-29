Does Demi Lovato Want To Smoke Nick Jonas' Cigar?
One of Demi's songs off her newest album Tell Me You Love Me has fans wondering if she secretly has feelings for Nick Jonas. The song in question is called "Ruin the Friendship," and in a recent interview, Demi said the following:
"I was frustrated with a certain situation and I was like, 'You know what, I'm just going to write about it.' And so I did, and sent [the songs] to that person, and that was...Interesting. Any time you send a song about the person, to the person—it's ballsy. It's like, 'Hey! Here's my feelings for you!'…They knew [about my feelings], but neither of us had acknowledged [them] before. And then it turned out that person had written a song about me, and we exchanged songs."
The song opens with the line "Put down your cigar and pick me up," and Nick is known for his love of cigars. Other lyrical clues include mention of a guitar, another songwriter, and a long-lasting friendship full of history.
Listen and decide for yourself...
