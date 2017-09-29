Robyn uploaded a throwback of the Body Talk Tour

screaming @ ikea



given up? no, but everything she's released since has been mediocre music i'd enjoy with enough coke

Sent to the gay graveyard with La Roux, Bat for Lashes, Gaga and all of those other 2010-ish flops. I'm so happy.

Edited at 2017-09-29 04:22 am (UTC) lmfao, op, don't disrespect this pop legend

Is that that girl from Carrie Diairies who hates ONTD?

hahaha, no, it's camilla cabello: flop artist

there's a girl who was on carrie diaries who hates ontd?

she's always been overrated. i never understood the hype for CYGF or DOMO

you sound happy in a relationship

NNNNNNNNNNNN

Lol

how are you gonna stan all about that bass but not dancing on my own? you need to take a cold hard look into YOURSELF sis and figure this shit out because nobody here has time for this MESS

loooolz

hahahaha

i'm so ...sad for you.

Never. Her and Róisín are the only ones of my *faves I haven't seen live.

nawT a Moloko stan...

flawless taste



My sister surprised me for my birthday in 2011 with tickets to Robyn with Royksopp and it was awesome



I STILL haven't seen Roisin and I live in the EU now so I feel kinda screwed because she never plays anywhere I live (when she does do live shows)

Queen!



One of y'all pointed out her backing vocals in Piece of Me and it's all I hear now

CAUSE YOU NEVER WERE

AND YOULL NEVER WILL BE MIIIIINNE



IT'S A GOOD THING TEARS NEVER SHOW IN THE POURING RAINCAUSE YOU NEVER WEREAND YOULL NEVER WILL BE MIIIIINNE

i listen to the acoustic version and cry ON THE REGULAR

THERES A MOMENT TO CEASE EVERYTIME THAT WE MEET

BUT YOU ALWAYS KEEP PASSIN ME BY



Such a timeless song that still hits the feelTHERES A MOMENT TO CEASE EVERYTIME THAT WE MEETBUT YOU ALWAYS KEEP PASSIN ME BY

I'm scared to look at the playcount on this in my itunes lol

I was... goin thru stuff at the time

same

I liked what I heard of the song she premiered on that episode of Girls, but that was so long ago now and she still hasn't released it. :(

why the fuck hasn't she released that flawless song that we heard for like 35 seconds on Girls?

mte, but wasn't it "unfinished" and she just sent the demo to lena for the episode?

I'll take any version of it from my messy Swedish pop queen

this just reminds me how much I loved Yelle's cover of Who's that girl -







And how disappointing Robyn's cover of 'Because of boys' was :\

are you kidding me with this??

it was an itunes event. 'Cultural exchange' where 2 artists from different countries would cover each other's songs. Her cover of Because of boys was just over cobrastyle or something and translated into english, SHAMEFUL

I love Body Talk so much. She saved me in a dark time.

"Love is free" is still the JAM!

Have you given up on Robyn yet?

Body Talk is one of the best pop albums ever made. Listening to this record is always some kind of a cathartic experience, it reminds me a lot of 2011 and where my life was during that time.



I wish I had seen her live with Kelis when they were doing a joint tour for Body Talk and Flesh Tone that year. It was probably pop heaven.

Yes! I missed that tour! I forget why i didnt go. It wasn't very many dates, and it was probably too far and i was too broke to travel.



But that would have been great to see in person

oh also, i feel body talk needs to be experienced in all 3 volumes. Not a fan of the "best of" they put out featuring songs from all 3. They leave out stuff.

/cool story bro

She's 2 of the best gigs of my life



She'll come back when she's ready

I saw Body Talk tour in Orlando! Soooo good. The internet is telling me that was in 2010.

You have no idea how much that depresses me....

I saw her play with Royksopp at the Hollywood Bowl a few years ago, and it was honest to god one of the most fun shows I've ever seen! So I will continue to wait patiently for more music from her.

oh heyyyyy you were at that show too!



my sister got us those garden box seats and it was awesome



I live in Sweden now (lmao) and when I was home this summer I found the tshirt from that show in my mom's garage -- I'd love to wear it but I don't want to ruin it!

a fad

I saw her in 2010 and it was honestly one of the best shows I've seen, then she came back last year and did a festival and it was HORRIBLE.

