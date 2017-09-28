Ruth Bader Ginsburg thanked 'Playboy' for its support of the ACLU

he was a misogynist Reply

Thread

Link

Well the glorification pieces didn't take long at all. Reply

Thread

Link

Did he rape or kill anyone? Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t think so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah ok. Figured if he was burning in hell he would have had to do something truly horrific. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wouldn't be shocked if he did rape people, considering the kind of business he ran. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He likely plied women with drugs and alcohol until they were unable to content to sex, or at least he provided and encouraged that atmostphere so that other men could take advantage of and even rape women. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This gif never ceases to be perfect, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he had 12 year old brooke shields pose for playboy Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was actually 10 and I think that whole shoot was set-up by Garry Gross. Brooke tried to get the photos banned when she was 16, but the court denied her because she didn't own the photos herself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG THAT'S EVEN WORSE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brb gagging rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( that's horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

poor brooke. she had such a tough childhood :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't he also lure Traci Lords as well? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What I'm learning through his death is that he was a man full of glaring contradictions. Lots of civil rights work via money gained through exploiting women. Reply

Thread

Link

Men can seem like the most enlightened people, but most of them are chauvanists at heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ain't that the fucking truth.



At least I've got the memories of wandering through the Playboy mansion grounds looking for easter eggs so...yeah... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





"Before most people?" whites seriously believe humanity begins & ends with them... pic.twitter.com/mcfYmTublc — Jumi (@JumiWasHere) September 28, 2017

He gets way too much credit for civil rights work. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm a bitch I'm a mother I'm a child I'm a lover I'm a sinner I'm a saint Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that's a good summary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was undeniably influential and made Playboy a great conduit for fiction and journalism. I don’t know why y’all are so pressed over that. Reply

Thread

Link

And all the while exploiting women. The man was....shall we say....complicated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op's a troll. people need to start checking this stuff Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exploiting women...who chose to be depicted in his rag and sleep with him in his mansion? Was he a rapist/molester or something? Legitimately wondering. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There was a headline earlier today about how his legacy has a "dark side". Like, he built an empire around his misogyny--his legacy is all dark side. Reply

Thread

Link

One of my old college professors was praising/defending him on Facebook today, and it was shocking because he's usually so on point. I was going to comment, but I don't feel like getting into arguments with a bunch of randoms I don't know. But it annoys me so much that I'm probably going to unfriend him.



I don't know how you can be so obtuse. A couple men posted under his status about how they're going to trust the women who dislike him over any man's opinion, and his response was that some women who knew him ~personally~ are devastated. Uh, so? Some women would vouch for Trump and cry over his death and swear he was a good guy. Doesn't prove anything. Reply

Thread

Link

also playboy magazine did an interview with convicted nazi war criminal albert speer in 1971 lol so this is uh. i mean the aclu hasnt had the best record on nazis or misogyny so disappointed but not suprised.jpeg Reply

Thread

Link

Barf. I'm already sick of people exalting this fucking asshole Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, it's kind of necessary to thank donors for their support in order to get their money again. She knew what she ws doing. Get it, RBG. Reply

Thread

Link

It was definitely an interesting connection though, but Politico very much used her name in the title to get clicks because the article is mostly about Playboy, the Playboy Foundation, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol writing thank you letters to donors was the bane of my undergrad existence Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boo hoo, he was self conscious about his looks. Well he liked to photograph and rate every woman that came to his house with a letter grade



I'd say he gets an D- on his looks and I'm being generous Reply

Thread

Link

The context was that the man that was idealized in Playboy was someone who cared about how he looked, as opposed to the rugged "i'm a manly man who doesn't have time for such frivolities" image that prevailed in post-war US. The article refers to this "self-conscious" man as the prototype of the modern metrosexual. It really wasn't about how Hefner looks/looked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so, no.

will historians start thanking trump for his anti-racism campaign when he dies next? Reply

Thread

Link

What anti-racism campaign?



But seriously, white men will always get a fucking pass upon dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, i'm just messing. was mocking this weird excusatory shit. like, wow, gr8! he donated to the aclu. congrats on donating .000001% of your wealth!



lol, they're really some of the worst Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link