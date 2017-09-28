JD sweaty

Ruth Bader Ginsburg thanked 'Playboy' for its support of the ACLU



- Back in the olden days (i.e. 1960s/1970s) Ruth Bader Ginsburg, then-attorney at the ACLU Women's Rights Project, wrote Playboy to thank them for their support, which totalled $100,000.
- Hefner/Playboy revolutionized the way masculinity and femininity were viewed in post-war America. The man idealized in Playboy was "self-conscious of his looks, his apartment, even his cooking skills."
- The woman girl idealized by Playboy deviated from the traditional "good" girl or "bad" girl archetype--she was a "good" girl who liked sex.

Source 1, 2

Interesting (and short!) article, but eye-roll worthy. Have fun in hell, Hugh.
Tagged: , , ,