Robyn uploaded a throwback of the Body Talk Tour



To celebrate the RMX/RBN vinyl, which obviously I didn't ask for, here's a throwback to the Body Talk Tour. The film mixes live footage, behind-the-scenes shots, and interviews with Robyn from her 2012 tour around Europe.

The Queen of Pop also confirmed a reissue of Body Talk on vinyl.

Robyn hasn't officially released new music since the ONTD meetup. I hope she's happy now with her IKEA retail career.

Source

Have you given up on Robyn yet?

