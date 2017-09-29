Robyn uploaded a throwback of the Body Talk Tour
To celebrate the RMX/RBN vinyl, which obviously I didn't ask for, here's a throwback to the Body Talk Tour. The film mixes live footage, behind-the-scenes shots, and interviews with Robyn from her 2012 tour around Europe.
The Queen of Pop also confirmed a reissue of Body Talk on vinyl.
Robyn hasn't officially released new music since the ONTD meetup. I hope she's happy now with her IKEA retail career.
Have you given up on Robyn yet?
given up? no, but everything she's released since has been mediocre music i'd enjoy with enough coke
how are you gonna stan all about that bass but not dancing on my own? you need to take a cold hard look into YOURSELF sis and figure this shit out because nobody here has time for this MESS
Yas
My sister surprised me for my birthday in 2011 with tickets to Robyn with Royksopp and it was awesome
I STILL haven't seen Roisin and I live in the EU now so I feel kinda screwed because she never plays anywhere I live (when she does do live shows)
One of y’all pointed out her backing vocals in Piece of Me and it’s all I hear now
CAUSE YOU NEVER WERE
AND YOULL NEVER WILL BE MIIIIINNE
THERES A MOMENT TO CEASE EVERYTIME THAT WE MEET
BUT YOU ALWAYS KEEP PASSIN ME BY
I was... goin thru stuff at the time
And how disappointing Robyn's cover of 'Because of boys' was :\
I wish I had seen her live with Kelis when they were doing a joint tour for Body Talk and Flesh Tone that year. It was probably pop heaven.
But that would have been great to see in person
/cool story bro
She'll come back when she's ready
You have no idea how much that depresses me....
my sister got us those garden box seats and it was awesome
I live in Sweden now (lmao) and when I was home this summer I found the tshirt from that show in my mom's garage -- I'd love to wear it but I don't want to ruin it!